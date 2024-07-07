With Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) call for peace rejected by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) in Episode 3, the war between the Blacks and the Greens will commence in this week's episode of House of the Dragon, entitled "A Dance of Dragons." After Rhaenyra and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) mourned the loss of their sons prior to the battle, both sides will see even more destruction ahead as they summon allies and dragons to join them in the fields. In order to prep you for the bloody conflict set to be the focus of Episode 4, here is what you need to know prior to its release.

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

6 When Will 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 4 Be Streaming?

Image via HBO

Fans who tune in every Sunday know that episodes drop at the same time every week. Episode 4 will air on July 7 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET in the US and will drop on streaming simultaneously. The Game of Thrones prequel is an HBO production, meaning to keep updated on the dance of the dragons, you must either watch the show through the HBO channel or stream it through Max. For those who wish to subscribe to Max, plans range from $9.99 to $19.99 per month.

Watch on Max

5 What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'House of the Dragon'?

Close

Episode 3 functioned as the quiet before the storm. After Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk's (played by Luke Tittensor) deaths, Rhaenyra is reluctant to go to war but knows that it might be the only way for her to reclaim her birthright as the heir to the Iron Throne. The episode makes it clear that the battle can't be prevented, with the Brackens and the Blackwoods using their opposite alliances as an opportunity to reignite an ancient rivalry, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) heading to the Riverlands with his small scouting party to get an advantage in the bloody conflict, Damon (Matt Smith) claiming Harenhaal and getting more supporters for Team Black, and Rhaenyra reuniting with Alicent to finally understand what her father's dying wish was (proving that Viserys never backed away from his desire to have her as his successor). Although it becomes clear that everything was a misunderstanding, Alicent can't repair her mistake at this point, so Aegon and his half-sister will have to face off to determine who will reign over Westeros.

4 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 4

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon's Episode 3 was met with a big response from viewers on social media.

A user named Barbie expressed her feelings over Baela's (Bethany Antonia) choice not to attack Ser Criston Cole when she saw him and his men in an open field.

Another user named ruljii poked fun at Alicent's reaction when she finally understood that Viserys' last words were referring to Aegon the Conqueror, not her son.

With Episode 4 premiering this weekend, Winter is Coming's editor Daniel Roman shared his first impressions of it on X.

3 Watch the 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 4 Preview

In the sneak peek shared by Max, Alicent recalls that just a few weeks prior, Viserys was still alive, and the realm was at peace. Things have shifted drastically ever since his death, with Aegon and Rhaenyra now having to fight each other in a war for the Iron Throne. As the armies on both sides get ready for battle, Episode 4 shows Ser Criston Cole forcing men to join the Greens, whereas Rhaenyra's strategy for the Blacks is to rely on help from the dragons. As the war begins, the clip reveals that a lot of blood will be shed due to a conflict that was rooted in a simple misunderstanding.

2 What's the 'House of the Dragon' Episode Schedule

Image via HBO

As House of the Dragon Season 2 nears the halfway mark, there will only be four episodes left after this week. Check out the schedule below to know when the rest of the show will be out:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 June 16, 2024 Episode 2 June 23, 2024 Episode 3 June 30, 2024 Episode 4 July 7, 2024 Episode 5 July 14, 2024 Episode 6 July 21, 2024 Episode 7 July 28, 2024 Episode 8 August 4, 2024

1 Other Shows Like 'House of the Dragon'

Here are some recommendations to keep you company in between House of the Dragon viewings.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, focusing on the origin of the Targaryens (who for many years remained in power), it is possible to watch the 2011 hit show while watching Season 2 on Max. The award-winning HBO original is based on George R. R. Martin's book series A Song of Ice and Fire, and it follows several families who are simultaneously interested in occupying the Iron Throne, giving them the right to rule over Westeros' Seven Kingdoms. As each of them take their chances to ascend to power, an old enemy that was dormant for over a millennium returns to seek revenge.

Watch on Max

'The Witcher' (2019-Present)

Image via Netflix

Based on a video game, The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he attempts to maintain his humanity amid corruption and darkness in his midst. As a monster hunter, the protagonist is skilled at killing terrifying creatures for money but soon learns that his usual targets are just as evil as the kings, mages, and other people living in Nilfgaard. Throughout his journey, Geralt crosses paths with two characters who soon become his close allies: a princess named Cirilla (Freya Allen) and a sorceress called Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

The Witcher Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Release Date December 20, 2019 Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Cast Henry Cavill , Freya Allan , Anya Chalotra , Mimi Ndiweni , Eamon Farren , Liam Hemsworth Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

'The Last Kingdom' (2015-2022)

Image via Netflix

Uthred (Alexander Dreymon) was born a Saxon, but after a Danish invasion, he is captured and forced to give up his right to rule over Bebbamburg. As he is raised by the Danes, the protagonist becomes a skillful warrior and decides to use his knowledge of battle to reclaim his birthright. By allying with King Alfred (David Dawson) in the fight to maintain the Kingdom of Wessex, the character is forced to come into terms with both sides of this battle, and ultimately choose between his blood ties and his chosen family.