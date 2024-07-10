Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4.

The Big Picture Rhaenyra's delayed decision to go to war has cost her valuable positions and allies.

The war was already in motion, and Rhaenyra's peaceful approach was naive.

Rhaenyra must adjust her strategy as the realm views her as a villain and her allies waver in support.

It's one of the most pivotal moments of "The Red Dragon and the Gold", the latest episode of HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2: Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) marches into her small council after a brief, yet illuminating conversation with Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and announces that she is finally ready to join the war. Having tried the peaceful route and finally realized that that ship sailed a long time ago, she is now prepared to send her dragons into battle and immediately puts her money where her mouth is by agreeing to let Rhaenys (Eve Best) take flight on her beloved Meleys to protect Lord Staunton's (Michael Elwyn) castle at Rook's Rest. It is a decision that definitely needed to be made. Sadly, though, in taking her time to make it, Rhaenyra may have cost her own armies some precious time and positions in the Dance of Dragons. Much more prepared and war-oriented, King Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) troops, led by Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), emerge victorious from the battle at Rook's Rest, despite suffering considerable losses. As for Rhaenys and Meleys... well, let's just say they won't live to see Episode 5.

The defeat at Rook's Rest is the cherry on top of the messy cake that has become Rhaenyra's campaign. Not only has one of the lords in her small council lost his seat, but one of her most trusted generals has also taken the fall. And then there is her husband, Daemon (Matt Smith), who should be championing his wife's cause but seems to be having some second thoughts. While Rhaenyra has been vouching for peace, lamenting the senseless loss of young lives and holding secret meetings with the enemy, Daemon has taken Harrenhal, a key castle in the Riverlands, all by himself, and recent episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 show him having some serious doubts about what to do with his new position. Daemon, after all, has always fashioned himself the true heir to King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and these old ideas seem to be coming back now that he has to decide whether to turn the castle to Rhaenyra or keep it to himself.

All of this is to say that while Rhaenyra was pondering the necessity of war, said war raged on without her. Now that she claims to be ready for it, it might just be too late. Key allies are either lost or standing on precarious ground, and the Green side of the conflict sure wasted no time in getting ready for battle. From propaganda campaigns to fully-fledged sieges, players like Ser Criston, Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and former Hand Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) have done everything in their power to ensure their victory over the Blacks. And, so far, it all seems to be working quite well, with or without a dead king. Is there still hope for Rhaenyra, or is insisting on a peaceful solution for so long finally taking its toll?

Rhaenyra Was Naive to Bet on a Peaceful Solution

Let's start by acknowledging that Rhaenyra had her reasons to bet on a nonviolent solution for the matter of who should sit on the Iron Throne. As the queen herself puts it, she inherited a peaceful realm from her father. Keeping it that way is not only a matter of honor, but it would also avoid an immense loss of lives, not to mention the trauma that comes from a long war. Besides, her childhood friendship with Alicent prompts her to give her now sworn enemy the benefit of the doubt: maybe Alicent did misunderstand things when King Viserys spoke about Aegon and the prince that was promised. And, if that's the case, then maybe everything can be solved by Alicent taking back what she said about Viserys changing his mind over who should replace him as king. Indeed, Rhaenyra had her reasons. Alas, that doesn't mean that she wasn't naive.

For starters, even if Alicent did misunderstand King Viserys' last words — and that does seem to be the case, considering how shaken the queen mother is after her conversation with Rhaenyra — she is but a pawn in a much larger plot to put House Hightower closer to the throne. Alicent's marriage to Viserys was all part of a plan concocted by her father to ensure his family a more powerful position in the realm, and her giving birth to a male heir was always meant to cause dissent over Rhaenyra's right to be queen. After all, it was a lot easier for the lords of Westeros to accept a woman ruler when the king had no living sons to succeed him and when the next man in line to the throne was a hothead like Daemon. So even if Alicent had never said anything about Viserys changing his mind, there would still be some kerfuffle about Aegon being the rightful heir.

Secondly, from the moment Aegon sat on that throne, the war was already in motion. As Alicent tells Lord Larys (Matthew Needham) in "The Red Dragon and the Gold," Aegon's supporters will believe what they want, and Rhaenyra's supporters will do the very same. It doesn't matter anymore whether King Viserys might have changed his mind. There are now two people proclaiming themselves to be the rightful heirs to the throne, and the houses of Westeros will take sides based on what seems more advantageous to them. To believe that there is such a thing as going back to a moment prior to that split is, to be kind, ill-informed. In the best case scenario, Rhaenyra would be dealing with a rebellion coming from House Hightower, all based on Aegon's claim to the throne.

Rhaenyra Has Lost Key Allies in 'House of the Dragon'

The war, therefore, was already a reality while Rhaenyra was deciding the best course of action following Lucerys' (Elliot Grihault) death. As she sat at Dragonstone, grieving and looking for the perfect opportunity to talk things out with Alicent, her generals and her enemies were all starting to make their moves. The fact that all of it happened without Rhaenyra taking notice or making up her mind about what to do next ended up costing her some pretty valuable positions. Rook's Rest is already a given in that sense, but we also need to take into consideration the aforementioned Harrenhal. While Daemon does claim to have taken the castle — a ruined, but still important asset in the Riverlands — for Rhaenyra, his wild dreams, his delay in sending word of the capture to his wife, and his recent chat with Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) all indicate that he might be considering turning it into a headquarters for an army of his own. After all, before Rhaenyra and Aegon were born, Daemon was the one who was supposed to be king after Viserys, and he never quite got over this fact.

Daemon isn't the only general that Rhaenyra has lost control over. As demonstrated by her attack against Ser Criston and Ser Gwayne (Freddie Fox) in Episode 3, Baela is also less than willing to keep things peaceful. As for the members of Rhaenyra's council, they have all lost some faith in her given her reluctance to join the fight. Not even Jacaerys (Harry Collett) has been capable of staying fully on his mother's side. Rhaenyra's insistence on peace has been costing her the hearts and minds of her very own allies, and this is one hell of a position to lose in a war.

But the battle from which Rhaenyra most emerged injured was for the hearts and minds of the smallfolk. In her inaction following Luke's murder by Aemond, Daemon saw fit to act on his own and had the infant Prince Jaehaerys assassinated in his crib. Unlike Rhaenyra, Alicent and the Greens took no time to mourn. They immediately jumped into action, engaging in a propaganda campaign that painted their rival as a kinslayer, not to mention a baby killer. Had Rhaenyra accepted the fact that her son's death was already a casualty of the war a little bit earlier, all of this could have been avoided.

Is There Still Hope for Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon'?

Currently, Rhaenyra finds herself losing on all fronts. She's been painted as a villain for the entire realm, her own people are starting to mistrust her, and her seat at Dragonstone has been cut off from the rest of Westeros by Ser Criston's troops. Had she at least fortified her allies' castles as they requested and shown the smallest sign of leadership, her situation could've been improved. Instead, she decided to give peace a chance, which ended up costing her dearly. Now, she's ready to step into a war that started without and in spite of her, but is there really any chance of her winning?

Well, Aegon has been grievously wounded, as the last moments of "The Red Dragon and the Gold" reveal. Maybe this is enough to cause some instability in the realm that Rhaenyra might be able to exploit. Maybe Daemon's heart is in the right place, and he isn't planning to attack his wife on another front. There is still hope for Rhaenyra, but things sure aren't looking pretty. The lesson that the queen at Dragonstone should learn after this series of mistakes is that, even when giving nonviolent communication a chance, one should be ready for a battle. Oh, and also that there's no point in trying to avoid a war that has already started.

