The Big Picture Episode 7 of House of The Dragon sees political image shifts, as Blacks and Greens clash for power with dragons in play.

Targaryen siblings plot moves with dragons in the mix, as Thrones intrigue escalates between two powerful houses.

Dragonriders in House of the Dragon must have Valyrian blood to bond with the powerful creatures, with dragons having a say in their rider.

Only two more episodes remain until House of The Dragon season 2 meets its conclusion and the trailer for episode 7 has our characters facing the consequences for their actions. Episode 6 had the political image shift between the Blacks and The Greens, and as the two parties continue building their armies, its only a matter of time until the two face off once more with the Iron Throne as the prize.

One thing to be expected is Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) meeting the new dragonrider for Seasmoke, who was claimed by Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) in the previous episode. Meanwhile, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is now beginning to understand the consequences of her decisions, believing that it is to serve the realm, but all her efforts were nothing, especially since she was removed from her seat by her son, Aemond. In addition, it was revealed that Daeron Targaryen and his dragon had made their move. While we have yet to see this Targaryen sibling, it was hinted that he could play a role in the conflicts between the two houses.

Episode 6 of House of The Dragon had the blacks making some risky moves to push their political image in Kings Landing, as well as increase their power, as they know that this conflict will end up with the involvement of dragons. A handful of notable dragonriders have lost their lives and the smallfolk of Kings Landing are no longer pleased with the Hightower rulers. It will be a matter of time until The Blacks will make their move and take back the throne.

How do dragonriders work in 'House of the Dragon'?

​​​​​​During the era seen in House of the Dragon, Dragons are seen as gods and have the power to lay waste to armies and burn men and cities to ash. Only a handful of people are able to tame such beats, and they are called Dragonriders.

In House of the Dragon, Dragonriders are mostly those of Targaryen descent, as they were the only surviving house of the Valyrian dragonlords. These people can train and ride these creatures, and in the events of season 2, use them for war. The only way to bond with dragons is to have Valyrian blood.

Based on what happened in Episode 6, the dragons also have a say when it comes to choosing their rider. Case in point, Seasmoke and the failed attempt of Ser Steffon Darklyn, whose grandmother's grandmother is Aeriana, a Targaryen Princess.

By the time the events of Game of Thrones take place, the dragons are said to be extinct. Daenerys Targaryen was given three petrified eggs, seen in Season 2, episode 3 of House of the Dragon, and with the help of magic, these eggs hatched for the first time in 148 years.

New episodes of House of the Dragon come out on Sundays at 9 PM on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. You can watch the trailer above.