The Big Picture Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond Targaryen, drew inspiration from Michael Mann's film Heat.

Aemond's character has a similar code to De Niro's character in Heat, protecting himself from vulnerability.

Aemond's fate may mirror Neil's tragic end in Heat, hinting at a dark future in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon has many historical and fantastical influences, but star Ewan Mitchell took inspiration from an entirely unexpected place. The actor who portrays Aemond Targaryen felt a connection to the best crime drama of all time: Michael Mann’s 1995 film, Heat. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mitchell name-checked the movie when discussing a humiliation done to Aemond in Season 2, Episode 3. For the most part, Aemond has many walls around him to protect himself. These only come down when he visits Sylvi (Michelle Bonnard), the sex worker that Aemond exclusively sees. His safe space is violated when his brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) discovers and humiliates him. At a moment’s notice, Aemond’s walls come up to protect himself again. This is similar to one of the most famous lines in Heat, as Mitchell tells the outlet.

“There’s this line from Michael Mann’s Heat that I love. Robert De Niro’s character says, ‘Never get attached to someone you’re not prepared to walk out on in 30 seconds flat when you feel the heat around the corner.’ De Niro’s character lives by that, it helps him maneuver without getting caught by the police. And Aemond has a very similar code in that he doesn’t want to be caught and feel like the kid that he once was in season one — that neglected, bullied boy. At that moment in episode three, that code comes into play. He goes from that vulnerable, humiliated boy and that code just turns a switch, this facade comes up, and he ultimately says what he says.”

The genres of the two works of fiction seem as though they could not be further apart, but Mann’s classic film has stayed that way for a reason. It remains relevant even three decades after its release.

'House of the Dragon' Has Many Connections To 'Heat'

Mitchell’s connection to Heat may portend more for the future of Aemond than just this scene. In the film, Robert De Niro’s character is steadfast and principled, just like Aemond. He is also tragic. The head of a heist crew, Neil has no real attachments except to his crime family. This ideology changes when he meets artist Eady (Amy Brenneman). He violates his own rule by falling for someone he can’t abandon so quickly. He even gets as far as attempting to run away with her. But the pull to his criminal enterprises is too strong. He can’t walk away, and he can’t bring her down with him.

Neil abandons Eady, which ultimately seals his fate. He and Vince Hanna (Al Pacino) have a showdown where Neil chooses to die by gunfire rather than return to prison. This ending connects to Aemond’s ultimate fate in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood. It is no secret that the Dance of the Dragons is one of the deadliest conflicts in Westerosi history. Pitting dragon against dragon creates bloody warfare that had previously not been depicted on such a grand scale. And no one really gets out intact. Aemond may construct walls around his heart, but just like Neil, his fate is sealed. Be sure to catch the culmination of Aemond’s story by streaming House of the Dragon only on Max.

