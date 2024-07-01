The Big Picture War between Greens and Blacks is imminent in House of the Dragon.

The prize is the Iron Throne, and dragons will be involved.

Season 2 explores the Dance of the Dragons, a significant moment in Westerosi history.

War is about to break loose as the Greens and the Blacks prepare their army in the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon. Both houses know that an era of peace is about to come to a close as they enter conflict, where the prize is the Iron Throne. And as expected, a fight involving dragons isn't something that could be avoided.

In the latest preview, it was revealed that only a week has passed since King Viserys I Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine in Season 1) passed away, which is shocking because it means Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) wasn't king for a long time during the events of season 2. Glimpses of soldiers, dragons, and brutal attacks surround this upcoming episode, with a few smallfolk claiming that they're not afraid of the upcoming conflict, but are being rational for not wanting to participate. Unfortunately, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) has declared that those who won't fight will pay the ultimate price, hence there is no escaping this war. Meanwhile, Rhaeynera (Emma D'Arcy) reflects on what her father has told her, that she would be the one to reunite the realm. She then hopes that what she has unleashed isn't wasted for a crown.

Season 2 has prepared viewers that Kings Landing and Westeros will enter the war, especially after the death of King Aegon and Helaena's (Phia Saban) firstborn child, Prince Jaehaerys. At the same time, Rhaeynera has attempted to take back the throne without spilling blood, whilst also preparing for the worst by entrusting Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) with the future of House Targaryen and the dragons.

The Dragons are Going to War

The Dance of the Dragons is an important moment in Westerosi history as two houses fought for the Iron Throne, with the help of the Seven Kingdoms, whose alliances lie between the Blacks (Rhaeynera) and the Greens (The Hightowers). This event was mentioned in the original Game of Thrones series in season 5, as well as referenced in A Song of Ice and Fire.

So far, both The Black and The Greens have attempted to maintain power through various peaceful means, such as allegiances from the other families and tilting public opinion in their favor, but unfortunately, a war will be inevitable, and the two houses will use every arsenal (including the dragons) to ensure victory.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is available to stream on Max in the U.S. with new episodes on Sundays. Watch the trailer above.