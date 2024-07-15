Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 5 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture The Blacks name Corlys Velaryon as their Hand after the loss of Rhaenys in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4.

Aemond rises as regent for Aegon as the Greens focus on moving armies and securing alliances.

Daemon causes havoc in the Riverlands, deepening the discord between him and Rhaenyra, while the Greens face unrest in King's Landing with the smallfolk.

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5, picks up after the Battle of Rook's Rest while both sides are recovering from their losses. As the Blacks and the Greens fight the Dance of the Dragons, there are times of intense battle and other times when both Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) and Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) forces must regroup. But each ruler has people in their own family who imagine themselves on the Iron Throne. Aegon's brother, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), has made his own play for power, while Rhaenyra has faced a similar problem from her husband, Daemon (Matt Smith). With more Targaryens with their eye on the crown, the war is more dangerous than ever.

The Blacks Name Corlys Velaryon as Their Hand

The Blacks are in a precarious place after losing Meleys, along with her rider, Rhaenys (Eve Best), at the Battle of Rook's Rest. They have no armies on the ground, they are rapidly losing their hold of the Crownlands, and they have no communication with Daemon, who has the next biggest dragon. With the Greens seemingly ahead of them, they take defensive action. Rhaenyra looks for help to lead her army, asking Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) to be her Hand. The famed seafarer has built a reputation and commands the largest fleet in the Seven Kingdoms, which is Rhaenyra's biggest advantage. Plus, he is a man whose authority will not be questioned like her own. It's a smart move, assuming the grieving man accepts.

Additionally, Rhaenyra orders Maidenpool and Crackclaw Point to man their garrisons, offering to supply weapons and other resources if needed. In this way, she plans to head off the Greens' next attack. The Blacks lost several castles to Criston Cole's (Fabien Frankel) progression through the Crownlands, and Maidenpool and Crackclaw are the next targets on that path. Maidenpool, the home of House Mooton, is technically in the Riverlands, but it is near Rook's Rest, which is now held by the Greens. Taking this castle could give Cole a path into the Riverlands, which Rhaenyra wants to prevent. However, Crackclaw Point is a different kind of danger. A region rather than a castle, Crackclaw is made up of the land at the end of the peninsula and is as close to Dragonstone as the mainland comes. Home to a few families, including House Crabb and House Brune, the area is the only thing stopping the Greens from cutting Dragonstone and Driftmark off from the rest of Westeros. The Blacks also intend to intercept the Lannister army before they reach Riverrun, hoping to claim an advantage in the Riverlands.

Aemond Rises as Regent as Aegon Begins To Recover

Despite their victory, the Greens took heavy losses in the Battle of Rook's Rest. Before the battle, Cole's army was estimated to be between 1,400 and 1,500 men, but they lost 900, well over half their number. Worse, Aegon is incapacitated, and the Maesters are unsure if he will recover, though his weakened call to Alicent (Olivia Cooke) should instill some hope for his survival. Aemond becomes regent in his stead, taking command of the war without hesitation, overpowering Alicent, who continues to be disregarded by the council.

The Greens are down a dragon as well. Though Cole's comment about Sunfyre taking time to die suggests that, like the king, the dragon is holding on, he is not likely to be fighting the Greens' battles any time soon. And, more concerningly, Vhagar is depleted, leaving another dragon battle out of the question for now. While the dragons rest, the Greens focus on moving their armies, sending the Lannister troops to the Riverlands to deal with the threat Daemon poses. They also contact Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes), the grandson and heir of the dying Lord of the Riverlands, hoping to secure an alliance that would destroy Rhaenyra's plans.

Daemon Causes Havoc in the Riverlands and Remains Distanced from Rhaenyra

In his mission to gain an army of Riverlanders, Daemon agrees to threaten the Brackens with his dragon to win the Blackwood's army. But the Brackens do not respond to Daemon's attempts, and he refuses to carry them out. However, he tells Willem Blackwood (Jack Parry-Jones) to do "what the crown cannot be seen to do" to turn the Brackens to his side. So the Blackwoods attack the Riverlands, kidnapping the innocent, burning and looting the septs and farms, and killing women and children. Using the war as an excuse, they exact ruthless vengeance on their ancient enemies, but they do it all while carrying Rhaenyra's banner. The Blackwoods overwhelm the Brackens, forcing them to pledge to Daemon, but their methods anger the other Riverlords, who turn on Daemon and assumedly, Rhaenyra, once again bringing up Blood and Cheese, proving that the Greens' accusations have worked in swaying Westeros.

With no response to her messages, Rhaenyra sends Ser Alfred (Jamie Kenna) to talk to Daemon, fearing he may betray her, and that is a valid concern. Though Daemon controls Harrenhal, it is in shambles, and there is no gold to fix it. The rift between Daemon and Rhaenyra is ongoing, so he refuses to request funds from her or respond to any communication she sends. Daemon now has the support of the Blackwoods and Brackens in addition to holding Harrenhal, but his plan seems to change. He voices a plan to take power for himself, allowing Rhaenyra to rule beside him but not above him. Though the Blackwoods and Strongs have referred to Rhaenyra as Queen, only using the elevated titles for Daemon for fear of angering him, it's unclear if the Brackens are sworn to Rhaenyra's cause or Daemon's, hinting at further conflict between the couple.

The Greens Face Continued Unrest in King's Landing, that Rhaenyra Exploits

With the barricade impeding trade, the smallfolk of King's Landing have suffered the most in the Dance of the Dragons, so when the Greens parade Meleys' head through the city, expecting cheers for their victory, it only makes things worse. Afraid of Rhaenyra's retaliation and referring to a dead dragon as a bad omen, King's Landing's unrest grows. As they leave the deteriorating city, the smallfolk spread their fear throughout the Seven Kingdoms, so Aemond locks down King's Landing, dooming the starving masses.

But Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) plans to use the unrest against the Greens. With thousands of unhappy people just outside the Greens' home, there is an opportunity. Acting on Mysaria's advice, Rhaenyra sends her lady-in-waiting, Elinda (Jordon Stevens), to speak with Dyana (Maddie Evans), a former maid at the Red Keep with her own reasons for disliking Aegon, hoping to turn the smallfolk to her side.

Blacks Win a New Ally as Their Arryn Support Falters

Though the Arryns promised the Blacks their support, Jeyne Arryn's (Amanda Collin) 15,000 swords have not yet moved. Rhaenrya sent Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) and her young sons to the Vale, giving them a dragon's protection to fulfill the bargain Jacaerys (Harry Collett) struck, but it is unsatisfactory. Rhaenyra sends young dragons who would be no protection against the likes of Vhagar or any other dragon for that matter. Jeyne doesn't send Rhaena away or denounce her alliance with the Blacks, but she remains unconvinced.

But even as one ally wavers, the Blacks secure a new one. Jace flies to the Twins without the permission of his mother. He hopes to negotiate with the Freys to ensure Cregan Stark's (Tom Taylor) marching Northmen have a way south, thinking they can gain the Riverlands if Daemon fails. Jace treats with the Freys, who have a price of their own: protection from a dragon and a seat at Harrenhal after the war. Jace agrees, promising his protection if they are attacked as well as Daemon's, but for the price of Harrenhal, he demands an oath to his mother, which the Freys give.

Who Wins This Week?

As the Dance of the Dragon continues, both sides suffer losses, but after the carnage of the Battle of Rook's Rest, the Black pull themselves together quickest. They gain allies in the Freys and the Brackens, though they simultaneously make enemies as well. Rhaenyra aligns herself with the smallfolk who pose a threat to the Greens, and she and Jace plot to press their advantage of dragons by finding new riders. Though they are behind the Greens in raising an army, they are closing the gap. Meanwhile, the Greens are down a king, at least for the moment. The Blacks are taking action while the Greens wait for the Lannister and Hightower armies, making the Blacks the winners for now.

House of the Dragon Season 2 airs every Sunday at 9 PM EST on Max in the U.S.

