As anticipation builds for the second season of HBO's House of the Dragon, Collider's Perri Nemiroff sat down with Eve Best to discuss her experiences on set, her dynamic with co-star Steve Toussaint, and the intense emotional journey her character, Rhaenys Targaryen, undergoes in the latest episode of Collider Ladies Night. Best's reflections offered a fascinating glimpse into the behind-the-scenes magic that brings this epic series to life.

In the world of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, final scenes play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and leaving a lasting impact on viewers. These climactic moments often encapsulate the themes and stakes of the entire episode, delivering powerful emotional payoffs and setting the stage for future developments. The weight and significance of these scenes make them some of the most memorable and discussed moments in the whole franchise. When asked to reflect on her personal achievements in Season 2, Best reveals her pride in overcoming the challenges of her final scene:

"I'm so proud of what I did in the last scene that I shot of the season because it was intensely physically, emotionally, and spiritually demanding. Every job, you feel like, is the hardest one you've done until the next, but it felt like more so than any I've ever done. I got through it, and I didn't indulge myself. I didn't let my own feelings get in the way of the job I had to do, which I feel is exactly what Rhaenys does. She just gets on with it."

Eve Best Loves Working with Steve Toussaint

Image via HBO

One of the standout elements of House of the Dragon is the palpable chemistry between Best and Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon. When asked about their initial connection, Best recalls their first meeting vividly:

"What I think when we very first met was in the read-through of the first season? The very first thing he said when we were standing next to each other at the coffee table was, ‘I'm a hugger,’ as am I, and we just gave each other a big hug. I kind of think that we probably both knew in that moment that we were going to get on."

The simplicity of that first hug set the tone for their on-screen relationship. Best believes that this spontaneous gesture was a sign of the chemistry they would share. She said:

"It was at that moment when we were standing at the coffee table — so much work happens at coffee tables; that’s really where all the work goes on — when we just sort of looked at each other and said, ‘I think they probably really get on, don't they?’ I think we just both felt the same," she said." It's not something that you can create or really organize. It's just good fortune if you happen to have that kind of chemical balance."

Rhaenys Will React on Instinct in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Image via HBO

That natural rapport extends beyond their scenes, and it adds more depth, not just to the story, but to the dynamic between the pair as well. Season 2 is promising even more intense drama, as evidenced by an early scene featuring a confrontation between Rhaenys and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). In it, Rhaenys offers Damon insight on how to help Rhaenyra after the death of Lucerys, and Daemon responds by pointing out that if she had just killed all of the Greens when she had the chance Luc would still be alive. Reflecting on this pivotal moment, Best took a deep dive into her explanation of her character's response:

"I don't know that that's something that I could think through in that way prior to us doing it, because that stuff is sort of intangible, and so to do with instinct and feeling. It's not something that you can coordinate in your brain and plot through the stages. It's very, very complicated for her. That knowledge is, of course, weighty."

Best highlighted Rhaenys's profound sense of duty and her ability to see the bigger picture, even in the face of personal tragedy:

"Ultimately, what she's got in her mind is a bigger picture, and what she does or doesn't do at the end of Episode 9 is to choose not to destroy. That's the greatest example of magnificent, compassionate leadership. It’s the most beautiful choice of ultimate power combined with ultimate mercy and love, which is an example for the world, and why she would have made the most extraordinary leader."

House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere on June 16 on HBO. Stay tuned to Collider for more. You can watch the full episode of Collider Ladies Night below.

