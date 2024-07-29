Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7.

The Big Picture The Blacks recruit new dragonriders, leading to a pivotal, fiery Red Sowing.

The Greens, oblivious to a crucial rumor, are blindsided by the strengthening forces of Rhaenyra's dragons.

With secrets and alliances shifting in Season 2's penultimate episode, a war between dragons and riders is set to unfold.

This week's installment of House of the Dragon, "The Red Sowing," written by David Hancock and directed by Loni Peristere, marks the penultimate episode of Season 2. Naturally, the expectation might be that the rising conflict between the Blacks, led by Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), and the Greens, currently ruled over by Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) (while his brother King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) lies in recovery from the Battle of Rook's Rest), would be close to reaching a fever pitch. Although there's still one more episode left to close out the second season, this week introduces one of the most pivotal moments in the Dance of the Dragons — and concludes with Rhaenyra making a strong statement to her enemies about just how much literal firepower she now has on her side.

Let's back up, though, and recall what happened in the closing moments of last week's episode — apart from the kiss between Rhaenyra and her new advisor Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), that is. After trying and failing to get the dragon Seasmoke to accept a new rider in the form of her Lord Commander, Ser Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan), Rhaenyra was at her wits' end, but it turned out that all Seasmoke needed was to claim a rider himself, swooping over Driftmark and declaring his intentions with one of Corlys Velaryon's (Steve Toussaint) bastard sons, Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty). Does this scenario change everything we think we know about who gets to sit upon a dragon? Maybe, but it turns out that Addam won't be the only lowborn who is tested, especially since there are still two more dragons out there in need of riders (three, if you count that wild one flying around the Vale...).

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

The Greens Ignore an Important Rumor in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 7

Close

In King's Landing, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) is recovering from the wound she sustained during the riot outside the sept in last week’s episode. (It seems she will now also bear a scar on her arm in a very similar position to the one Rhaenyra sustained during their tussle back in Season 1.) The dowager queen is in a state of self-reflection this week, reconsidering her place not only within this overall war but in the city itself. Even the Red Keep seems to be falling into disrepair, with rats running around freely — but that’s to be expected after Aegon had all the ratcatchers murdered back in Episode 2. It seems as though what Alicent is really seeking is a change of scenery, and she taps a member of the Kingsguard, Ser Rickard Thorne (Vincent Regan), to accompany her to the Kingswood — no retinue, no handmaidens, just him as her escort. Ser Rickard looks understandably concerned by this idea, given that public sentiment hardly lies with the royal family at the moment, but he also can't refuse the dowager queen either.

Alicent taking a mental health day, camping and swimming in the Kingswood, may be laden with Ophelia imagery, but it also couldn't have come at a better time given what’s happening back in the city. As punishment for helping to start that riot at the sept, all of Aegon's friends who the king unwisely promoted to Whitecloaks are being stripped of that honor and sent to the Wall, courtesy of Aemond. As Master of Whisperers Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) and his fellow small council member Jasper Wylde (Paul Kennedy) oversee the proceedings, the Master of Laws privately admits to Larys that he has heard rumor of the dragon Seasmoke bearing a new rider. Admittedly, the identity of said rider is currently unknown, and when Larys inquires about where this intelligence came from, Lord Wylde confesses he happened to hear it third or fourth-hand — his squire, who heard it from a stablehand, who heard it from his father, who heard it from his shipmate. It seems Larys prefers to get his gossip closer to the source, however, as he points out that Lord Wylde is welcome to bring this information to Aemond, but adds that maybe it would be best to leave this particular whisper "to the wind." Little do either of them know, however, that said rumor is actually rooted in a truth that won’t be discovered until it's too late.

Inside the Red Keep, Aegon's physical therapy sessions with Grand Maester Orwyle (Kurt Egyiawan) have commenced, but the king is struggling to walk even with the assistance of a cane barely strong enough to bear his weight. When Larys interrupts them, chiding Orwyle for attempting the rehabilitation effort by himself, the two men use their combined power to get the king back to bed. Aegon is clearly starting to heal from the worst of his burns, but he's now missing an ear, and his broken bones are clearly still causing him significant pain — yet Larys tells Orwyle that he'll need to have Aegon up and trying to walk around again in a few hours. He may never move the same way he used to, but Aegon needs to be pushed into strengthening himself, and, as Larys quietly reminds Orwyle, it may be some time before he can truly rest again, with so many threats consistently looming.

The Blacks Audition New Dragonriders (With Mixed Results) in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 7