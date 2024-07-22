The Big Picture House of the Dragon's departure from the books creates a passionate moment between Rhaenyra and Mysaria not featured in Fire & Blood.

Rhaenyra and Mysaria bond over their shared isolation, making the twist in the episode feel justified unlike other book changes.

The character Daemon in the show differs from the books, with Mysaria's expanded role adding depth and connection to forgotten histories.

House of the Dragon has not had qualms about departing from the books, but that big moment between Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is one of the biggest. Episode 6’s passionate kiss is not featured in Fire & Blood, but D’Arcy tells Variety that it comes from a very human place. Up until this point, Rhaenyra has quite literally been on an island to herself. Sequestered away on Dragonstone, she endures the warmongering of men who have no interest in listening to the Queen’s opinions on succession. Her loneliness is tangible, and D’Arcy admits that the kiss with Mysaria is an outlet.

“Honestly, I think initially there was just such a desire to connect. I think what you see initially is intimacy, and an intimacy that Rhaenyra shares so rarely. Even in some of her other romantic relationships, there’s a lot of presentation, there’s a lot of bravado, often from both sides. Certainly with Daemon, I think both parties struggle to reveal themselves in weakness, and that their eroticism is sort of predicated on power.”

In the episode, Rhaenyra and Mysaria bond over their place in the world, something only the two of them can understand. This dynamic makes this twist make sense, unlike some other book changes.

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Has Many Changes From the Book

Fire & Blood is designed to invite invention. George R.R. Martin’s historical tome leaves much to the imagination since it comes from in-text secondary sources. Some inventions have not always been popular. Daemon (Matt Smith) has been stuck at Harrenhal not doing much of anything. Except for self-pitying and failing at war, which is a direct opposition to Martin’s book. For D’Arcy, however, the Mysaria change makes sense.

“I think there’s humor to be found that — also in our real written histories — so often women fall out of the history books. Partly from a lack of care: like, people are not concerned about what they’re up to. And I like trying to investigate what happened between the forgotten pages.”

Mysaria appears little Fire & Blood except at Daemon’s side. The book posits that she and Daemon continue their romance while referring to Rhaenyra’s physical appearance in the derogatory. But if viewers look at Fire & Blood as a source of propaganda, this would make sense. Pitting Daemon and Rhaenyra further against each other furthers the Greens' cause, as well as downgrading Mysaria’s role in the war. Audiences can only hope in the episodes to come that Daemon will eventually come closer to the character depicted in the books in the final two episodes of House of the Dragon, premiering only on Max.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Distributor HBO

