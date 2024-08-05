The Big Picture Daemon's visions in House of the Dragon guide his transformation and decision to bend the knee to Rhaenyra in the season finale.

The finale of House of the Dragon Season 2 left fans on a cliffhanger note for fans to anticipate the Blacks and the Greens’ next move. The armies are on a march, the dragons taking flight, and the much sought out Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) reunion ends in the former bending the knee to Viserys’ chosen heir. Interestingly, Daemon’s catharsis comes owing to the visions he sees in Harrenhal, and the final cameo-filled vision cements his faith in his queen and the future of his house. In a new interview, director Geeta Patel discusses the significance of his final vision.

Throughout this season Daemon has been plagued by the visions of people he let down, which significantly included a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and his brother King Viserys (Paddy Considine), while the visions brought him some clarity the vision in the latest episode gives him a peek into proverbial “Game of Thrones,” as he sees a young three-eyed raven, a dead dragon, the Night King and Daenerys with her three dragons. Patel describes the vision as a “story of history,” she says that the challenge was to figure out how all those things are going to “flow together.” She says, “You see Daenerys, but how do you see her? Do you see her face? What is she doing? I thought the dragons coming out of her in shadow would be really interesting because it’s not about Daenerys, it’s about the story of history.”

Daemon’s Visions Transformed Him

Given Daemon is one of the most unpredictable characters in House of the Dragon, with an army for him to command, not many things could change his mind if he wanted to dethrone Rhaenyra. However, with this season’s psychological horrors, he has emerged a different man knowing “Winter is coming.” Patel explains that we’re in Daemon’s point of view, “so that vision had to tell the story to Daemon of the history of his people and that Rhaenyra needed to be on the throne. It’s very tempting to be like, “Let’s show Daenerys! Let’s zoom in on this!” But that’s not what it’s about. In fact, Daemon doesn’t know who she is. It has to make Daemon understand that he has to bend the knee to Rhaenyra willingly.” With Daemon and Rhaenyra reunited, and a plan in place with Alicent, the opening of the upcoming season will be the one to watch out for.

