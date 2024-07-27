Now that House of the Dragon Season 2 is close to ending, the next two episodes will likely be jam-packed with events that will determine which side has the upper hand in the conflict between kin. With another dragon finding a rider and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) making bold moves as prince regent, Episode 6 was marked by some important developments in the dance of the dragons. Now that the fight is technically between Aemond and his half sister Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), Episode 7 and 8 will continue to expand on the rivalry between the Greens and the Blacks, as well as hint at who will win the war for the Iron Throne. Before watching this week's upcoming episode, here is everything you need to know before hitting play.

House of the Dragon Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

When Will 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 7 Be Streaming?

Image via HBO

This week's episode will air on Sunday, July 28, during the show's usual time slot at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET in the U.S. It will also land on streaming simultaneously, so fans who prefer watching Episode 7 online can do so at the same time as it airs on TV. House of the Dragon is a Max original, meaning that only those subscribed to the streaming service are able to watch it. Max subscription plans range from $9.99 to $19.99 per month, for those who wish to become a subscriber.

What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'House of the Dragon'?

Close

With Aegon in bedrest until further notice, Aemond continues to take on the post of prince regent. During the small council meeting that starts off the episode, he not only calls for Otto Hightower's (Rhys Ifans) return as Hand of the King, but he also removes Alicent (Olivia Cooke) from the council. Meanwhile, the people in King's Landing are famished, and begin to riot over the lack of food in the region, calling for Rhaenyra's intervention. Their call for help is attended later in the episode when several boats with fresh resources arrive at the border, bearing the Blacks' seal.

In Dragon Stone, Rhaenyra decides to put Jacaerys' (Harry Collet) idea into action by summoning her Lord Commander (who happens to have distant Targaryen heritage) to try to claim Seasmoke. This effort proves to be in vain, when the dragon kills him soon after their interaction. Yet, not all is lost for the Blacks when it comes to their quest for dragonriders. By the end of the episode, Seasmoke chooses to bond with Laenor's bastard brother, Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty). The news about their connection came through when Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) and Rhaenyra shared a passionate kiss.

While the leader of the Blacks looks for alternatives to bump up her chances of claiming the Iron Throne, Daemon (Matt Smith) remains in Harrenhal, and he is still suffering from hallucinations. This time around, his brother Viserys (Paddy Considine) is the ghost from his past that came back to haunt him. Despite his initial instinct to run away, Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) convinces him to stay and face his problems head first. It also eluded that she might've been mysteriously involved in Lord Grover Tully's sudden death.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 7

Image via HBO

From the unexpected kiss to Seasmoke's decision to determine his own rider, a lot of things happened in last week's episode and House of the Dragon fans didn't shy away from speaking their minds online.

An X user named GeraldX was pleased with Episode 6, especially given that so many events took place at the same time.

Ahead of Episode 7, another person tweeted a meme in reference to Otto Hightower's return to the council as the Hand of the King.

Watch the 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 7 Preview

In the Episode 7 preview, Rhaenyra meets with Addam of Hull and confronts him about his intentions as the rider of a dragon that belongs to the Targaryens. The clips also shows Alicent wandering aimlessly in the woods, after losing her voice as both queen dowager and mother. It also seems like Daeron Targaryen (Alicent's son who has yet to make an appearance in the series) will play a key role in the conflict between the Blacks and the Greens. Given that there isn't much left before the end of Season 2, it will be likely that many important events will take place in the penultimate episode.

What's the 'House of the Dragon' Episode Schedule

House of the Dragon Season 2 is almost coming to an end, with one episode left after Episode 7 airs this weekend. Check out the schedule below to know when the rest of the show will be out:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 June 16, 2024 Episode 2 June 23, 2024 Episode 3 June 30, 2024 Episode 4 July 7, 2024 Episode 5 July 14, 2024 Episode 6 July 21, 2024 Episode 7 July 28, 2024 Episode 8 August 4, 2024

Other Shows Like 'House of the Dragon'

Here are some recommendations to keep you company in between House of the Dragon viewings.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, focusing on the origin of the Targaryens (who for many years remained in power). It is possible to watch the 2011 hit show while watching Season 2 on Max. The award-winning HBO original is based on George R. R. Martin's book series A Song of Ice and Fire, and it follows several families who are simultaneously interested in occupying the Iron Throne, giving them the right to rule over Westeros' Seven Kingdoms. As each of them take their chances to ascend to power, an old enemy that was dormant for over a millennium returns to seek revenge.

Watch on Max

'The Witcher' (2019-Present)

Based on a video game, The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he attempts to maintain his humanity amid corruption and darkness in his midst. As a monster hunter, the protagonist is skilled at killing terrifying creatures for money. However, he soon learns that his usual targets are just as evil as the kings, mages, and other people living in Nilfgaard. Throughout his journey, Geralt crosses paths with two characters who soon become his close allies: a princess named Cirilla (Freya Allen) and a sorceress called Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

'The Last Kingdom' (2015-2022)

The Last Kingdom Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 10, 2015 Cast Alexander Dreymon , Emily Cox , Eliza Butterworth , Mark Rowley , Arnas Fedaravicius Main Genre History Seasons 5 Developer Stephen Butchard

Uthred (Alexander Dreymon) was born a Saxon, but after a Danish invasion, he is captured and forced to give up his right to rule over Bebbamburg. As he is raised by the Danes, the protagonist becomes a skillful warrior and decides to use his knowledge of battle to reclaim his birthright. By allying with King Alfred (David Dawson) in the fight to maintain the Kingdom of Wessex, the character is forced to come to terms with both sides of this battle and ultimately choose between his blood ties and his chosen family.