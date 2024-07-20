The last episode of House of the Dragon was marked by grief and uncertainty, as both sides are unaware of how to proceed in the battle. With the Greens placing the war at the hands of the dragons and the Blacks scrambling for ways to use the dragons that they have, but that yet unclaimed, there is still a lot of strategizing ahead before the next fight, which will be featured in Episode 6. As Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) tries to look for illegitimate relatives to ride the dragons by her side on the battlefield, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) will take advantage of his position as regent to his advantage, proving his worth the leader instead of his very injured brother, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney). Before watching Episode 6, here is what you need to know and remember before the chaos that lies ahead.

House of the Dragon Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

6 When Will 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 6 Be Streaming?

Image via HBO

This week's episode will air on Sunday, July 21, during the show's usual time slot at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET in the U.S. It will also land on streaming simultaneously, so fans who prefer watching Episode 6 online can do so at the same time as it airs on TV. House of the Dragon is a Max original, meaning that only those subscribed to the streaming service are able to watch it. Max subscription plans range from $9.99 to $19.99 per month, for those who wish to become a subscriber.

5 What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'House of the Dragon'?

Close

After the tragic battle in Rook's Rest, Meleys' head was paraded in King's Landing, as a symbol of treason to Aegon's cause. After the severe burns and bruises from the fight, Aegon is barely alive, which becomes the perfect opportunity for his brother Aemond to rule as regent. In the meantime, Rhaenyra is mourning the death of Rhaenys (Eve Best) and is struggling to find the best way to continue her pursuit of the throne. As Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) suggests, there is more than one way to fight a war. The leader of the Blacks sends Baela (Bethany Antonia) to convince her grandfather to continue to stand with Rhaenyra, despite the loss of Rhaenys. As she has a candid conversation with him, Jacaerys (Harry Collet) is able to secure an alliance with House Frey.

All the while, Damon (Matt Smith) continues to have hallucinations (which were particularly off-putting in Episode 5) and is struggling to be in charge of Harrenhal. At the end of the episode, Jacaerys meets with his mother, and they come up with a bold idea as to how to win the war, believing that bastards and other unknown relatives that carry Targeryan blood could be able to ride the dragons that haven't been claimed yet. Although it might take time to study the family trees and determine who to reach out to, this idea did bump up the hopes that the Blacks have of winning the battle.

4 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 6

Image via HBO

Although Episode 5 was much slower in terms of pacing, there was still a lot to comment on online. From Daemon in Harrenhal to Aegon's looks, here are a few of the scenes that made an impact on fans last week, as well as what their thoughts are on the upcoming episode.

An X fan account was quick to make a meme out of Daemon's conversation with Ser Simon Strong, in which he tries to convince the lord of Harrenhal to call him king.

Another person joked about Aegon's deeply bruised looks, and how it reminds viewers of Viserys (Paddy Considine) in his death bed.

In a still image from Episode 6 that circulated on social media, Aemond is seen kissing his brother's forehead, which a fan account came to compare with the Joker's hospital visit.

3 Watch the 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 6 Preview

In the Episode 6 preview, Rhaenyra says that putting illegitimate sons in a position to claim a dragon has never been attempted before, and could risk their lives. Aemond also doesn't seem to fear the possibility of having to confront Damon, despite the lack of men available to fight alongside the Greens. Alicent isn't thrilled to see the way her son is managing the situation, asking him if he hasn't been sufficiently avenged. The remainder of the clip shows Rhaenyra getting ready to go for battle, despite Jacaerys telling her that she won't be able to stand against the Greens by herself. The last scene shows her staring at a dragon in despair.

2 What's the 'House of the Dragon' Episode Schedule

Image via HBO

Only two more episodes left in House of the Dragon Season 2 after Episode 6. Check out the schedule below to know when the rest of the show will be out:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 June 16, 2024 Episode 2 June 23, 2024 Episode 3 June 30, 2024 Episode 4 July 7, 2024 Episode 5 July 14, 2024 Episode 6 July 21, 2024 Episode 7 July 28, 2024 Episode 8 August 4, 2024

1 Other Shows Like 'House of the Dragon'

Here are some recommendations to keep you company in between House of the Dragon viewings.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, focusing on the origin of the Targaryens (who for many years remained in power). It is possible to watch the 2011 hit show while watching Season 2 on Max. The award-winning HBO original is based on George R. R. Martin's book series A Song of Ice and Fire, and it follows several families who are simultaneously interested in occupying the Iron Throne, giving them the right to rule over Westeros' Seven Kingdoms. As each of them take their chances to ascend to power, an old enemy that was dormant for over a millennium returns to seek revenge.

Watch on Max

'The Witcher' (2019-Present)

The Witcher Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Release Date December 20, 2019 Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Cast Henry Cavill , Freya Allan , Anya Chalotra , Mimi Ndiweni , Eamon Farren , Liam Hemsworth Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

Based on a video game, The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he attempts to maintain his humanity amid corruption and darkness in his midst. As a monster hunter, the protagonist is skilled at killing terrifying creatures for money but soon learns that his usual targets are just as evil as the kings, mages, and other people living in Nilfgaard. Throughout his journey, Geralt crosses paths with two characters who soon become his close allies: a princess named Cirilla (Freya Allen) and a sorceress called Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

'The Last Kingdom' (2015-2022)

The Last Kingdom Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred--born a Saxon but raised by Vikings--seeks to claim his ancestral birthright. Release Date October 10, 2015 Cast Alexander Dreymon , Emily Cox , Eliza Butterworth , Mark Rowley , Arnas Fedaravicius Main Genre History Seasons 5 Developer Stephen Butchard

Uthred (Alexander Dreymon) was born a Saxon, but after a Danish invasion, he is captured and forced to give up his right to rule over Bebbamburg. As he is raised by the Danes, the protagonist becomes a skillful warrior and decides to use his knowledge of battle to reclaim his birthright. By allying with King Alfred (David Dawson) in the fight to maintain the Kingdom of Wessex, the character is forced to come into terms with both sides of this battle, and ultimately choose between his blood ties and his chosen family.