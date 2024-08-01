Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

House of the Dragon Season 2 widens the scope of the series. Rather than being centered mostly on King's Landing, like Season 1, it spreads out the characters between the capital city, Dragonstone, and the Riverlands. Daemon (Matt Smith) is the primary character in the Riverlands as he seizes the haunted castle of Harrenhal and hopes to build an army. However, his story is thrown off course as he struggles with loyalty to his wife, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy). After the couple fights early in the season, Daemon rushes away to Harrenhal and refuses to communicate with Rhaenyra or any of her allies. From his position in Harrenhal, Daemon has visions of ghosts from his past, including young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), Laena (Nanna Blondell), and Viserys (Paddy Considine). The visions put Daemon in a precarious situation, leading him down an unexpected path in Season 2.

As Rhaenyra asserts herself as queen, Daemon suffers from the old wound of being replaced as heir reopening. But his visions also intensify those feelings, driving him to do things he would not have done otherwise. He has gone so far as to call himself king and consider using the army he's assembling for his own means. Though Daemon was hurt by Viserys choosing Rhaenyra over him, he was seemingly always loyal to Rhaenyra and her claim until the visions began. Yet throughout Season 2, his desire for the Iron Throne has grown — that is, until Episode 7, "The Red Sowing," which finally marks a change for him. A new vision leads to an important realization for Daemon that signals major growth for him as a character.

What Is Daemon's Latest Vision in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2?

Daemon has had many strange visions in Season 2, from young Rhaenyra sewing the baby prince Jaehaerys' head back to his body to a Freudian encounter with his long-dead mother Alyssa (Emeline Lambert), but the vision that appears in Episode 7 is his most important yet. After losing a particularly brutal political match with the new Lord Tully (Archie Barnes), Daemon returns to his room to find he is not alone. There, on the bed, sits his late brother, King Viserys, half-dead and decaying as he was near the end of Season 1. No longer quite so surprised by the appearance of his lost loved ones, Daemon sits beside Viserys, who says he never wanted the crown. Viserys then offers the crown to Daemon with no conditions, but when the crown is within his grasp, Daemon doesn't take it.

Whether Daemon truly desired the Iron Throne all his life or just the approval of Viserys, this is the moment he gets both. His hesitation to accept the thing he claims to want proves that he recognizes that the idea of ruling is not what he thought it would be. Though it is Viserys speaking, the vision is in Daemon's head, so when Viserys says he was right in not wanting the crown because of "All that pain it caused, it crushes whoever wears it," Daemon is the one learning that in the moment.

Daemon's Latest Vision in 'House of the Dragon' Symbolizes His Growth

This development realigns Daemon to who he was in Season 1. While he has done horrible things, he has always cared for his family, Viserys and Rhaenyra, in particular. This loyalty is his most redeeming quality, even if it is occasionally inconsistent. However, Season 2 tore him away from that while he plotted to betray Rhaenyra. People often think the worst of Daemon, and there are plenty of reasons to do so, but his love for his family shows he's not as bad as he seems. It is fitting for Viserys to be the one to return Daemon to who he once was because of the relationship the brothers had. Daemon's problems were set off by many factors – the curse of Harrenhal, the presence of Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), and his own resentment for Rhaenyra all seem to play a part – but among them is his grief over his brother. While Viserys did not appear in Daemon's visions until later, his presence helped Daemon more than the rest, returning him to his original desire — not for the Throne, but to help his family.

In Season 1, Daemon wanted recognition from Viserys, not necessarily as heir, but as Hand. Even as Daemon planned to fight for his own claim, showrunner Ryan Condal continued to say that Daemon never really wanted to be King, telling GamesRadar, "Daemon is not somebody that necessarily ever wanted the Throne, so to speak, he just wanted Viserys to say that he could have the Throne. He was looking for the approval of his older brother." Season 2's story seemed to defy that interpretation, yet this scene is proof of Condal's adamant claims. Daemon's return to who he was before Harrenhal is nearly complete, finally moving his story forward in House of the Dragon.

Daemon's Storyline Is Changing for the Better on 'House of the Dragon'

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon needs Daemon to come to his senses, and Episode 7 is the change of pace fans have been waiting for. Though he played an active role in Season 1, he has been trapped in Season 2. As the unwanted visions plague him, Daemon hasn't been himself. His self-destructive desire to become King and failures in the Riverlands kept his plot stagnant, but this vision shows Daemon headed in the right direction. He's demonstrating growth by not reaching out to take the crown, and it's about time.

Beyond this vision, Episode 7 is significant for Daemon for several reasons. He has successfully built an army of Riverlanders, but it's cost him his pride. The new Lord Paramount, Oscar Tully, may be young, but he outwits Daemon, forcing the Prince to admit his mistakes and apologize for his abhorrent methods. Being humbled by a child forces Daemon to see that he is not as prepared to rule as he thought. Though he may be a warrior, that does not necessarily make him suited to be King. His confrontation with Viserys shows how Daemon's thoughts have changed, snapping him out of the spiral he has been stuck in. While the visions may not be gone, Daemon is a new man, ready to fight for a throne that isn't his, and that is the Daemon the show needs.

House of the Dragon's Season 2 finale premieres Sunday at 9 PM ET on Max in the U.S.

