Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4.

The Big Picture In the latest episode of House of the Dragon, Aemond and Criston's battle strategy is revealed to target the seat of House Staunton in Rook's Rest. This leaves Aegon shaken and struggling to come up with a better plan.

At Dragonstone, Rhaenys volunteers herself and Meleys to fight at Rook's Rest, where they initially have the upper hand against the Greens' army. However, Aemond arrives on Vhagar, and a fierce battle ensues.

Aegon, on Sunfyre, hastily joins the fray in Rook's Rest, leading to an unexpected betrayal between brothers, serious injuries, and a devastating loss.

It's almost difficult to conceive of the fact that we're already at the halfway point for House of the Dragon's second season, and yet the fourth episode, written by Ryan Condal and directed by Alan Taylor, certainly ups the ante in terms of the scale of the conflict between those who have pledged their allegiance to King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and those who remain loyal to Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) — even if it means the latter losing their heads to a swift blade from Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) in the process.

This week's episode also makes it even more evident that, despite their relatively opposing temperaments, Aegon and Rhaenyra are in a surprisingly similar position when it comes to their power. On Dragonstone, Rhaenyra's brief leave of absence to sneak into King's Landing and visit Alicent (Olivia Cooke) for a last-ditch effort at peace last week has left her on an even shakier footing with her council, with many advisors believing her reluctance to enter the fray of war to be a sign of weakness. Meanwhile, in the Red Keep, Aegon has also been feeling relatively impotent as king in terms of his ability to make decisions people will listen to, with Alicent delivering a big wake-up call along the lines of how few council members even respect him as a leader. Episode 4 marks the point at which these opposing rulers make the firm decision to engage, one more impulsively than the other — but, as both sides meet for battle at Rook's Rest, it's unclear whether the Blacks or Greens will suffer more as a result of the decisive blows delivered.

The Greens Launch a Decisive Attack in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 4

In King's Landing, Alicent has requested a brew of moon tea from Grand Maester Orwyle (Kurt Egyiawan) under the illusion that she is helping an unnamed young woman end a pregnancy, or at least prevent one — but what goes unspoken, and therefore unaddressed between them, is that the moon tea is actually for Alicent herself. Such detail might escape the notice of the Grand Maester, but it isn't overlooked by Ser Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) sometime later when the new Master of Whisperers pays a visit to the dowager queen. Larys doesn’t have to say anything at all for Alicent to know she's left the evidence sitting out in plain sight, especially since she’s pressing a cloth-wrapped hot stone against her abdomen (likely for the cramping) and barely has enough strength to get herself into a chair for their conversation. Apparently, since her talk with Rhaenyra, Alicent has been poring over books relating to the history of Valyria. Perhaps she'd been looking for anything that might have better explained Viserys' (Paddy Considine) final words — or, even less likely, some form of confirmation that she hadn’t misheard him after all. Ultimately, as she says to Larys, "The significance of Viserys' intentions died with him," which seems to be more about Alicent trying to convince herself of that fact than anyone else.

Meanwhile, Criston Cole, accompanied by Alicent's brother Gwayne (Freddie Fox) and a growing army loyal to their cause, has been cutting a swath through the Crownlands, forcing the occupants of any sieged castles to either swear fealty to Aegon or be put to the sword. A raven's message received in the aftermath of the latest takeover strikes Gwayne as somewhat confusing, particularly because it informs Criston and the company to travel in the opposite direction from Harrenhal. Who’s responsible for these new marching orders? That becomes apparent very quickly during Aegon's latest small council meeting: Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) has taken steps to enact that secret battle strategy he's been working out with Criston, revealing that the new plan doesn’t involve targeting Harrenhal, but instead the seat of House Staunton in Rook's Rest. It seems a measly prize, but as Aemond points out: it's small, weakly defended, and once taken, will result in Dragonstone being completely cut off by land.

It’s a wartime strategy that makes every ounce of sense — but it leaves Aegon shaken, particularly as Aemond moves to dress him down in front of the rest of the council in a complete role reversal of last week, condescending to his brother's antics (like naming a bunch of his friends as Kingsguard) before challenging him to come up with a better plan. Aegon stumbles and stammers his way through an answer in broken High Valyrian, but can’t summon up anything else in reply. Later, when he finds Alicent in his quarters, rummaging around for any remnant of Viserys' library, their conversation quickly turns to Aegon venting about the lack of respect he’s been shown as king. Alicent clearly seems to have expected this conversation to a degree, pointing out that simply wearing a crown won't give Aegon the necessary wisdom. What Aegon should be doing is shutting up, more or less, and learning from the smarter minds around him; in lieu of that, nothing else is needed from him at all. It's a conversation that will have intense ripple effects for the remainder of the episode, as Aegon, not content to remain on the sidelines this time around, impetuously decides to ride into battle himself.

The Blacks Suffer a Devastating Blow in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 4