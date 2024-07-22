Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6.

The Big Picture Aemond Targaryen poses a significant threat and remains chillingly indecipherable, in large part due to Ewan Mitchell's performance.

Seasmoke claiming Addam as a rider marks a crucial advancement for the Blacks, despite the loss of Ser Steffon.

The captivating duo of Emma D'Arcy and Sonoya Mizuno is still surrounded by uncertainty pertaining to Rhaenyra and Mysaria's evolving relationship.

While House of the Dragon Season 2 hasn’t all been incredible sky battles and devastating losses, that doesn't mean danger still doesn’t lurk around practically every corner — particularly if you happen to be King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) or Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy). For Aegon, the aftermath of Rook’s Rest has left him essentially bedridden as he heals from the worst of his dragonfire-caused injuries, courtesy of his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), who now rules as prince regent in his absence. On the other side of the war, Rhaenyra might have one very important ally in the former of King Landing's former White Worm, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), but struggles to demand a healthy level of respect — maybe even fear — from the rest of her small council. Neither ruler's position has been more precarious, but as Episode 6 reveals, sometimes the best way to seize power is by providing an open hand to the powerless instead of a closed fist.

The Greens Face Unrest From Within in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 6

While Aemond initially seems to have taken to his new position as prince regent as if he were born to it, some early frustrations are already rearing their heads — chief among them Ser Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) and his army, who refuse to continue their march to Harrenhal without Aemond and his dragon, Vhagar, serving as escort. It’s not an unfounded request, given that the Blacks currently have more dragons at their disposal overall, and Daemon (Matt Smith) and Caraxes are already set up at Harrenhal, but Aemond is less than thrilled about being called to heel like a dog. His mood barely improves through the small council meeting, as he makes suggestions that seem particularly bold — with the more surprising being a potential alliance with the Triarchy of the Free Cities. As Master of Ships Tyland Lannister (Hall) points out, the Triarchy is made up of little more than mercenaries, pirates at best, and certainly aren't to be trusted, but Aemond won't be swayed easily. The blockade created by Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his ships is taking its toll, cutting off trade routes and restricting the flow of important goods into King's Landing.

Yet Aemond does appear to have a few strong plans of his own — including sending Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox), and a small contingent of men to march on Harrenhal within a fortnight. With the Lannister army descending as well, Daemon will be forced to fight a war on two fronts, although Aemond intends to join in the fray with Vhagar "when the time is ripe," since he clearly can't pass up the possibility of confronting his uncle head-on. He's also cunning enough to only dangle the newly opened-up Hand of the King position in front of Ser Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) before quickly snatching it away and ordering the Master of Whisperers to contact Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), summoning his grandfather back to King’s Landing instead.

If we weren't already aware that Aemond would turn out to be a much different ruler than his brother, the fact that he knows which minds to surround himself with — and who to nudge out of the frame — makes that beyond obvious. In his view, Alicent (Olivia Cooke), as the dowager queen, really serves no purpose on the small council beyond being an added voice. Yet Alicent doesn't allow her son to remove her from her seat without delivering a parting shot of her own in private: "Have the indignities of your childhood not yet sufficiently been avenged?" Apparently not, given that Aemond's visit to his now-conscious older brother is fraught with intimidation. As Aegon lies shaking in pain, large portions of his body healing from burns, Aemond all but threatens him to remember the events of Rook's Rest — but Aegon denies any kind of recollection, either because his memory truly is hazy or because he's feigning ignorance for his own survival. Playing helpless may be the best course of action for the king, as Larys later instructs him; if people begin to underestimate Aegon, he can wield that to his own advantage.

Down in King's Landing, the smallfolk have been stretched thin in terms of resources, and everyone is feeling it, from former Red Keep servant Dyana (Maddie Evans) to rumored Targaryen bastard Ulf the White (Tom Bennett). When word starts to spread of the nobility dining richly every night, with racks of lamb, mince pies, honey cakes, you name it, the grumbling grows louder — especially as Ulf himself notes that King Viserys never would have engaged in nightly revelry while his own people were starving. Such discontent brews hotter still when Alicent and Helaena (Phia Saban) go to the Great Sept to light candles for the departed and suffering. Chaos has broken out as the smallfolk scramble for precious resources, and both the queen and the dowager are forced to make a run for it to their wheelhouse. The Whitecloaks, still primarily made up of Aegon’s ill-equipped friends and lackeys, have no idea how to deal with rioting citizens — at least one man loses his hand after grabbing onto Alicent's arm, while one member of the Kingsguard is quickly swarmed and presumably beaten to death. As Alicent and Helaena find shelter in the wheelhouse, and Alicent finally notes a wound on her own arm, shouts of "Long live Queen Rhaenyra!" begin to fill the streets.

The Blacks Struggle to Enlist New Dragonriders in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 6