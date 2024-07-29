The Big Picture Rhaenyra Targaryen prepares for battle with new dragonriders in House of the Dragon's explosive season 2 finale.

The trailer for House of the Dragon's season 2 finale has dropped, and the dragons have already taken flight. The war between the two houses will surely amp up as Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has found three new dragonriders for her army and is ready to face The Greens. Meanwhile, The Hightowers and their allies are finally aware of the situation and are ready to fight back. This will be a battle not worth missing out on.

In the trailer, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) returns after being absent in the last episode, telling his men that they're about to face their annihilation. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra makes her final preparations with her new allies as she plans to strike and take back the throne. Back in Kings Landing, Prince Regent, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) is ready to "answer outrage with outrage," asking his sister, Helaena (Phia Saban) to join him with her dragon, Dreamfyre. However, his actions weren't something his mother, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has in mind, as she believes her son failed to rule the Seven Kingdoms.

This upcoming eight-episode will be the last for House of the Dragon Season 2. Fortunately, it was announced in December 2023 that seasons 3 and 4 of the Game of Thrones prequel are already underway, according to the franchise's author, George R. R. Martin. At the moment, it's still unknown when the show's next installment will be released.

Who Are the New Dragonriders in 'House of the Dragon'?

Throughout season 2, one of the issues Rhaenyra and her allies had was the lack of Dragonriders on their side due to the death of Rhaenys and the size of Aemond's dragon, Vhagar. This led to a crazy scheme proposed by Jace (Harry Collett) to consider candidates who were born outside the royal family. After what happened with Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), who was chosen by Seasmoke to be his new rider, the Targaryen princess sent a message, calling all potential bastards to come to Dragonstone for a chance to become a dragonrider, a call that not many people were okay with, including Jace.

As the candidates faced Vermithor, many of them were burned to death, while others attempted to escape. Fortunately, this search bore fruit as both Vermithor and Silverwing received two new Dragonriders, Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) and Ulf White (Tom Bennett). They, along with Addam of Hull, will join Rhaenyra and the Blacks as they attempt to take back Kings Landing and let Rhaenyra claim the Iron Throne.

The season 2 finale of House of the Dragon airs on Sunday at 9 PM. You can stream previous episodes from Seasons 1 & 2 on Max.