The Big Picture Prince Daemon Targaryen becomes a person of interest in upcoming House of the Dragon Season 2 episode.

Daemon's plan includes building an army at Harrenhal to tip the tides of the ongoing war between families.

The upcoming episode teases a risky plan to find other Targaryen members to help win the war.

The conflict continues in House of the Dragon Season 2, and it seems Prince Daemon Targaryen will become the person of interest in the upcoming episode. The royal consort of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen was missing in action throughout the current events of the show as he's currently at Harrenhal. But it seems both the Blacks and the Greens have their eyes on him for different reasons, but all due to the ongoing war between families.

As Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) prepares Dragonstone for a ceremonial dragon claim for a potential dragonrider, The Blacks are aware of Daemon's (Matt Smith) activities and begin strategizing their next move so he wouldn't have claim to the Riverlands. However, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) doesn't fear his uncle. While Rhaenyra has yet to resolve her conflict with her husband in episode 2, her son, Jacaerys (Harry Collett), is now urging his mother to bring back Daemon to help them tip the tides of the war.

Another thing the upcoming episode trailer has addressed is the execution of Jacaerys and Rhaenyra to find other Targaryen members outside the Dragonlord families who could claim the remaining dragons to help them win the war. While we don't know who was selected to risk their life, the episode teases the outcome of this crazy idea.

What is Prince Daemon Targaryen's Plan in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2?

Daemon left Dragonstone with his dragon, Caraxes after a failed assassination towards King Aegon, which led to a massive drop in Rhaenyra's public image. He traversed towards Harrenhal to help build an army in Rhaenyra's and tip the tides of this war.

However, in true Gothic horror fashion, this royal highness constantly faced nightmares where he met some familiar faces, and people down the Targaryen bloodline. The show's co-creator Ryan Condal, claims that these dreams are how the Prince reckons with his past choices.

Alongside facing his past, the Prince is also on a mission to rebuild Harrenhal as its castle is in ruins. Fortunately, he already has the loyalty of Ser Simom Strong and the rest of his house, and he has already gotten his hands dirty to ensure the castle becomes a fortress before The Greens arrive. But the more he stays in Harrenhal and faces these nightmares, it was eventually revealed that he plans to become king himself, to take over the throne as it was always intended, and welcomes Rhaenyra to join him if he succeeds as the people of Kings Landing "look to a man for strength."

New House of The Dragon episodes drop every Sunday on HBO and can be streamed on Max.