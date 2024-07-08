The Big Picture Aemond Targaryen's decision to burn his brother Aegon raises questions about intent and collateral damage in House of the Dragon.

Aemond's past traumas, including being tormented by his brother and losing an eye, contribute to the heavy tension between them.

Aegon's fate remains uncertain, leaving fans to wonder if Aemond will take up the mantle of king in the upcoming episode.

There is no sin bigger than being a kinslayer, something that perhaps Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) was not thinking about in Season 2, Episode 4 of House of the Dragon. During the battle of Rook’s Rest, Aemond rides Vhagar to see his brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenys (Eve Best) locked in a struggle on dragonback. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mitchell explains what was going through Aemond’s head when he uttered that devastating word: Dracarys.

“I think that maybe Aemond would never have intended to burn Aegon, but it just so happened that Aegon was there tangled with Rhaenys and Meleys when he was on top of Sunfyre. It raises the question of whether or not he would've done that or if Aegon was just collateral damage. I think that's compelling. Maybe it was when Aegon brought in the Pink Dread [as children] when Aemond was like, ‘I'm going to burn him one day for this.’”

For anyone watching, the implication is pretty clear. Once Aegon enters the fray, it appears that Aegon changes his tactic completely. Though he is meant to go after Rhaenys, he lies in wait for his moment. And then there is the telling event at the end of the episode when Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) happens upon the fallen king in the woods. The episode culminates in the descent of two dragons. Meleys dies by Vhagar's teeth but before that, she gives Sunfyre a run for his money. She attacks, causing Sunfyre and Aegon to plummet to the earth. Once again, Aemond chooses his moment well. As Criston finds them in the woods, Aemond has his sword unsheathed and is advancing on his fallen brother. As soon as Criston finds him, Aemond puts his sword away. It is not spoken of, but the ire between brothers has become so heavy that murder is not out of the question.

Pain Is Central To 'House of the Dragon'

House of the Dragon is about generational trauma and that doesn’t just refer to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) fraught relationship. Aemond also bears scars from areas close to home. In his youth, his brother found ways to torment him for no real discernible reason. Mitchell refers to the painful encounter with the Pink Dread when his brother and cousins tricked Aemond into thinking he had a dragon, only to reveal it was a pig. He also endures losing an eye in his youth, which piles on even more slights.

To add insult to injury, Aegon was never suited to be king, while Aemond was always intent on performing his duties well. It would be so easy for Aegon to fall in battle, and with no male heirs, for Aemond to take up the mantle. But once again, Criston ruins well-made plans by arriving on the scene. As far as the episode is concerned, Aegon’s fate still lies with the gods. Fans will have to tune into House of the Dragon on Sunday, July 14 at 9 PM EST to see if a new king will be crowned.

