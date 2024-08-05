Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture In House of the Dragon's Season 2 finale, Aemond's anger alienates his allies, leading to destructive actions and an uncertain future.

Rhaenyra sees newfound victory with additional dragons but faces moral dilemmas with her dragonriders.

Alicent's betrayal flips the script, potentially shifting the balance of power as armies prepare for conflict.

House of the Dragons' Season 2 finale moves the war forward as the Blacks and the Greens take drastic steps. With Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) still injured, it is Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) who leads the Greens, but his short temper threatens the entire side after Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) steals the upper hand with her additional dragons. Due to the size of Westeros, battles have been limited as the armies gather, but with all the promised forces on the move, blood is imminent. The finale's new alliances, reunions, and betrayals shape the war as much as any battle, setting up plenty of action for Season 3.

The Progress of the Dance of the Dragons So Far

Greens Blacks Leader King: Aegon II Targaryen

Regent: Aemond Targaryen

Hand: Criston Cole

Generals: Jason Lannister Queen: Rhaenyra Targaryen

Heir: Jacaerys Velaryon

Hand: Corlys Velaryon

Generals: Daemon Targaryen Dragons Vhagar (Aemond)

Tessarion (Daeron)

Dreamfyre (Helaena) Syrax (Rhaenyra)

Caraxes (Daemon)

Moondancer (Baela)

Vermax (Jacaerys)

Vermithor (Hugh)

Seasmoke (Addam)

Silverwing (Ulf) Forces Forces Cole's Army: 500 (Originally ~1,400) Arryn Army: 15,000 Lannister Army: 2,200 Lefford Army: 500 Northern Army: 2,000 Hightower Army: Undetermined Riverland Army: ~30,000 Triarchy Fleet: Undetermined Velaryon Fleet: Undetermined Losses and Casualties Estimated 900 men lost at Rook's Rest

Sunfyre injured

Lost House Bracken (Kind of)

Smallfolk riots in King's Landing Meleys and Rhaenys lost at Rook's Rest

Lost Houses Darklyn and Staunton

Steffon Darklyn dead from failed dragon claiming

Willem Blackwood executed

Sharp Point burned Houses Hightower, Baratheon, Lannister, Strong (Partial), Wylde, Darklyn (Taken), Rosby, Staunton (Taken), Stokeworth, Peake, Redwyne, Bulwer, Estermont, Lefford, Reyne, Tarbeck Velaryon, Stark, Arryn, Tully, Celtigar, Massey, Beesbury (and assorted families in the Reach), Blackwood, Bracken, Frey, Fell, Bar Emmon, Buckwell, Farring, Dustin, Caswell, Merryweather, Mooton, Riverland Houses

Aemond Burns Sharp Point, Losing His Remaining Goodwill

Aemond has been dividing the Greens from the beginning, attacking Aegon, dismissing Alicent (Olivia Cooke) from the council, and intimidating the Green councilors, but his volatile reaction to Rhaenyra's new dragonriders loses him any allies he may still have. After encountering Rhaenyra's additional dragons, Aemond and Vhagar are forced to retreat. In his anger at losing their advantage, Aemond attacks Sharp Point, the castle of House Bar Emmon located on the coast near Dragonstone. With Vhagar's fire, Aemond laid waist to the castle and surrounding city. But more than forcing the Blacks to fear him, Aemond alienates his own allies. Upon hearing of Aemond's anger, Larys (Matthew Needham) suspects the regent will go on a warpath, suggesting Aegon flee. Though Aegon wants to take Aemond prisoner, he needs the dragon for his cause. Eventually, Larys convinces the King to flee the city, and the two plan to go to Braavos, where Larys has stored away his fortune, with the idea that they will eventually return when Rhaenyra loses the favor of the Kingdom.

Aemond continues his wrath, putting regulations on boats leaving King's Landing to prevent Rhaenyra from returning to gather more smallfolk. But his orders will impede the fishing boats, dooming the smallfolk again, who will starve without access to fish. To even the odds, Aemond insists Helaena (Phia Saban) take her dragon Dreamfyre to battle, but she refuses, claiming she will not burn anyone. Aemond's attempt to force Helaena turns Alicent against him, who has given up on the war she helped start. As Aemond attempts to persuade his sister, Helaena reveals that she knows he betrayed Aegon, giving her power to bring him down as the regent.

Rhaenrya Makes Plans With Her New Dragonriders

Rhaenyra is still reveling in her victory of the Sowing of the Seeds. Nearly doubling their dragons, the Blacks have more hope than ever. Though initially, Rhaenyra hoped the additional dragon riders would be a deterrent, Corlys (Steve Toussaint) suggests she act on her advantage, and she listens, intending to strike in two days by attacking the Greens' strongholds of Lannisport and Oldtown plus the respective armies that are on the move. However, her dragonriders, Baela (Bethany Antonia) included, question the killing of innocents.

Tyland Wins A Crucial Ally, as the Greens Plan to Attack Harrenhal

Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) meets with the Triarchy, as Aemond ordered, but their animosity for Corlys is not as strong as the Greens hoped. They demand a price that is too high for Tyland to pay but offer to break the blockade in exchange for the Stepstones, to which Tyland reluctantly agrees. However, before they promise anything, Tyland must convince their commander, Lohar (Abigail Thorn). Lohar is a fierce admiral who first requires Tyland to beat her in a fight to prove himself. He barely wins their fight in the mud, but he impresses Lohar, gaining the Triarchy's aid for the Greens.

Meanwhile, Aemond's other plans are taking shape in Westeros. Though Harrenhal is held by Daemon (Matt Smith), the Greens have long had their eyes on it. Criston Cole's (Fabien Frankel) army marches to the Riverland castle, where Aemond intends to join him with Vhagar (and, ideally, Dreamfyre). Though it took only Daemon to capture Harrenhal initially, the Greens have more opposition as Daemon has gathered an army there.

Daemon and the Riverlords Bow to Rhaenyra and Swear Fealty

After Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes) united the Riverlords under Rhaenyra's banner, Daemon has the sizable army of Riverlanders he hoped for, which he plans to move against King's Landing. But, throughout Season 2, his loyalty wavered, and he refused to communicate with his wife, so Rhaenyra has sent her counselor, Alfred Broome (Jamie Kenna), to speak with him. Broome arrives, but instead of forcing Daemon to serve Rhaenyra, he offers to follow Daemon instead of her, claiming that Rhaenyra is reckless and the realm needs a King. But, rather than seizing the opportunity, Daemon walks away. Yet Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) overhears the conversation and warns Rhaenyra of treachery. The Queen goes to Harrenhal herself and brings Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) and Seasmoke along in case of a fight. Yet when she gets there, Daemon confesses to seeing a vision of the future threat, which requires a united Westeros, bowing to Rhaenyra and calling the Riverlords to fight for her. The army is secured and Daemon is fighting for Rhaenyra again.

Alicent Betrays Her Sons By Making a Deal with Rhaenyra

After giving up on Aemond, Alicent arranges passage out of King's Landing, but not to flee as she wanted. Instead, she visits Dragonstone to beg for peace in a cruel twist of fate. While she didn't listen to Rhaenyra's attempt at peace earlier, Alicent now admits her mistakes, hoping to negotiate for her, Helaena, and Jaehaera to flee with their lives. Yet Rhaenyra demands a high price – a son for a son. She gives Alicent a choice: to support her at the cost of Aegon's life or place her bets on the Greens. Alicent chooses to sacrifice Aegon and tells Rhaenyra that Aemond and Vhagar are leaving in a few days, leaving King's Landing open to the Blacks. She even offers to convince Helaena to surrender, giving Rhaenyra King's Landing without bloodshed.

The two come to an agreement, and Rhaenyra allows Alicent to leave Dragonstone, though she recognizes this may be a trap. Despite Rhaenyra's doubts, the opportunity may be too good to pass, especially considering her dragon army already caused Vhagar to flee once. However, Alicent is unaware that Aegon has left the city, defying her deal with Rhaenyra, which includes the public execution of the King. This twist could put the uneasy alliance in jeopardy.

Both Black and Green Armies Move Into Place for Season 3

While many of the armies on either side have yet to fight, the season finale shows them converging. The Blacks' promised Northern army crosses the Twins into the Riverlands, thanks to the deal Jace (Harry Collett) made with the Freys, giving Rhaenyra not one but two armies in the area. Daemon's host of Riverlords prepares to march towards King's Landing, though they may be sent elsewhere after Rhaenyra's deal with Alicent. Throughout Season 2, Rhaenyra lacked an army on the ground, which was her biggest disadvantage, but that is no longer the case. Corlys and his new ship join the blockade, reinforcing the Blacks' control over King's Landing's port.

Meanwhile, the Hightower army continues to move through the Reach. Though they have met resistance, the way seems cleared, especially considering Daeron and his dragon Tessarion fly above the army. Tessarion's arrival proves that the Greens have another dragon ready to fight, which they desperately need. But the Hightowers are not their only army. The Lannisters are moving as well, coming from the Westerlands and into the Riverlands, putting them near Rhaenyra's forces. And, with the Triarchy setting sail for Westeros, the Greens have a promising number of allies, yet their former Hand and loyal mastermind, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), is also being held captive by some enemy who has yet to reveal themselves.

Who Wins 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Overall?

While both sides have had victories and losses, Season 2 ends with one winner: The Blacks. With seven fighting dragons to the Greens' two, Rhaenyra's side is looking unbeatable, enraging Aemond and forcing Aegon on the run. Now sure she can count on Daemon's loyalty, Rhaenyra gained a vital warrior. She even found an unlikely ally in Alicent, who gave her a path to victory. The arrival of the Northerners and the large army from the Riverlands round out her forces, giving her a chance on the ground. The Blacks have reached their most powerful, posing a considerable threat to their enemies.

However, the Greens are not at a total loss. Certainly, the alliance with the Triarchy has the potential to change things for them by destroying the Black's naval advantage and tearing down the blockade. Plus, the addition of Tessarion is a step toward evening the odds when it comes to dragons. Yet, as it stands, the Greens need several victories if they hope to catch up to the Blacks.

