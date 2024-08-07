Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon's Season 2 finale.

The Big Picture Daemon Targaryen's vision hints at the Green Men's involvement in House of the Dragon's future.

The Green Men protected the weirwood trees in the Isle of Faces; their myth still lingers.

Addam of Hull seeks the counsel of the Green Men in Fire & Blood, setting up intriguing plotlines for Season 3.

It seems that Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) has finally accepted his role in the war. In "The Queen Who Ever Was," the Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon, he has a vision of what's to come for House Targaryen, and everything feels very weird - starting when he first steps into the godswood in Harrenhal. In the dark of night, he catches a glimpse of a strange creature by the weirwood tree, a horned being who makes hooves sounds as it walks and breathes like a horse, and it feels like it was pulled straight out of a Guillermo del Toro movie. This weird creature is actually part of an order that is directly tied to the most mysterious aspects of Westeros, and they might still have a part to play in the Dance of Dragons.

The Green Men Were Created By the Children of the Forest

The history of Westeros goes back thousands of years before Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. The original inhabitants of the continent are the Children of the Forest, a group of non-human beings whose origins are unknown. They inhabited the forests, where they worshiped weirwood trees as gods and spent their days in peace. They also had a deep connection to natural elements, including animals, and were said to possess supernatural powers over living beings. Greensight, which consists of having premonitory dreams, was one of such powers, as well as the ability to speak to the dead.

The Children of the Forest lived in peace in Westeros for a long time, until the First Men arrived. This is one of the main human groups that came to Westeros, and their customs and traditions are still dominant in some areas, especially the North. Although some speculate that the First Men originated in what is now known as the Dothraki Sea in Essos, it's not confirmed. After they arrived in Westeros, though, it didn't take long for a conflict against the Children of the Forest to begin. Armed with bronze weapons and clad in bronze armor, they crossed over from Essos through the Arm of Dorne, a landmass that connected Westeros and Essos. The conflict lasted for millennia, to the point where the Children actually shattered the Arm of Dorne to isolate Westeros forever. Eventually, though, they made a pact to end the war and coexist, with the Green Men being witnesses to it — but more on that later.

Thousands of years later, another group of humans invaded the continent, the Andals. The Children and the First Men joined forces to fight against the Andals, but were ultimately forced to retreat into the North until the Children eventually vanished completely. In Game of Thrones, they show up to take Bran Stark (Isaac Hampstead-Wright) to the Three-Eyed Raven (Max von Sydow), although this is yet to happen in the books. The series also shows that it was the Children of the Forest who created the White Walkers as a way to fight the Andals, but that it ultimately backfired, as they turned on their creators and attempted to take over the world in an everlasting winter during the Age of Heroes.

The Green Men Protect the Last Bastion of the Ancient Times in Westeros

When the Children of the Forest fought the First Men, this war lasted for millennia. The First Men understood that the Children used weirwood trees, then common throughout Westeros, to spy on them, so they naturally started chopping off trees. However, the trees eventually became essential for both sides in establishing peace between them. Eventually, the Children and the First Men gathered on the Isle of Faces to make peace. To celebrate it, the Children carved faces on the weirwood trees, so the gods could bear witness to the Pact. The Children retreated into the forests and left most of the land to the First Men, while they vowed to never cut down trees.

To protect the weirwood trees in the Isle of Faces, the Children of the Forest created the order of the Green Men. It's never said whether those are actual humans or some other kind of creature, but their myth eventually spread until they gained a supernatural aura in the eyes of the people. For example, in the Song of Ice and Fire novels, Bran hears from Old Nan, the Winterfell caretaker, that the Green Men still inhabit the Isle of Faces, and that they have horns, dark green skin, and ride elks. It's also said that, during the Andal invasion, some of the Children of the Forest sought refuge on the island, and were protected by the Green Men. Other theories claim that there is some kind of connection between the Isle of Faces and the lands beyond the Wall, which is why Harrenhal has such a ghostly and otherworldly atmosphere.

In the books, when Jojen (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) and Meera Reed (Ellie Kendrick) tell Bran the tale of the Knight of the Laughing Tree, in which a crannogman went to the Isle of Faces and visited the Green Men before heading to a huge tourney in Harrenhal. The story is actually real, and the crannogman is really Howland Reed (Leo Woodruff), Jojen and Meera's father, who was also an ally and friend of Ned Stark (Robert Aramayo) and even fought beside him in the battle at the Tower of Joy. Nearly a century before that, though, the Green Men may still play a key role in the Dance of Dragons.

The Green Men May Still Play an Important Part in ‘House of the Dragon’

The creature Daemon Targaryen sees in the godswood in Harrenhal matches Old Nan's description of the Green Men, although we can barely see the color of its skin. The Green Man simply vanishes behind the weirwood tree as Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) takes Daemon closer to it. They may yet show up, though, since Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is planning to retake Harrenhal for the Greens in Season 3, and his path is bound to cross with Daemon's in that same place.

There is a different hint of the Green Men's role in Fire & Blood, though. In "The Queen Who Ever Was," Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) asks Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) to accompany her on dragonback as she flies to Harrenhal to meet Daemon. In the book, sometime later, Addam finds himself in a position of having to prove his worth to Rhaenyra, and it's said he flies to the Isle of Faces to seek the counsel of the Green Men. Addam is able to get back to Rhaenyra's good side after this, although not without some drawbacks — but that plot is meant for Season 3. Hopefully, House of the Dragon will keep this part of the book, since Westeros is always at its best when it's weird.

