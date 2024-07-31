The Big Picture Another leak hits House of the Dragon, with scenes from the season finale appearing online 3 days early.

HBO responds to the latest leak, blaming an unintentional release by an international distributor.

The Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon also leaked.

HBO is once again grappling with leaks as the highly anticipated season finale of House of the Dragon was prematurely released on social media. Clips from the episode, originally slated for an official premiere on August 4, were posted online Tuesday night. The footage, captured by filming a screen with a secondary device, was quickly dispatched across platforms like TikTok and other social media sites. In response, HBO issued a statement acknowledging the leak.

“We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”

This incident marks the second consecutive season finale of House of the Dragon to leak ahead of schedule. The Game of Thrones franchise, including its prequel series, has a notorious history of leaks, too, which typically arise in the week prior to an episode's official release when the content is sent to HBO's international partners for purposes such as subtitle dubbing and regional distribution. Given the global interest in the series, episodes are distributed simultaneously across multiple regions, making it challenging to prevent such leaks.

What Other Leaks Have Plagued 'Game of Thrones'?

Image via HBO

The latest leak of the House of the Dragon season finale is not an isolated incident but part of a pattern that has plagued the series. The fifth season of Game of Thrones saw a significant breach when the first four episodes were leaked online before the season's premiere. These leaks were attributed to screeners provided to reviewers and media, which were subsequently shared on piracy websites.

Perhaps the most notorious incident occurred during Season 7. The fourth episode, titled "The Spoils of War," was leaked by an HBO distribution partner in India. The leaked episode quickly spread online, even before its official airing, leading to widespread piracy. Additionally, the sixth episode of the season, "Beyond the Wall," was accidentally aired by HBO Spain for a full hour before being pulled down, giving pirates ample time to capture and distribute the episode.

The final season was also not immune to leaks. Key plot points and scenes appeared online ahead of the episodes, including detailed descriptions and partial video footage. These leaks were speculated to have originated from internal sources or international distribution channels.

The finale of House of the Dragon's second season will be available to watch on Sunday at 9pm on HBO.