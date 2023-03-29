While the 2023 television season is well underway, one of the best new shows to hit the airwaves last year was House of the Dragon. Serving as a prequel to HBO’s massive hit Game of Thrones, the series was quickly greenlit for a second season following its own fiery success. At the time we didn't have a confirmed episode amount for the upcoming season, but now it's been learned that House of the Dragon Season 2 will be shorter than Season 1, consisting of eight episodes.

This was reported exclusively by Deadline who says an HBO spokesperson confirmed the episode count. Season 2 was initially planned to be 10 episodes just like the first and most of the Game of Thrones seasons, but rewrites cut down the episode count. However, for anyone worried that this will affect the quality of the show or this is just Warner Brothers back to their cost-cutting ways, there’s no need to sound any dragon-sized alarms. This was a “story driven” decision” according to the same spokesperson. This will hopefully ease fans' minds who most likely haven’t forgiven HBO for the final two seasons of Game of Thrones which only had seven and six episodes respectively. To many, those last two seasons felt rushed when compared to the first six seasons. The easiest explanation for the arguable drop in quality was the lower episode count.

Again, it doesn’t sound like House of the Dragon will suffer the same Valyrian steel fate. In this same report Season 3 has already been mapped out and may or may not have been greenlit. The creative team have envisioned three to four seasons for the prequel series and, given its popularity, there’s no reason to think the series won’t be granted that luxury. However, if you’re still weary of the lower episode count and the future of House of the Dragon, George R.R. Martin step back from Season 2’s development to focus on the bigger picture of the series. The Game of Thrones creator, along with the Dragon’s whole creative team, is thinking long-term rather than season-to-season. Something that arguably became Game of Thrones’ curse in the long run.

What Is House of the Dragon About?

Based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon’s set more than 170 years before the events of the original fantasy epic. The series took fans back to when House Targaryen sat on the iron throne and the seven kingdoms were at “peace”. However, the brilliant first season planted the seeds of the Targaryen’s downfall which made the “Red Wedding” look like a minor familial setback in comparison. The inner turmoil of the Targaryen family and their conflict with House Hightower is one of the most riveting stories ever written for television. Whether it was King Viserys last plea to his family to stand together before his death or the downfall of Rhaenyra and Alicent’s friendship, the endless tragedy of House of the Dragon is as rich as blood. Plus, the emotionally draining needle drop and pending war Season 1 leaves fans on has made the wait for Season 2 that much harder.

When is Season 2 of House of the Dragon Releasing?

House of the Dragon’s eight-episode Season 2 is about to enter production in the United Kingdom and is aiming for a Summer 2024 release. Even though this will be a shorter season overall, fans have been promised new dragons. While we anxiously wait for Season 2, you can catch up on House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones on HBO Max.