House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4 embraces the legacy of Game of Thrones with a bloody battle where even the most beloved characters are not safe. After the previous episode saw the first battle of the Dance of the Dragons, the war has begun, meaning the series will only grow more intense from here. Yet there are always complications. Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) face hard choices as the fight for the Iron Throne escalates. The time for plotting is over as Westeros finally enters a state of open civil war, but with war comes casualties.

Criston Cole Takes Back the Crownlands for the Greens

Season 2, Episode 3 saw Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), now the Hand of the King, set out from King's Landing to raise an army in Aegon's name, with the plan of taking Harrenhal. On the way, they planned to attack and turn Rhaenyra's allies in the Crownlands, and that is just what happened. The Houses Rosby and Stokeworth joined Cole without a siege, both having been made uncomfortable in the rumor that Rhaenyra had prince Jaenaerys killed so violently, proving that Otto Hightower's (Rhys Ifans) attempt to discredit the enemy is working. With his army tripled in size, Cole continues tearing through the Crownlands, attacking Duskendale, the home of House Darklyn. There, he takes the castle and beheads the Lord.

Cole has won every battle he's faced, earning the name "Kingmaker" for his vital role in Aegon's cause. Slowly, his ever-growing army is taking back the Crownlands and cutting the Blacks off from the mainland of Westeros. They travel at night to avoid being spotted by dragons, but despite his orders to make for Harrenhal, Cole turns the army Northeast towards Rook's Rest, ignoring Ser Gawayne Hightower's (Freddie Fox) warnings.

Daemon Meets with the Lords of the Riverlands To Raise an Army for Rhaenyra

Still in control of Harrenhal, Daemon sets to work, raising an army of Riverlanders, but his goal meets a substantial problem. The Lord Paramount of the Riverlands, Grover Tully, is incapacitated and unable to negotiate. Instead, Daemon receives his grandson and heir, Oscar (Archie Barnes). The young soon-to-be Lord refuses to take control of his family's power while his grandfather lives and is not willing to kill the old man, as Daemon suggests. So, for now, the Tullys are a useless ally.

Daemon chooses to then meet with the Blackwoods, who have declared for Rhaenyra and shown their readiness to fight in the Battle of the Burning Mill. With the former Lord Blackwood having died in the confrontation, the new leader, Willem Blackwood, regent for his nephew Benjicot, meets with Daemon, agreeing to lend his armies to the Blacks once Daemon brings justice to Brackens, a tempting offer for Daemon, who has been looking for a fight.

Aegon's Council Fails to Consult Him as They Change Plans and King's Landing Continues to Struggle

In King's Landing, Aegon has lost control of his own council. Admittedly, he is inexperienced in leading and in war, but he is quickly noticing the lack of input he has. When he discusses the loss of Harrenhal, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), the leader of the castle, is unconcerned, though Aegon is enraged. Larys points out that he still controls the gold, so Daemon can distract himself with the rundown castle for as long as he wants.

The trend continues when Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) announces that he has been in contact with Cole, explaining to the council that Cole and his armies are headed to Rook's Rest despite Aegon's desire to attack Harrenhal. Aemond and Cole have been plotting without Aegon, and Aemond's actions increase the tension between the brothers as Aemond embarrasses him during the meeting.

The council also reveals that resources in King's Landing are thin. The gold runs low, and the Crownland Lords complain about their herds being unable to sustain the dragon's appetites, especially Vhagar. The blockade continues to plague the city, disrupting trade.

Rhaenyra Remains Absent from Dragonstone, Creating Chaos in Her Council

Baela has continued watching the Green's movements, tracking Cole's progression, though his destination is unsure. Daemon is not responding to communications, giving the Blacks another disadvantage. Rhaenyra's focus is spread thin between the Riverlands, Crownlands, and the Gullet, a fact her enemies are exploiting as she has no army to face them.

With Rhaenyra's prolonged and unexplained absence, the council grows restless. Her heir, Jacaerys (Harry Collett), and his betrothed, Baela (Bethany Antonia), struggle to hold it together, calling in Rhaenys (Eve Best) for assistance. But Rhaenyra's lack of an official Hand makes her disappearance more volatile, as there is no clear leadership. Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) steps in to berate the council for their ineffectiveness, restoring order. When Rhaenyra returns from her failed peace talks and learns of the imminent attack on Rook's Rest, she sends a dragon to stop Cole's army, choosing Rhaenys' Meleys and the largest and most experienced dragon under her command. This choice officially opens the war to dragon battles.

Dragons Fight the Battle at Rook's Rest, the Green are Victorious

Cole's army arrives at Rook's Rest in broad daylight, though Gawayne Hightower tried to point out the flaw with this. Cole's army consists of about 1,500 men, according to Lord Staunton and his men's estimations, much larger than the company he set out with. Yet Rhaenys and Meleys' arrival brings hope. Raining fire down on the soldiers, Meleys demonstrates the power of a dragon in combat, but Cole has a plan, and upon Meleys' arrival, he sends a signal to Aemond, who waits in the woods with Vhagar.

Yet, before Cole and Aemond's foolproof plan can work, Aegon arrives on his dragon, Sunfyre, after making an impulsive decision to go to war himself. When Aemond sees his brother overhead, he stays back, letting Aegon dive in first and risk his own life. Meleys and Synfyre fight, with Meleys quickly injuring the smaller dragon. As Sunfyre screams, Aemond and Vhagar join the fight.

The three dragons battle above Rook's Rest. Vhagar's first action is to breathe fire on Sunfyre and Aegon, sending his brother crashing to the ground in a fiery explosion. Then Meleys and Vhagar engage in a terribly unfair battle. Vhagar wins, sending Rhaenys and Meleys falling from the sky and landing in Rook's Rest, dragon and rider both dead. The army seizes the castle, taking another of Rhaenyra's allies, and Cole looks for his king, finding a brutally burned Aegon near his fallen dragon.

Who Wins This Week?

With the Crownlands under their control and the Blacks' largest dragon defeated, the Greens pull ahead in the Dance of the Dragons. The Blacks still don't have an army to speak of, while the Greens' forces are growing. Though they suffered losses in the Battle at Rook's Rest, including one of their few dragons, they took the castle, remaining undefeated in battle. But more than the entire faction, Aemond Targaryen is the real winner. Aegon ends the episode in a precarious situation, as his survival is unconfirmed, but since the death of Jaehaerys, Aemond is next in line for the Greens' throne. Aegon's state gives Aemond more power, and he is better suited to the job.

