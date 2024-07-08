The Big Picture Targaryen princes clash in King's Landing after the Battle of Rook's Rest.

Meleys, the Red Queen, fights Vhagar in a fierce battle, but ultimately falls.

Rhaenyra seeks to claim the Riverlands, while Daemon battles his inner demons.

And that, folks, is the reason dragons don't fly to war easily. First it was King Jaehaerys Targaryen (Michael Carter) who sought to avert a bloodbath within the House of the Dragon by naming Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) as his heir. The Conciliator's move brought peace to the realm, and the wise rule of his heir maintained that peace - until he died. Now, the show's latest episode showed exactly why many Targaryens, including Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) who paid the ultimate price at the Battle of Rook's Rest, sought to prevent dragons fighting dragons.

The epic clash between the Greens and Blacks at Rook's Rest ended with no clear victors. While the Greens might have taken the small castle which sits across the bay from Dragonstone, it ignited a new battle between the two main Targaryen princes in King's Landing. Though King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), his dragon, Sunfyre, were locked in a dance with Meleys and Rhaenys in the skies above the small castle, there was only one victor in that duel. That is until Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and the big bully, Vhagar, make an appearance, which fells the young king and his dragon.

The trailer for episode 5 shows the fallout of the epic battle with the head of Meleys, the Red Queen, being driven through King's Landing. Aegon is barely alive, it would seem, but he is abed, and nursing his wounds. Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) his grandfather, seems to have returned as Aemond serves as King in his brother's stead. On the Black council, Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) seems determined to claim the Riverlands despite the loss of a valuable ally in her aunt, Rhaenys, and an experienced dragon in Meleys. King Consort, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) continues to press his queen's claim in the Riverlands, threatening to burn all those who resist, while battling the demons tormenting his dreams in Harrenhal. As the trailer ends, Mysaria suggests to Rhaenyra, saying "there is more than one way to fight a war," indicating a Black scheme in response to Rook's Rest.

"We're Off To Battle Again, Old Girl"

Of all the dragons who have riders in Westeros at this time, Meleys stands out as one of the most experienced and the Blacks' biggest fire-breathing mount. When she flew off to Rook's Rest, she very nearly killed Sunfyre and its rider, Aegon II, before an epic clash with Vhagar, the largest dragon in the world. Despite the massive size difference, Meleys was fierce, and gave Vhagar a proper dance, even felling the larger dragon at one time. Meleys and her rider, Rhaenys, had multiple chances to leave the battle, but constantly returned time and time again. Why? The reason is simple - Vhagar. Should Meleys somehow manage to take out Vhagar alone, that severely damages the Greens' offensive abilities, and puts the Blacks on the front foot. So, despite knowing the danger of such a confrontation, the Queen Who Never Was and the Red Queen sought to slay Vhagar for their liege, Rhaenyra.

