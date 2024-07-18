The Big Picture House of the Dragon Season 2 is heating up with new images revealing intense interactions between main characters.

This season has eliminated time jumps and allowed actors to fully embody their characters, enhancing audience connection.

Aemond's lack of compassion and remorse may lead to chaos in King's Landing as the fight for the throne continues.

Fresh off two of the strongest episodes in Game of Thrones history, the Targaryen spin-off series just got a new look from the upcoming installment. The official House of the Dragon X account unveiled four new images from House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6. The new images show Jace (Harry Collett) talking to his mother Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) on Dragonstone, while Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) recruits Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim) to go on a voyage with him. Also included in the group of new images is Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) on a walk in The Vale with one of Rhaenyra's children. At the same time, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) leans over his brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) in bed as he continues to recover from the dragon attack at Rook's Rest.

The first season of House of the Dragon consisted of several time jumps and a lot of setup and exposition for the upcoming war that will inevitably tear House Targaryen down completely. However, this season has been breathing fire from the jump, no longer featuring any time jumps and allowing the same actors to embody their characters throughout, which has certainly helped the audience connect to them. Two installments ago, Episode 4 featured one of the most iconic moments from George R.R. Martin's Book (A Song of Fire and Blood) with the Dance of the Dragons, which saw Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Meleys fall in battle after being bested by Aemond and Vhagar.

A New King Now Sits the Throne in ‘House of the Dragon’

While Aegon is far from suited to be King of the realm, it was hard to imagine that someone even less qualified than him would so quickly take his place. The case would be made that Aemond is smarter, more battle-tested, and therefore more suited to be King, but Viserys (Paddy Considine) proves in Season 1 that being a good King is about compassion. Aemond feels no remorse for his victims or his subjects, which will almost certainly result in utter mayhem in King's Landing. There may never be as fair a King as Viserys the Peaceful, but the realm will never have the chance to know peace as long as Aegon or Aemond is in charge.

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 premieres this Sunday at 9 PM EST. Check out the new images from the upcoming installment above and stream the first five episodes of House of the Dragon exclusively on Max.

House of the Dragon

