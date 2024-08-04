The House of the Dragon Season 2 finale draws near, and it promises to feature an epic battle between the Blacks and the Greens. The build up to this occasion has been notable, especially in the latter half of the season in the aftermath of Rooke's Rest. Now that the armies are putting on their gear, and the dragons are preparing to fight off, it won't be long until audiences can finally see who will get the upper hand in the conflict. On one end, Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) cause is strengthened by the number of dragons and dragonriders on her side, and on the other, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) only has Vhagar and Dreamfyre to help him with some firepower. Yet, as twists and turns take place in the finale, only then will we know if dragons will truly be the determining factor to win this battle between kin. Before watching Episode 8, here are a few key details to keep in mind.

6 When Will 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 8 Be Streaming?

This week's episode will air on Sunday, August 4, during the show's usual time slot at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET in the U.S. It will also land on streaming simultaneously, so fans who prefer watching the finale online can do so at the same time as it airs on TV. House of the Dragon is a Max original, meaning that only those subscribed to the streaming service are able to watch it. Max subscription plans range from $9.99 to $19.99 per month, for those who wish to become a subscriber.

5 What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'House of the Dragon'?

After Rhaenyra finds out that Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) became Seasmoke's new rider, she meets with him to better understand his intentions going forward. He bends on one knee and oaths to be loyal to the Blacks, which she is pleased to know. After this, Rhaenyra decides to continue her quest for distant relatives that hold Targaryen blood in the hopes that a lowborn could create a connection with Vermithor, one of the oldest existing dragons in Dragonstone. By the end of the episode, Hugh the Hammer (Kieran Bew) is able to establish ties with Vermithor, and to Rhaenyra's surprise, Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) also becomes Silverwing's rider. The latter even rides his dragon all the way to King's Landing, only to provoke Aemond and his dragon Vhagar.

While this is happening, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) is struggling to recover from the wounds, but shows notable progress. Despite him slowly regaining the ability to walk, Ser Larys (Matthew Needham) urges the leader of the Greens to push himself further. Whereas Aegon is trying to get back on two feet, his mother Alicent (Olivia Cooke) lets go of all of her responsibilities now that she no longer has a spot on the privy council and the people of King's Landing were vocal to show that they do not support her (or the Greens for that matter, given that Rhaenyra was the only one that provided food for them during a period of starvation). She goes for a swim in the forest, despite the dangers of being left unguarded.

Meanwhile, Daemon (Matt Smith) finally gets Lord Oscar Tully (the new Lord Paramount of the Riverlands played by Archie Barnes) to pledge allegiance to Rhaenyra, on the condition that House Blackwood is punished for their crimes against House Bracken. Daemon in turn decapitates Ser Willem Blackwood (Jack Parry-Jones), reaching a settlement with Tully.

4 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 8

With the Blacks finally getting some advantage in the war as new dragonriders are appointed, there was a lot of online uproar about the characters who managed to claim dragons in Episode 7.

Edgar Ortega tweeted about how Season 2 managed to develop the dragons' personalities much better than Game of Thrones.

Rahul Chauhan went on to point out that he was pleased to see how the series managed to bring more nuance to Rhaenyra's arc and commended the scene where Vermithor chooses Hugh the Hammer as his rider.

3 Watch the 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 8 Preview

In the finale's thrilling preview, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) says that the "dragons dance and the men are like dust under their feet". When he utters this phrase, clips of dragons facing each other off in the sky overlap with sequences of the warriors preparing to fight in the battle. Rhaenyra tells her supporters that their ability to ride dragons is their greatest advantage over the Greens and that they must rely on this in order to win. Meanwhile, Aemond comes up with dangerous tactics to maintain his post as prince regent, with Alicent even going on to say that he reigns "ruin and death". In order to have another dragon by his side to fight off the Blacks, Aemond tells Halaena (Phia Saba) to ride Dreamfyre to battle. With Daemon leading the men on one end and Ser Criston Cole on the other, soon enough viewers will get to find out what happens in the war ahead.

2 What's the 'House of the Dragon' Episode Schedule?

As previously mentioned, Episode 8 will be the season finale. Season 2 began to air in mid-June and will wrap up this weekend. Check out the complete episode schedule for House of the Dragon below.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 June 16, 2024 Episode 2 June 23, 2024 Episode 3 June 30, 2024 Episode 4 July 7, 2024 Episode 5 July 14, 2024 Episode 6 July 21, 2024 Episode 7 July 28, 2024 Episode 8 August 4, 2024

1 Other Shows Like 'House of the Dragon'

Here are some recommendations to keep you company after House of the Dragon Season 2 is over.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, focusing on the origin of the Targaryens (who for many years remained in power). After finishing off Season 2, rewatching GOT (or watching for the first time) is always an option if you want to remain in this world for a little longer. The award-winning HBO original is based on George R. R. Martin's book series A Song of Ice and Fire, and it follows several families who are simultaneously interested in occupying the Iron Throne, giving them the right to rule over Westeros' Seven Kingdoms. As each of them take their chances to ascend to power, an old enemy that was dormant for over a millennium returns to seek revenge.

'The Witcher' (2019-Present)

Based on a video game, The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he attempts to maintain his humanity amid corruption and darkness in his midst. As a monster hunter, the protagonist is skilled at killing terrifying creatures for money. However, he soon learns that his usual targets are just as evil as the kings, mages, and other people living in Nilfgaard. Throughout his journey, Geralt crosses paths with two characters who soon become his close allies: a princess named Cirilla (Freya Allen) and a sorceress called Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

'The Last Kingdom' (2015-2022)

Uthred (Alexander Dreymon) was born a Saxon, but after a Danish invasion, he is captured and forced to give up his right to rule over Bebbamburg. As he is raised by the Danes, the protagonist becomes a skillful warrior and decides to use his knowledge of battle to reclaim his birthright. By allying with King Alfred (David Dawson) in the fight to maintain the Kingdom of Wessex, the character is forced to come to terms with both sides of this battle and ultimately choose between his blood ties and his chosen family.