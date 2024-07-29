The Big Picture In House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7, the Blacks gain three new dragons, increasing their advantage in the war.

Prince Daeron becomes a dragonrider for the Greens, aiding their cause.

Daemon secures Riverlands for Rhaenyra, establishing crucial support for her.

The Dance of the Dragons is well underway in House of the Dragon, as the Blacks and the Greens have been at war for nearly an entire season. The two factions of Targaryens are as diametrically opposed as ever, though the fighting is at a lull. With losses on both sides and dragons knocking each other from the sky, it is hard to imagine how the war can become any more gruesome. However, in Season 2, Episode 7, "The Red Sowing," the contest heats up even more. This violent episode may not have a battle itself, but it sets up more action for the future as one team pulls ahead. While Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) recovers from The Battle of Rook's Rest, his advantages are dwindling, especially with Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) taking bold steps to protect her claim. While Aegon has had the advantage of numbers, Rhaenyra has stolen the lead when it comes to dragons. As some dragons grow large enough to join the war, others find new riders. The influx of dragons promises to escalate the war even more, putting all of Westeros in danger as the war grows larger.

The Progress of the Dance of the Dragons So Far

Greens Blacks Leader King: Aegon II Targaryen

Regent: Aemond Targaryen

Hand: Criston Cole

Generals: Jason Lannister Queen: Rhaenyra Targaryen

Heir: Jacaerys Velaryon

Hand: Corlys Velaryon

Generals: Daemon Targaryen Dragons Vhagar (Aemond)

Sunfyre (Aegon II)

Tessarion (Daeron)

Dreamfyre (Helaena) Syrax (Rhaenyra)

Caraxes (Daemon)

Moondancer (Baela)

Vermax (Jacaerys)

Vermithor (Hugh)

Seasmoke (Addam)

Silverwing (Ulf) Forces Forces Cole's Army: 500 (Originally ~1,400) Arryn Army: 15,000 Lannister Army: 2,200 Lefford Army: 500 Northern Army: 2,000 Hightower Army: Undetermined Riverland Army: Undetermined Losses and Casualties Estimated 900 men lost at Rook's Rest

Sunfyre injured

Lost House Bracken (Kind of)

Smallfolk riots in King's Landing Meleys and Rhaenys lost at Rook's Rest

Lost Houses Darklyn and Staunton

Steffon Darklyn dead from failed dragon claiming

Willem Blackwood executed Houses Hightower, Baratheon, Lannister, Strong (Partial), Wylde, Darklyn (Taken), Rosby, Staunton (Taken), Stokeworth, Peake, Redwyne, Bulwer, Estermont, Lefford, Reyne, Tarbeck Velaryon, Stark, Arryn, Tully, Celtigar, Massey, Beesbury (and assorted families in the Reach), Blackwood, Bracken, Frey, Fell, Bar Emmon, Buckwell, Farring, Dustin, Caswell, Merryweather, Mooton, Riverland Houses

The Blacks Gain Three New Dragons

In Episode 6, "Smallfolk," Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) bonded with Seasmoke, proving that Rhaenyra's plan to find new dragonriders is possible despite her previous failure. She first confronts Addam, who quickly bends a knee to Rhaenyra, giving her one new dragon and raising her hopes for the others. With unclaimed dragons on Dragonstone, Rhaenyra offers to let lowborn Targaryen bastards try their hand at claiming the beasts, and many agree to do so. Sending a message to Elinda Massey (Jordon Stevens), who is still hiding out in King's Landing, the Blacks spread the word of the opportunity, gathering many dragonseed to Dragonstone for what becomes known as the Red Sowing.

Rhaenyra puts them all in front of Vermithor, who slaughters the first bastard to try to claim him and many more before he chooses Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew), a former blacksmith from King's Landing who now rides the second-largest dragon. Another dragonseed, Ulf the White (Tom Bennett), stumbles upon Silverwing, who lets him mount her. This bold and bloody event gives the Blacks three more dragonriders, raising their number to seven dragons of fighting age. Though none are as large as Vhagar, the Blacks have stolen the advantage of dragons.

The Greens' Armies Delay, But Prince Daeron Is Ready To Join the War

The Blacks are not the only ones who gain a dragonrider as the Green Council officially announces that Prince Daeron's dragon, Tessarion, has taken to wing, meaning that Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) third son is now a dragonrider, who will soon join the war effort. This is not a moment too soon as the Greens continue to lose ground. One of their largest armies, led by Ormund Hightower, is meeting resistance in the Reach as more families join the Beesburys in fighting for Rhaenyra. The unexpected enemies have left the Hightower army fighting on two fronts. However, Daeron's proximity to the Hightowers may be their saving grace.

The Greens face other issues as well. With Aegon's severe injuries, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is still serving as regent, but the council fears him so much that they withhold information about the new dragonriders until one shows up in the city. Ulf, struggling to fly his new mount, soars over King's Landing but does not attack. With no warning, Aemond is far from Vhagar, delaying his response and proving the Greens are vulnerable to an attack. Aemond reaches Vhagar and chases down Seasmoke, but by the time he can reach the other dragon, Rhaenyra and her other dragonriders are nearby. So many dragons pose enough of a threat to Vhagar that Aemond retreats, demonstrating the Blacks' newfound advantage.

Daemon Finally Secures the Riverlands for Rhaenyra

Daemon (Matt Smith) has been struggling to gather an army in the Riverlands throughout Season 2. Though he gained the Blackwoods and the Brackens, his methods created problems with the other Riverlord. However, with Grover Tully finally dead, his grandson, Oscar (Archie Barnes), has become Lord Paramount, giving the boy sway over the Riverlords. Oscar shows up, determined to fulfill his grandsire's promise and support Rhaenyra, though he has no love for Daemon. While the Targaryen Prince is eager to go to war, Oscar knows they will have to deal with Daemon's mistakes in the Riverlands first.

Calling his banners to Harrenhal, Oscar announces his support of Rhaenyra, but knowing his banners will not listen because of their hate for Daemon, he publicly calls out Daemon's mistake and demands justice. To win the Riverlords, the young lord forces Daemon Targaryen to admit his wrongdoing and punish Willem Blackwood (Jack Parry-Jones) for the atrocities he committed under Rhaenyra's banner. Daemon beheads Blackwood. Though it isn't ideal for Daemon's credibility that he was outmatched by a teenage lord, he does have an army in the Riverlands. Yet, based on Tully's words, they are loyal to Rhaenyra, not Daemon, which should prevent any lingering notion Daemon may hold about conquering Westeros for himself.

Who Wins This Week?

This episode has a clear winner, as the Blacks win every interaction. The most significant win is the additional dragonriders, who can change the tide of the war. If the Blacks have enough dragon power to threaten Vhagar, then they are in the best position they have been in since the war began. The Tullys' support is another important victory. Both the Greens and the Blacks have pursued the Riverland support, claiming the region was the key to the war, and now they have joined Rhaenyra's cause, providing her with the army she has been counting on. Though the Greens expected the support of the Reach due to their Hightower connections, more houses are defying them, fighting for the Blacks instead, dealing a blow to Rhaenyra's enemies. Rhaenyra's side is quickly gaining advantages, but they haven't won the war yet. The Greens still hold the Iron Throne itself, though they face difficulties with an injured King and regent who intimidates his own advisors. However, they, too, have one new dragonrider, giving them a slight boost.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is currently streaming on Max in the U.S. New episodes come out on Sundays.

