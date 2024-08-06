Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale.

The Big Picture Criston Cole reveals vulnerability and self-reflection in a sobering monologue in House of the Dragon's Season 2 finale.

This scene humanizes Criston, contrasting his past actions with newfound introspection.

Fabien Frankel's performance elevates Criston's monologue, showcasing an acceptance of his fate and an understanding of his faults.

There are plenty of villains and morally corrupt characters to go around in House of the Dragon, and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) has always been one of the most detestable. Though his actions don't have consequences as far-reaching as someone like Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), his hypocrisy, pettiness, and propensity for violence have made him one of the most hated characters in the series. Rarely are we given moments to actually sympathize with the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, but the Season 2 finale shows a side to Criston we haven't seen before.

When Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox) confronts Criston about sleeping with his sister, Alicent (Olivia Cooke), he does not try to deny it, defend himself, or even fight back as Gwayne holds a sword to his throat. Instead, we get a sobering monologue during which Criston meditates on his actions, lack of honor, and the futility of the forthcoming war. The last time we saw Criston become this vulnerable was early on in Season 1, but this version of Criston has been scarred by what he's seen on the battlefield and is coming to terms with his looming death as a consequence of the war.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Seasons 4 Main Genre Drama Distributor HBO Expand

Criston Cole Has Been Busy in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

With so many characters and storylines in House of the Dragon Season 2, it's easy to forget everything Criston has accomplished (and bungled) throughout the season. He starts sleeping with Alicent while also conspiring with Aemond behind her back. Later on in the very same episode, Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) eldest son, Jaehaerys, is murdered while Criston shirks his duties for another night with Alicent. He sends Ser Arryk Cargill (Luke Tittensor) on a suicide mission to infiltrate Dragonstone and kill Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), a tragic failure that culminates in both Arryk and Erryk's (Elliot Tittensor) deaths, but not Rhaenyra's. Aegon names him Hand of the King, and he soon embarks on a mission to conquer Harrenhal along with Alicent's brother Gwayne, narrowly escaping Baela (Bethany Antonia) and Moondancer following their movements overhead.

In Episode 4, "The Red Dragon and the Gold," when Rhaenys (Eve Best) descends on Criston and his troops at Rook's Rest, he witnesses scores of his men being burned alive by her dragon, Meleys. After being knocked unconscious, he comes to and walks through a sea of charred bodies, calling out to Aemond right as the prince draws his sword near a motionless Aegon, seemingly about to kill him. None of the terrible, needlessly violent things Criston has done before this have prompted any self-reflection, but this massacre at Rook's Rest changes him irrevocably, setting the stage for his startlingly honest monologue in the Season 2 finale.

Criston Has a Moment of Clarity in the 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Finale

Close

In the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, Gwayne notices the dynamic between Alicent and Criston is more intimate than just that of the former Queen of the Seven Kingdoms and Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, and confronts Criston about their relationship in the finale. The old Criston would have viciously attacked someone who accused him of such a thing (even if it was true), but this version of Criston is shell-shocked by the horrific deaths he witnessed at Rook's Rest, and doesn't react how we would realistically expect him to. Instead of defending himself or lashing out at Gwayne, Criston appears unfazed by his accusation and accepts the fact that his past is finally catching up to him. We haven't seen this kind of vulnerability from Criston since he asked a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) to run away with him in Season 1, approaching her with his heart on his sleeve and a clear sense of optimism that she would agree to it. His moment of vulnerability with Gwayne in the Season 2 finale is very different, showing a much more jaded, self-aware side to the character that we haven't seen before.

In Criston's monologue, he reflects on his own honor, the fact that he's never lived according to the principles of the Whitecloaks, and expresses doubts that his fellow members of the Kingsguard have either, believing them to be just as corrupt as he is. His suggestion that "Perhaps all men are corrupt, and true honor is a mist that melts in the morning" not only reflects Criston's arc, but speaks to one of the larger themes of House of the Dragon. Aside from Criston himself, many characters have demonstrated a lack of honor throughout the season. Aegon uses his power as king to humiliate others, Aemond shows flagrant disregard for the struggles of the smallfolk and nearly kills his brother, and Alicent betrays her family with her last-minute plea to Rhaenyra. On the other side of the war, Daemon gets a child killed and lets his wife take the blame, and Rhaenyra allows dozens of smallfolk to die in an attempt to find new dragon riders. Even Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) lets his bastard sons struggle and starve, acknowledging them only when they become useful to his and Rhaenyra's cause.

Fabien Frankel’s Performance Makes Criston Cole's Monologue Hit Even Harder

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Criston's monologue would not have been nearly as impactful without the subtleties of Frankel's performance. The actor delivers a beautifully written monologue without any semblance of melodrama and an emotionless candor that demonstrates just how much the trauma of war has changed both his demeanor and perspective on life. It leaves Gwayne visibly taken aback, eventually lowering his sword and taking a seat next to Criston just moments after he threatens the other man's life. Frankel typically shines in moments where Criston is reveling in his ability to make others do his bidding, threatening people, or violently beating the daylights out of someone, but his performance really stands out in this scene as Criston reaches an acceptance of his fate. He doesn't show remorse or sorrow in particular, but just a truthful recognition of his faults, delivered matter-of-factly, and even searches for some form of reassurance from the man who was just holding a sword to his throat.

It's reasonable to expect that Criston may die in House of the Dragon Season 3, so this moment in the Season 2 finale is important in humanizing the character as he embraces the nature of the suicide mission laid out before him. It's not enough to make us forget about all the horrific things he's done in the past, but it shows he's not entirely unsympathetic or incapable of introspection. House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal even compared him to Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) of Game of Thrones, but only time will tell whether this comparison rings true in Season 3.

Both seasons of House of the Dragon are now streaming on Max in the U.S. WATCH ON MAX