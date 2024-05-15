The Big Picture House of the Dragon Season 2 picks up the Westerosi Civil War after a royal death, setting the stage for a bloody conflict.

The trailer reveals more dragons, bloody battles, and family drama, promising a fast-paced, action-packed season.

The Targaryen family divides further, with loyalty shifting, existing conflicts deepening, and King's Landing under threat.

The much anticipated House of the Dragon Season 2 is fast approaching, and the final trailer reveals even more about the upcoming story. Set to release on June 16, Season 2 will pick up soon after the Season 1 finale as the Westerosi Civil War, known as the Dance of the Dragons, truly begins. After the death of their father, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and her younger half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) both claimed his crown, leaving the kingdom split. D'Arcy told EW that Season 2 "absolutely hits the ground running," and the trailer proves that there is plenty of action to fill all eight episodes. Based on George R. R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, many fans may know what to expect already, but that has not prevented any excitement. Though the duel Green and Black trailers reignited a heated debate as fans took sides, this longer one delves deeper into the plot, showing the bleak story we are about to get invested in with all its war, dragon fights, and family drama.

The Prophecy Returns in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

The trailer opens by highlighting what the war is all about: the Iron Throne. Rhaenyra's voice affirms being the king or queen is not about ruling but being the protector of the realm. This alludes to the Prophecy of Ice and Fire from Season 1, which only Rhaenyra knows of. Notably, as Rhaenyra speaks, among the images on the screen appears the Wall in the Nort, representing ice and dragon eggs surrounded by flames for fire. These particular visuals also bring to mind the two most well-known and latest members of the Targaryen family — Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who are alive during the fulfillment of said prophecy. The opening also sets up our two claimants, Rhaenyra and Aegon, as they each position themselves as the rightful ruler.

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Promises War

With several dragons flying overhead, including a golden creature, likely Aegon's Sunfire, the trailer delivers on one thing the creators promised. With five new dragons intended for this season, there are sure to be more dragon fights, which only appeared briefly in Season 1. As Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) tells his grandson that the great houses will come to their side, armies can be seen gathering, bringing the war to the forefront. These armies include a glimpse of horses with the Lannister emblem and a fleet bearing Velaryon flags, highlighting key players in the conflict. Though the Lannisters have sided with Aegon, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his wife, Rhaenys (Eve Best), choose Rhaenyra, a fact the trailer reminds us of as Corlys promises Rhaenyra his ships will follow her commands. The armies and dragons prove that Season 2 will be a bloody affair.

The trailer also shows a few of the new characters. A more clear look at Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor), the ancestor of some Game of Thrones favorites, sets up a major character for the rest of the series. Likewise, Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim) appears in the trailer. EW revealed that he will be introduced as a crew member of the Velaryon fleet, which is how he is seen here, but his character will grow in importance.

Aegon Is Out for Blood in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Season 1 ended with Rhaenyra in a dark place after the loss of her son, but the trailer shows that she isn't the only Targaryen ready to destroy her enemies. Aegon can be seen casually threatening his own council with a dagger and later announcing that he wants revenge. Showrunner Ryan Condal told EW that Aegon and the other children of our leading ladies will have larger roles in Season 2, and the trailer reflects that. Though the Greens have not faced any major losses yet, evidently, that will not last (those familiar with Fire & Blood know what is ahead for Aegon's family). Previous trailers have featured Rhaenyra's mourning for her son, but this highlights Aegon's reaction to the carnage, showing that neither side will escape the war unscathed.

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Will Further Divide the Targaryen Family

The story has already split the Targaryens in two as Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) children become the Greens, supporting Aegon's rule. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra has the support of her uncle/husband, Daemon (Matt Smith), his daughters, and her father's cousin, Rhaenys. Yet there is more conflict headed for the Targaryens. As Alicent advises caution about the war effort, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) can be seen claiming she cares too much for their enemy. Alicent and Rhaenyra's childhood friendship is already doomed, but it is interesting to see her hesitation, paralleling Rhaenyra's position before her son's death. Yet Ailcent's warnings of not wanting to win the war "like this" suggest Aemond will take drastic action in Season 2, alienating even his loving mother.

Aemond is not the only one going too far in the Season 2 trailer. Daemon Targaryen is an important player in the war. Though the husband of the queen, not the ruler himself, Daemon pushed for war before Rhaenyra was ready, and this dynamic will remain the same in Season 2. With his battle-proven dragon, Daemon is the Blacks' biggest asset, yet he could be a threat as well. Daemon's words, "The Realm's only hope is a leader strong enough to unite it," play as he prepares for war. Yet, he is confronted by Rhaenyra, who asks if he can accept her as his queen and ruler. There seems to be trouble ahead for these lovers. With infighting between key members of both the Greens and Blacks, there will be no shortage of Targaryen drama this season.

Will 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Bring the War to King's Landing?

The center of Targaryen's power is King's Landing, where the Iron Throne sits. But with Targaryen against Targaryen, an attack on the capital is inevitable before the end of the war. There is sure to be chaos in the streets, as seen by a fleeing Alicent and Helaena (Phia Saban), but a brief exchange between Daemon and Rhaenys proves that the capital city is not safe. Daemon tells Rhaenys that they are going to King's Landing. Though who that statement includes is unclear, the conversation occurs between the Blacks two most experienced dragonriders, setting up danger for the capital.

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Promises Our Spymasters

Many characters will impact the war outside of the Targaryen family. This includes Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), who appears to be plotting with Aemond, and the respective spymasters. Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) played a memorable role in Season 1, manipulating those around him, so his voice saying, "The enemy within is more insidious," is unsettling, to say the least. It's not a surprise that Larys is up to something, but House of the Dragon is reluctant to give hints about his activities.

Yet, on the Blacks' side, there is another devious character whose plans we have an idea of. Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), or the White Worm, announces, "There is more than one way to fight a war," as money changes hands and a shadowy figure walks through an empty passage. This is one more hint at the events of Blood and Cheese, a major and violent part of the war's beginning, which isn't a traditional battle.

The trailer ends with Rhaenyra asserting that neither can win, so it is clear that Season 2 will be a violent and desperate story, but we will not know much more until the series returns next month. Yet, with so much going on in just a two-minute trailer, it is sure to be eventful.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max in the U.S.

