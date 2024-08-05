Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale.

With House of the Dragon Season 2 now concluded, it's easier to examine it as a show very different from its predecessor in many regards. While Game of Thrones was a story that revolved around many different houses all vying for the power that the Iron Throne could provide, this prequel operates on a smaller political scale, with House Targaryen divided into opposition from the inside. These fractures between family members have allowed House of the Dragon to tell a more intimate drama, albeit one that has pumped up the use of its titular dragons in ways that have been equally hilarious and heartbreaking. As the narrative shifts, however, and the conflict between the Blacks, loyalty to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), and the Greens, part of King Aegon II Targaryen's (Tom Glynn-Carney) contingent, builds ever closer to its breaking point, it seems that the Season 2 finale, written by Sara Hess and directed by Geeta Vasant Patel, revolves more around teasing out future narrative threads than offering a definitive conclusion, as the montage that wraps up our time in Westeros (for now) merely positions everyone on the precipice of war.

The Greens Want To Get Out of King's Landing in the 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Finale

When the Greens' new prince regent Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) suggested an alliance with the Triarchy of the Free Cities, everyone balked at the idea — yet here the Master of Ships Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) is in Essos, having traveled there to negotiate said partnership on the crown's behalf. Things aren't going all that well, especially when the leaders of the Triarchy want the one thing Tyland can't promise them — gold. Breaking the blockade that Corlys Velaryon's (Steve Toussaint) ships are currently enforcing would only benefit everyone, Tyland insists, but the Triarchy won't budge, since there's no real incentive for them to assist in this fight — not until one of them suggests they be given control of the Stepstones as payment. (Yostu know, the very thing that was the source of so much fighting back in Season 1?) Besides, all the Triarchy promises to do is enforce an itty-bitty tax on anyone who happens to be passing through that island chain.

Tyland may be making a decision he'll regret by agreeing to hand over the Stepstones in exchange for the Triarchy's armada of ships, but these "pirates," as the Master of Ships scornfully labels them, are pretty good negotiators. Before Tyland can return to Westeros with his new fleet, however, he has to meet the approval of their commander, Admiral Lohar — and is more than taken aback by the revelation that said admiral, emerging from the back corner of the room, happens to be a woman (Abigail Thorn). Lohar gives him an appraising look before issuing a challenge of her own; she won't sail with a man who can't beat her in some good old-fashioned mud wrestling. It's about as sloppy and undignified and distanced from Westeros as Tyland has ever been, and initially, it looks like Lohar is going to win handily — until the Master of Ships gets in a good punch or two, which is apparently enough to make Lohar reconsider her opinion of him being a soft noble. She'll lead her fleet of ships into battle on the Greens' behalf, but first, she has one more request for Tyland at the feast later that night: impregnate all of her wives first. (The look on Hall's face when that offer is extended needs to become a meme, as does the line reading of "How many wives do you have?")

Back in Westeros, Aemond isn't exactly responding well to the events of last week's episode, which saw him turning tail with Vhagar and fleeing from Dragonstone when faced with Rhaenyra's bigger cohort of dragons. Now, in a display of uncontrolled temper — and likely some misplaced embarrassment — he's taken Vhagar to Sharp Point and immolated the entire town, people and all. It's one of the most disturbing decisions Aemond's ever made, but it proves particularly alarming to King’s Landing's Master of Whisperers, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), who immediately seeks an audience with a still-recovering Aegon to inform him of the news. Larys also voices a suggestion of his own to the king: flee the city now while Aemond is gone, because there's no telling what he might be capable of once he returns, including picking up where he left off at Rook's Rest and delivering the killing blow.

Credit where it's due; Aegon's first instinct is to resist rather than run and have Aemond thrown in prison by the time his brother comes back, but that doesn't mean he'll be any more prepared to face Rhaenyra and her seven dragons with Vhagar out of the picture. It's here that we learn Aegon’s dragon, Sunfyre, didn't survive the Battle at Rook’s Rest, and Aegon himself is so disfigured that certain… parts no longer work the way they used to. Yet Larys appeals to the part of Aegon that wants to be beloved, spinning a story of someone who can return once his enemies' forces are too exhausted to go on — and be hailed by his people as a king risen from the ashes. The next time we see Aegon in this episode, he's taken Larys' counsel to heart, fleeing King's Landing alongside his Master of Whisperers in a covered wagon while others ready themselves for battle.

The possibility of flight over fight is also being weighed by Alicent (Olivia Cooke), who, having returned to the city from her extended nature walk, is thinking over the best way to ensure her and her daughter Helaena's (Phia Saban) safety. Such an absence won't go unnoticed, especially because Aemond is already seeking out his sister, intending to convince her to join the battle with her dragon, Dreamfyre. But Helaena is not the dragonrider her brothers are, as Rhaenyra has astutely noted already, and Aemond's desperate attempt to recruit her is met with refusal not only from Helaena, but Alicent, who has finally reached the threshold of how much she's willing to bear from her youngest son. If anyone can see the extent to which Aemond's recent actions have been defined by his unchecked fury, it's Alicent, but she refuses to let his basest instincts corrupt his sister in the process. Aemond leaves the room without securing a second dragon for his cause, and Alicent immediately seeks her own assistance — from Grand Maester Orwyle (Kurt Egyiawan), in the hopes of securing passage to parts unknown to us (yet).

On the road to Harrenhal, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) has reached his emotional crisis point. Confronted by Alicent's brother Gwayne (Freddie Fox) for having one of the dowager queen's handkerchiefs in his possession, Criston doesn't defend his actions or lie about their affair, but what gets Gwayne to ultimately lower his sword is Criston's admission that he considers Alicent his savior in more ways than one. It's clear that the events of Rook's Rest have left a mark on the Lord Commander that's beyond repair, one that's led him to some personal reflection about the corruption of men and whether honor may actually be a myth. Criston admits he once believed himself to be a defender of the righteous, dispensing justice on everyone else, but witnessing the deaths of hundreds, maybe even thousands, to the punishing spread of dragonfire has changed his perspective: "The dragons dance, and men are like dust under their feet." At this stage, Criston muses, dying may very well be more of a relief than anything else; it’s an observation that leaves Gwayne himself too stunned to reply at all.

Back at King's Landing, Aemond makes one last private plea to Helaena for her assistance. The queen, who has just been experiencing a sort of shared dream-state with Daemon (Matt Smith) — more on that below — is even less willing to entertain his argument than before. Helaena had been the one to readily identify her younger brother as the one responsible for Aegon's debilitating injuries before, courtesy of her visions, and it's already been pointed out multiple times that she has no taste for burning anyone. However, Aemond's quiet appeal is more pleading now, and there's even a tear in the prince regent's eye, though whether it's from rage or vulnerability is unclear. When Helaena brings up Aemond's role in Aegon's trauma again, she also issues what seems to be a prophecy of her own: "Aegon will be king again. He's yet to see victory. He sits on a wooden throne, and you… you'll be dead. You were swallowed up in the God’s Eye, and you were never seen again." When Aemond threatens to have Helaena killed for her words, the queen remains resolute, pointing out that her death wouldn't change the course of the events she's seen. How these things will come to pass, and when they’ll occur, remains to be seen, but those who know Fire & Blood know that the show has definitely just dropped a big hint about Aemond's particular fate in the Dance.

The Blacks Unite Under One Banner in the 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Finale