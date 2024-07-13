The dance of the dragons began with the devastating loss of Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Meleys in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4. After confronting Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and their dragons, "the queen that never was" never made it out alive, instilling even more sorrow for the Blacks. Although the battle at Rook's Rest didn't have any clear winners, with thousands dying and Aegon getting attacked by his own brother and found nearly dead, it seems like the war will carry on in Episode 5. Before watching this week's episode, here is everything to know about what is to come and when to stream the next chapter of this conflict between kin.

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

6 When Will 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 5 Be Streaming?

Image via HBO

This week's episode will air on Sunday, July 14, during the show's usual time slot at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET in the U.S. It will also land on streaming simultaneously, so fans who prefer watching Episode 5 online can do so at the same time as it airs on TV. House of the Dragon is a Max original, meaning that only those subscribed to the streaming service are able to watch it. Max subscription plans range from $9.99 to $19.99 per month, for those who wish to become a subscriber.

Watch on Max

5 What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'House of the Dragon'?

Close

A lot happened in Episode 4, since it was the first to showcase the dance of the dragons. After Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) returns to Dragon Stone following her enlightening conversation with Alicent (Olivia Cooke), she is finally ready to avenge her right to the iron throne. Yet, while she was away, Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and his army were making progress in the Riverlands, claiming one territory at a time and forcing people to join the Greens' cause. In an attempt to prevent Cole and his men from taking over Rook's Rest, Rhaenys offers to head there with her dragon Meleys. When she arrives at the battlefield mounted on her dragon, Rhaenys is unexpectedly faced with Aegon riding Sunfyre. The two fight in the air, while Aemond strategically awaits for his time to intervene alongside Vhagar. When him and his dragon join in, tragedy once again takes place in House of the Dragon as Rhaenys and Meleys die after Vhaghar's deadly attack. Not only did the episode mark the queen's death that never was, but it also showed the growing tension within the Greens, with Aemond purposefully attacking his older brother to the point that Aegon and Sunfyre are burned and barely alive.

4 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 5

Image via HBO

The internet mourned over Rhaenys' passing and avidly commented on the series' precision in orchestrating the dragon fight sequences.

A user named Tom Soares even went on to tweet that Rhaenys would've been an even better contender for the iron throne than both Rhaenyra and Aegon.

Another user took to Twitter to joke about Aegon's lack of knowledge of High Valyrian.

After a few images from Episode 5 began to circulate online, a Twitter user already began to criticize Criston Cole's decision to parade Meley's head after her and Rhaenys' tragic death.

3 Watch the 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 5 Preview

The Episode 5 trailer starts off with someone chanting that Meleys was slain by Aegon (when in reality the dragon was killed by Aemond's dragon Vhagar). Alicent is then shown to be worried whether her son lives, after all the wounds he got from the fight at Rook's Rest. Although the preview makes viewers question if Aegon will recuperate and return to the battlefield, it still shows that the conflict between the Greens and the Blacks is far from over, with Aemond taking on his brother's post. As Rhaenyra finds a way to claim the Riverlands, Daemon (Matt Smith) is already making moves by pressuring people to side with the queen (despite his hallucinations). With Ser Criston admitting that war is now with the dragons, there will likely be a lot more fights ahead that will pit dragon against dragon after the events that took place in Episode 4.

2 What's the 'House of the Dragon' Episode Schedule

Image via HBO

Only three more episodes will be left in House of the Dragon Season 2 after Episode 5. Check out the schedule below to know when the rest of the show will be out:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 June 16, 2024 Episode 2 June 23, 2024 Episode 3 June 30, 2024 Episode 4 July 7, 2024 Episode 5 July 14, 2024 Episode 6 July 21, 2024 Episode 7 July 28, 2024 Episode 8 August 4, 2024

1 Other Shows Like 'House of the Dragon'

Here are some recommendations to keep you company in between House of the Dragon viewings.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, focusing on the origin of the Targaryens (who for many years remained in power). It is possible to watch the 2011 hit show while watching Season 2 on Max. The award-winning HBO original is based on George R. R. Martin's book series A Song of Ice and Fire, and it follows several families who are simultaneously interested in occupying the Iron Throne, giving them the right to rule over Westeros' Seven Kingdoms. As each of them take their chances to ascend to power, an old enemy that was dormant for over a millennium returns to seek revenge.

Watch on Max

'The Witcher' (2019-Present)

Based on a video game, The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he attempts to maintain his humanity amid corruption and darkness in his midst. As a monster hunter, the protagonist is skilled at killing terrifying creatures for money but soon learns that his usual targets are just as evil as the kings, mages, and other people living in Nilfgaard. Throughout his journey, Geralt crosses paths with two characters who soon become his close allies: a princess named Cirilla (Freya Allen) and a sorceress called Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

'The Last Kingdom' (2015-2022)

The Last Kingdom Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date October 10, 2015 Cast Alexander Dreymon , Emily Cox , Eliza Butterworth , Mark Rowley , Arnas Fedaravicius Main Genre History Seasons 5 Developer Stephen Butchard

Uthred (Alexander Dreymon) was born a Saxon, but after a Danish invasion, he is captured and forced to give up his right to rule over Bebbamburg. As he is raised by the Danes, the protagonist becomes a skillful warrior and decides to use his knowledge of battle to reclaim his birthright. By allying with King Alfred (David Dawson) in the fight to maintain the Kingdom of Wessex, the character is forced to come into terms with both sides of this battle, and ultimately choose between his blood ties and his chosen family.