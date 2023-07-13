HBO's highly successful Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, will not be affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike, according to a report from Variety. Due to the series' cast being primarily made up of actors who are working under contracts governed by the local union, Equity, the series is technically permitted to continue its filming due to Equity members not being legally allowed to strike in solidarity with their American counterparts.

Equity shared its recommended guidance for the strike with its 47,000 members on Thursday, just before the strike was officially declared by SAG-AFTRA, adding: “Equity U.K. will support SAG-AFTRA and its members by all lawful means. A performer joining the strike (or refusing to cross a picket line) in the U.K. will have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or the engager. Likewise, if Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction,”

The show also managed to avoid being caught up in the concurrent WGA strike. In accordance with the strike regulations, WGA members involved in international projects must halt their work on any production falling under the jurisdiction of the union if active writing tasks are underway. Consequently, several U.S. projects filming in the UK were impacted by the strike, but fortunately for HBO, House of the Dragon was able to continue its production thanks to the completion of scripts prior to the strike.

Image via HBO

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 to Continue Filming Despite Writers Strike

What Makes House of the Dragon Special?

Set over 170 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon draws inspiration from George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. The debut season skillfully established the narrative foundation for the downfall of the Targaryen lineage, a bloodline frequently alluded to during the eight-season reign of Game of Thrones. Distinguished by its focus on character development and dialogue, House of the Dragon diverged from its predecessor's emphasis on epic battles and dragon encounters, although these elements were certainly present.

The series was met with critical acclaim, and yesterday, the series was nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards although, rather farcically, it was shut out of all the major acting categories and only received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series outside of the technical and craft awards. The second season began filming in April this year and is expected to premiere on HBO in the summer of 2024.