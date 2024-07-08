Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4.

House of the Dragon is no stranger to magic. Between the dragons that the Targaryens ride to the prophecy that is at the center of this story, the show is grounded, but it's a lot more willing to lean into the fantastical in a way that Game of Thrones was not. However, in Season 2, Episode 4, the series really kicks it up a notch over at Harrenhal. Daemon (Matt Smith) doesn't just experience another disturbing dream of young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock); he also sees himself dressed like Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) in a hallucination, has a bizarre conversation with Alys (Gayle Rankin) that ends with him essentially being drugged, and then hallucinates another wife in Laena (Nanna Blondel). The castle has not been kind to him, and it doesn't seem like it will relent with these nightmares any time soon.

Daemon's Time in Harrenhal Has Not Been Easy

Although Daemon taking Harrenhal was a piece of definitely-not-poisoned cake, everything else has been difficult. Daemon has never been a believer of the magic or the mystical. He scoffed when Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) explained that Harwin (Ryan Corr) and Lyonel Strong's (Gavin Spokes) deaths were due to the curse of Harrenhal. He also snapped at her when she mentioned the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy, saying, "My brother was a slave to his omens and portents. Anything to make his feckless reign appear to have purpose." He really isn't the type to put his stock into prophecies and curses, so it's safe to say that he simply walked into Harrenhal with his usual swagger. But almost immediately upon arrival, the castle proves itself an eerie spot, leading to Daemon experiencing vivid dreams and hallucinations. What should be a victory ultimately has become a political quagmire, and his creepy dreams aren't helping.

'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 4 Fully Leans Into the Magic of Harrenhal

Episode 4 kicks off with one of Daemon's dreams. Daemon walks into the throne room in the Red Keep and approaches the Iron Throne. There, a young Rhaenyra sits with Jaehaerys' crown on her head, speaking High Valyrian to him. This is a nearly identical scene to when we first meet Daemon in the pilot episode of the show. Rhaenyra is brought to the same room by Ser Harrold Westerling (Graham McTavish) and approaches the throne where Daemon is lounging before the two converse in High Valyrian.

The use of High Valyrian between these two characters has always been significant; it's a language they can use to be honest and speak plainly even when others are around. In that episode, Viserys (Paddy Considine) is holding a tourney for his heir, his unborn son Baelon. But Daemon jokes that the tourney is being held in his name, since he is the actual heir at the time. The first scene teases and sets up the dynamic between Viserys' two heirs — one his present and another his future. The second scene digs into the complicated dynamic under the surface.

In Daemon's dream, Rhaenyra says, "You created me, Daemon. Yet you are now set on destroying me. All because your brother loved me more than he did you." This triggers rage in Daemon, and he abruptly cuts off her head cleanly with his Valyrian steel sword, Dark Sister. It's a shocking scene as Daemon looks down at his beheaded niece in what can only be described as horror and regret. The severed head looks up at him accusingly and says, "This is what you always wanted, is it not?" before Daemon is awakened by Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale). Shielding his eyes from the sun, Daemon's hand is covered in blood for a split second before it disappears, a final guilty remnant of his nightmare.

What Does Daemon's Dream Actually Mean?

Earlier this season, Daemon and Rhaenyra had a blowout fight that aired out all of their issues. At the core of Daemon's development as a character is his relationship with his brother. So, when he learns that Rhaenyra will be named as Viserys' heir after Queen Aemma's (Siân Brooke) death, effectively replacing Daemon, he leaves infuriated. He asks his brother why he was never named as hand and Rhaenyra, years later, points out in their fight that Viserys could never really trust Daemon. When Viserys died, Daemon learned that Rhaenyra was told about a secret prophecy that was passed down from king to heir, something Viserys never shared with Daemon, meaning he was never really considered an heir.

Rhaenyra is heavily influenced by Daemon, especially when growing up. Viserys noted that the two were very similar. From gifting her Valyrian steel necklace to their secret language to her being the only one able to talk Daemon down when he steals that dragon egg, the two have a close relationship. He did, in some respects, create her. But, this manifestation of Rhaenyra in Daemon's dream exposes Daemon's fears. Now that she has risen to the position of queen, even Daemon questions if he is envious of his wife's position.

Does Daemon Want the Throne? No, Not Really.

As showrunner Ryan Condal explains during an after-the-episode featurette, "Everybody thinks that Daemon wanted the crown. And maybe he did. Maybe he toyed with the idea of it. But really, deep down, what he wanted was to be Viserys' Hand. He wanted to be his brother's guy, to help and protect him." Even Viserys mentions in Season 1 that Daemon doesn't want the throne, despite his council's fears.

Daemon's desire to be needed and essential to Viserys has passed down to Rhaenyra. When Rhaenyra finally returns to Dragonstone after finding the remnants of Luke's (Elliot Grihault) body, she says only four words: "I want Aemond Targaryen." After doing nothing for days, this is all that Daemon needs to jump into action. He goes about plotting an assassination — killing the most valuable player the Greens have on the board and getting revenge for Lucerys.

But, the resulting tragedy not only undermines Rhaenyra but also shatters the trust they have in each other. In his first dream, we see that Daemon does indeed feel guilt for the death of Jaehaerys, but this dream strikes at the true heart of Rhaenyra and Daemon's argument. Daemon wants to be for Rhaenyra what he couldn't be for Viserys, but he also still struggles with the resentment of never being truly accepted as heir before being replaced.

Daemon's Conversation With Alys Rivers Reveals There's More to Harrenhal

When Daemon is awakened by more eerie sounds, he gets up from his bed and stalks after a tall figure with long silver hair. It seems obvious to us who it is because we're familiar with this silhouette. But then he turns around, and instead of seeing Ewan Mitchell as Aemond, it's Daemon with Aemond's hair and an eye patch staring back at him. For those who read Fire & Blood, you'll know that this is actually a significant hint at Daemon's future, but at the moment, it's just an odd vision. Perturbed, Daemon follows him, but the doppelgänger disappears, and instead he ends up in Alys' kitchen.

During this conversation, Alys not only reveals that the bed Daemon sleeps in is made of weirwood trees — trees that we know have magical properties from Game of Thrones — but that since arriving at Harrenhal, she knows he has not sent any ravens back to Dragonstone on his progress. It's obvious to her that he is quarreling with his wife, and she pokes and prods at his insecurities, hitting the mark perfectly. She says, "It's a hard thing, I imagine, to give obeisance to one who replaced you as heir. And a woman too. A girlchild you bounced on your knee." She questions if Daemon is pleased that Rhaenyra's claim is tested and asks if he plans to make his own claim now that he is at Harrenhal.

Although it's unclear at the moment if Alys is antagonistic or a potential ally to Daemon, it's clear that she sees and understands Daemon's weakness. Whether the dreams are because of her or the castle, this is a part of Daemon that she can manipulate. His conflict with Rhaenyra is very much unresolved, and his feelings about her are equally complicated. He might have regretted cutting off her head, but he still did it, didn't he? When the real Rhaenyra asks him if he is ready to accept her as his queen and ruler, the silence he responds with speaks volumes. It's clear that Daemon hasn't decided for himself how he ultimately feels about Rhaenyra as his queen.

Harrenhal and Alys Deal One Final Shock to Daemon