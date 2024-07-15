The Big Picture Jace's idea of using Dragonseeds to ride dragons may change the tide for Team Black in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Targaryens' belief in pure bloodlines is debunked as Dragonseeds with mixed ancestry prove advantageous for Team Black.

The introduction of characters like Hugh the Hammer hints at more blood and fire as the Dance of the Dragons unfolds.

Watching Team Black continue to falter in House of the Dragon Season 2 is frustrating, but the tide may be turning for the rightful faction. In episode 5, the heir to the Iron Throne, Jace Velaryon (Harry Collett), suggests to Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) that he may know how to beat the Greens in dragon warfare. Collett explained to Vulture why it had to be Jace who came up with the idea of Dragonseeds. It is essentially the only commodity in which the Blacks are winning. They have a formidable host of dragons, but no dragonriders since ruling Targaryens are few and far between. The best option is to put anyone they can find on the back of a dragon.

“If it was going to be anyone, it was going to be Jace, because no one would have the balls — or even the mind — to suggest that to Rhaenyra. Jace knows history. His mother is the rightful heir to the throne and he should know everything about this. He thinks about it on the spot. Who else would have thought that? Some would think it’s absolutely ludicrous, putting other people on dragons that aren’t fully Targaryen. But Jace knows he himself isn’t fully Targaryen and he’s able to do it.”

Targaryens believe they are close to gods because of their ability to tame and ride dragons. And even though they also think that incest is the best way to preserve this, it is proven to be false. Many people have ridden dragons that only have a drop of Targaryen blood, and this will be a decided advantage for Team Black.

The Seeds Are Sown For War in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

Though Jace doesn’t talk about it much, he knows his lineage doesn’t quite resemble his ancestors. The seed is strong on the heir apparent’s paternal side. But even though Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) sired him, that hasn’t stopped Jace from taking up his birthright. Jace, like his brothers, has mastered the art of dragonriding, and the same could be true for others out there.

Targaryens are such a prolific family that there are many illegitimate sects of the noble house. Already, House of the Dragon has been sowing the seeds for what is to come. Notably, Hugh (Kieran Bew), a down-on-his-luck blacksmith, has been featured prominently in Season 2. It isn’t hard to notice his white hair, though it could be mistaken for the gray of age. However, in Fire & Blood, Hugh the Hammer is one of the dragonseeds that take flight or the Blacks, and it is easy to see how that could come to pass in the show.

Hugh has endured poor treatment from the Greens. Stuck in King’s Landing with a sick child and no help from the crown, turning to the Blacks is a logical decision, especially if someone can learn how to ride a dragon. Hugh is a dragonseed, destined to mount Vermithor, King Jaehaerys' own mount, when the Dance of the Dragons gets into full swing. Viewers should tune in for more blood and fire when new episodes of House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9 pm EST.

