Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5.

The Big Picture After significant blows on both sides at Rook's Rest, the Greens and the Blacks scramble for power.

Aemond rises to the seat of prince regent after Aegon suffers grievous wounds.

Rhaenyra faces opposition from her small council, while Daemon's leadership struggles surface at Harrenhal.

On the heels of last week's episode, House of the Dragon Season 2 takes a somewhat more subdued step back — seemingly to let both us, as well as the characters, mourn the show’s most significant loss yet in Rhaenys (Eve Best) and her dragon Meleys, but also to afford both story and audience alike some breathing room. In the brutal aftermath of the Battle of Rook's Rest, both the Greens and the Blacks have sustained casualties. While Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and his dragon Sunfyre did survive being dracarys'd by Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and his dragon Vhagar, the king's life is currently hanging by a thread — which leaves a spot open at the head of the table for someone to assume authority. As Episode 5 illustrates with harsh clarity, particularly where Alicent (Olivia Cooke) is concerned, sometimes the biggest power grabs don't come from your enemies but the people who are positioned much closer.

The Greens Rally Behind a New Leader in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 5

At King's Landing, Criston Cole's (Fabien Frankel) army is supposedly making its triumphant return after Rook's Rest, parading Meleys' head through the streets and touting Aegon as responsible for vanquishing the traitorous dragon. If such a showing was meant to inspire joy and renewed faith in the people, however, it does anything but; at least one person from the crowd remarks on it being a "black omen," a terrible harbinger of what's to come, while another voice points out that Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) will likely have an answer for this abomination. As for Aegon himself, however, the gravely wounded king is quietly shuttled through the city and into the Red Keep in a covered box, without ceremony, so that none of the smallfolk can bear witness to the true scope of his injuries while they're distracted by the more public display of Meleys' head.

As Grand Maester Orwyle (Kurt Egyiawan) observes in his initial assessment of Aegon's wounds, there are burns that seem to cover a majority of the king's body, in addition to the numerous broken bones he sustained when he and Sunfyre plunged to the ground. Right now, Aegon is hovering on the precipice between life and death, and it's anyone's guess whether he'll conquer the latter. (Unless you happen to be one of the people who have read Fire & Blood and know how this will all turn out, but we're in firm no-book-spoiler territory here!) In the meantime, however, as Aemond observes, someone will have to be appointed to rule in his stead — and the question of who that someone will be hangs over most of the episode. Alicent seems increasingly uneasy around her younger son, especially now that she's noticed him wearing Aegon's catspaw dagger, and seeks Criston out directly to ask him about Aemond's part in all this. Whether the Hand of the King knows the truth or is as in the dark as many others is unclear, but his loyalty to Alicent also only seems to run so deep.

When the small council convenes, Alicent is the one to put the idea of a regent on the table, initially suggesting herself for the position since she held a similar one when Viserys (Paddy Considine) was in his final years. Yet the rest of the council balks at the idea of a woman serving as regent, particularly in a time of war. The obvious choice, one points out, is the king's immediate successor: Aemond. While Alicent doesn't outwardly accuse her son of having a hand in his brother's current state, she does push back at the idea, instead directly referencing Aemond's age and lack of restraint. But as she looks around the table, very few seem willing to meet her gaze. Orwyle attempts to argue in her favor, but he’s overridden by everyone else — Larys (Matthew Needham), Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall), and Jasper Wylde (Paul Kennedy) are all backing Aemond. Even Criston, who has remained silent up until this point, doesn't take Alicent’s side, voting in favor of her son.

As Aemond assumes a new seat at the head of the table, in the king's seat, Alicent finally seems to come to the conclusion that her voice in this room is truly gone — especially once Aemond declares that no one in King's Landing will be allowed to leave, and the gates should be barred immediately. Later, when Alicent confronts Criston about his decision to go against her, all that the Hand witnessed at Rook's Rest is now confirmation that they have officially given this war to the dragons, so it should be a dragonrider who leads them.

The Blacks Scramble for Better Positioning in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 5