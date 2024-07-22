Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 6 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture In House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6, the Greens have the advantage of speed but face dwindling numbers, while Blacks have more dragons but fewer allies.

The Blacks strategize by turning smallfolk against the Greens and causing a riot in the streets of King's Landing. They also seek dragonriders for their multiple large dragons.

The Lannisters hesitate to take Harrenhal due to the threat of Caraxes, while forces move on the Riverlands from King's Landing.

House of the Dragon has seen a lot of fluctuation as the Dance of the Dragons plays out. With death and destruction running rampant, both sides have lost allies, but they have gained them as well. At the beginning of Season 2, neither had armies ready to fight. Now, they are actively in battle and preparing for more. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) each fight the war differently, using their resources and counselors to find an advantage, but since Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) has become regent, the Greens have gotten more brutal.

What Resources Does Each Side Have?

The Greens had the advantage of speed. Preparing to take the Throne before Viserys' (Paddy Considine) death, their allies were anticipating it. With three different armies already moving, they were quickly ready for battle, though Rook's Rest was hard on their soldiers. Meanwhile, the Blacks' allies are still being sorted out. The promised Northmen have far to travel, Jeyne Arryn (Amanda Collin) does not seem to have sent the Vale's army yet, and Daemon (Matt Smith) has incited further unrest in the Riverlands, but gained both the Blackwoods and the Brackens. Though the Greens are moving more quickly, their numbers advantage is fading, assuming the Vale fulfills their promise.

But the most important advantage in the Dance of the Dragons is, of course, the dragons. These living war machines are more powerful than any army, only threatened by each other. With Sunfyre injured and Dreamfyre yet to take part in the war, they would be at a disadvantage without Vhagar's size. The Blacks have the advantage of numbers, but several of them are too small to ride. While there are many unclaimed dragons, and Seasmoke's new rider, Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), has not declared his allegiance, the Blacks and the Greens both have fighting dragons under their control.

Greens Blacks Leader King: Aegon Regent: Aemond Hand: Criston Cole Generals: Jason Lannister Queen: Rhaenyra Hand: Corlys Generals: Daemon Dragons Vhagar Sunfyre (Injured) Tessarion Dreamfyre Syrax Caraxes Moondance Vermax Meleys Vermithor (Unclaimed) Seasmoke (Unclaimed) Silverwing (Unclaimed) Forces Forces Cole's Army: 500 (Originally ~1,400) Arryn Army: 15,000 Lannister Army: 2,200 Lefford Army: 500 Northern Army: 2,000 Hightower Army: Undetermined Riverland Army: Undetermined Losses and Casualties Estimated 900 men lost at Rook's Rest

Sunfyre injured

Lost House Bracken (Kind of)

Smallfolk riots in King's Landing Meleys and Rhaenys lost at Rook's Rest

Lost Houses Darklyn and Staunton

Steffon Darklyn dead from failed dragon claiming Houses Hightower, Baratheon, Lannister, Strong (Partial), Wylde, Darklyn (Taken), Rosby, Staunton, Stokeworth, Peake, Redwyne, Bulwer, Estermont, Lefford, Reyne, Tarbeck Velaryon, Stark, Arryn, Celtigar, Massey, Beesbury, Blackwood, Bracken, Frey, Fell, Bar Emmon, Buckwell, Farring, Dustin, Caswell, Merryweather, Mooton

The Greens' Attack on Harrenhal Meets a Complication

After gathering a considerable army, the Lannister host is meant to march on Harrenhal and reclaim it from Daemon. However, Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) pauses in his journey, refusing to go without Aemond accompanying him on Vhagar. Admittedly, Harrenhal is protected by Daemon's dragon, so there is considerable danger for the Lannister army. Yet Aemond, the regent for his brother and embracing the power, is displeased by the delay. He refuses to fly along with them, saying instead that he will meet the men at Harrenhal. Aemond sends Cole (Fabien Frankel) and his depleted force into battle again, rushing to battle before they replenish their numbers. The Riverlands is a target for both sides, but with Daemon already there, the Greens must be united in their attack.

The Blacks Gain a Hand and Lord Tully Dies

The Blacks have put several plans into motion that are starting to work out. Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) officially becomes the Hand of the Queen, providing a trusted voice that the men of Rhaenyra's council will not question. Though they still doubt her, suggesting she take back Rook's Rest rather than search for new dragonriders, Rhaenyra resolves to show her power, hoping to follow in Queen Visenya's footsteps. From the Vale, Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) receives word that Reggio, Prince of Pentos, will shelter her and her younger half-brothers from the war as Rhaenyra hoped. This plan should protect Rhaenyra's lineage, which is made more crucial by the bloody beginning of the war that proved not even children are safe.

But Rhaenyra's plotting in Dragonstone is not the only place her allies are active. Though Daemon has been something of a problem to her, he still opposes the Greens, which, if nothing else, gives them a common goal. Daemon's visions have forced him to move slowly. However, as he attempted to recruit the Riverlands, he reached a standstill as they waited for their dying liege lord, Grover Tully, to declare. Finally, Grover Tully is dead. The sick lord received treatment from Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) shortly after she promised to help Daemon, but the circumstances of Grover's death are not considered suspicious. This means Grover's heir, Oscar (Archie Barnes), finally has the power to pick a side for the Riverlands. Daemon's meeting with Oscar didn't go well, and now the Greens have written him as well, meaning he could side with either the Blacks or the Greens, but Rhaenrya has better negotiators than Daemon, who may be more convincing.

The Greens Face Off Against House Beesbury in the Reach and Seek the Triarchy's Aid

As the blockade of the Gullet continues to plague King's Landing, Aemond looks for a way to break it. The Greens' letter to Dalton Greyjoy has gone unanswered as the lord of the Iron Islands waits for a better deal. Aemond suggests an alliance with the Triarchy, whom Corlys fought in Season 1. Though the council expresses concerns about inviting a new enemy so close to their shores, Aemond insists on talking to the Triarchy, hoping to repel the Blacks.

Meanwhile, the war spreads out from King's Landing with conflict in the Reach. The Beesburys raise arms against the Hightowers in retribution for the death of their lord, Lyman Beesbury (Bill Paterson), who was on the council in Season 1 until he was killed for supporting Rhaenyra over Aegon. This turn is surprising as the Greens expected support from the Reach. It seems the Beesburys will delay the Hightower army further, weakening the Greens' numbers.

The Blacks Turn the Smallfolk Against the Greens

The Blacks enact a new plan thanks to Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), hoping to use the smallfolk against the Greens. Though they are aware this may not end their war, it will at least split the Green's attention. Already, the smallfolk are starving and locked in the gates, but Mysaria has her contact spread discontent, beginning rumors about the feasts at the castle, which seem to be reinforced by the resources taken there. The smallfolk's anger rises, and Rhaenyra takes advantage of it. Sending boats full of food to King's Landing's shores in the dark of night, Rhaenyra gives the smallfolk exactly what they need. The belief that Rhaenyra cares for them while Aegon doesn't causes the smallfolk to side with her, rioting through the streets. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Helaena (Phia Saban) are caught in the middle, seeing the unrest themselves. The smallfolk kill at least one of the knights protecting the queens in the chaos, proving that weapons are not always what counts.

The Greens' Council Faces More Turnover

As Aemond takes control of the Green Council, he changes the positions. Reminding Alicent that she holds no position on the council, he dismisses her. Alicent has been a calming voice since Aegon removed Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) as Hand, but as the war has gone on, she has received less respect because she is a woman. The loss of power is not surprising but is a blow to the character. Fortunately, Aemond does hope to return a familiar face, planning to restore Otto Hightower as Hand. This may curb the damage losing Alicent could cause if Otto can be reached.

However, Aemond's changes may not last as Aegon wakes up from his injuries. Though still suffering, it seems the king will live, though permanently injured. This will take the power away from Aemond, but not entirely. Aegon seems to fear Aemond, likely remembering who attacked him despite his claim to have forgotten. Unfortunately, the animosity between the brothers can only weaken the Greens in their war, especially as Aegon has yet to share what he knows.

The Blacks Search for New Dragonriders

The Blacks enact a daring plan to gain more dragonriders, having Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan) try to claim Seasmoke. Distantly related to the Targaryens and a loyal member of Rhaenyra's Kingsguard, Steffon seems like the perfect choice but dies in dragonfire as Seasmoke rejects him. Instead, Seasmoke flees, choosing Addam of Hull as his new rider. Though Addam is not aligned with either side, Rhaenrya is the only one who knows about the new dragonrider, giving her the first opportunity to win him to her side. Addam also proves that Rhaenyra's plan to recruit new dragonriders is possible, meaning she has two more attempts to gain allies.

Who Wins This Week?

With little in the way of conflict this week, a winner is hard to choose. However, things seem to be working out for the Blacks. The Greens are still struggling the the barricade as they recruit allies. Though Aegon's recovery is promising, the unrest in Reach hurts the Greens, delaying the arrival of the Hightower army and giving Rhaenyra unexpected allies. With a new lord Tully, the Riverlands are available to negotiate with, finally giving Rhaenyra the opportunity to gain the army she needs. Though the Blacks lost Steffon Darklyn, Addam proves the dragons can be claimed, meaning Rhaenyra's cause is not lost. And with the smallfolk fighting for her in King's Landing, Rhaenyra's side is pulling ahead.

