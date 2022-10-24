There is war ahead for the second season of the hit HBO series House of the Dragon, but fans might have to wait awhile to see it. After a somber Season 1 finale last night, in which a series of events, including death, stillbirth, misunderstandings, and scheming, leads to the inevitable prospect of war over the Iron Throne, fans were left wondering as to the future of the series and when they might expect the second season of the hit Game of Thrones prequel series. And though no release date for the second season has been announced, there is news on a timeline for filming.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon will begin filming in early 2023, according to a report from Variety. The news comes from series co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal, who also discussed other aspects of the upcoming season with Variety, including an expanded scope for Season 2's brewing conflict. Of the second season's expanding world Condal noted that "[j]ust as the original Game of Thrones grew in scope and expanse as it went, so, too, will ours." However, he also noted that there will remain several key settings that will ground the series, noting that the production has "...lived a good bit in three different worlds through this show: King’s Landing, Dragonstone and Driftmark. " He also noted that "...those will continue to be the home bases for the show."

However, a war is, in fact, on the horizon for Westeros. And Condal notes that this conflict will "[require] allegiances from different kingdoms and armies all over the map of Westeros." However, he also noted that viewers shouldn't expect quite the plethora of settings as the original series, stating "I don’t think we’re going to get quite as vast as the original Game of Thrones did in its final analysis. But there are definitely many more new worlds to come, and new worlds that you haven’t necessarily seen in the original show, either. Rest assured, plenty of scope to come."

No exact release date for the second season has yet been announced. Whether a 2023 release date is possible is still not known; however, viewers can rest assured that the production team is hard at work on creating the second season. As Condal noted, "[w]e really have to storm right into the making of Season 2 now in order to keep pace with our fans’ healthy appetites for material and HBO’s need and desire to release the show in a reasonable timeframe from season to season."

So don't worry, there will certainly be more dragon tales to come for fans of the series. All episodes of Season 1 of House of the Dragon are now streaming on HBO Max. Check out the trailer for the series below: