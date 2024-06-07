The Big Picture The young actors in House of the Dragon play key roles and shape characters effectively.

Rhaenyra and Alicent's friendship turned rivalry drives the series' central conflict.

Flashbacks would enhance Season 2 by exploring the historic bond and tensions between these key characters.

House of the Dragon introduced many characters in Season 1, from the extensive Targaryen family to the scheming Hightowers, but the series included even more actors. Spanning roughly 20 years, many of the important members of the story were initially played by a younger actor before being swapped out for the person who would remain until the end of the series (or more likely the character's death). Some characters required three different actors, like Laena Velaryon (Nova Foueillies-Mosé, Savannah Steyn, and Nanna Blondell)! However, the most memorable examples in House of the Dragon are Milly Alcock's Rhaenyra and Emily Carey's Alicent. Though these two play the central roles for the first five episodes, they are replaced by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke for the back half of the season, and the adult versions of the characters will likely continue through the rest of the story.

Given that we first meet these women as teenagers, the younger actors have a considerable responsibility in defining who the characters are and letting the audience get to know them. These young actors did a phenomenal job, making everyone want more of them even after the characters aged up. Though the upcoming Season 2 is set in their adulthood, some viewers are holding out hope that there will be flashbacks to bring back Carey and Alcock. However, according to Carey's recent statements, that does not seem to be the case. Despite the formative years of Rhaenyra and Alicent playing such a large part in the story, the show has moved on. These former friends' falling out set the tragic events of their adulthood into motion, as their rivalry divided the Targaryen family and, by extension, Westeros. As the Dance of the Dragons builds from their broken relationship, it would only make sense for House of the Dragon to remind the audience that things could have been very different by peppering in the occasional flashback.

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Distributor HBO Expand

Rhaenyra and Alicent's Dynamic Is Essential To 'House of the Dragon'

Rhaenyra and Alicent's relationship has a significant impact on the story of House of the Dragon. Although they are enemies by the end of Season 1, as they stand on different sides of the war, they begin as friends. When Alicent (Carey) becomes Rhaenyra's (Alcock) stepmother – through the plotting of her father and Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and time spent with King Viserys (Paddy Considine) rather than anything she chooses – their friendship becomes more complex. And the addition of Rhaenyra's half-brothers only makes the situation more volatile. Rhaenyra claims to be the heir through Viserys' promise, but Alicent promotes her son Aegon II's (Tom Glynn-Carney) claim based on Westerosi customs. Viserys' clear favoritism towards Rhaenyra doesn't help matters, as the Targaryens pick sides — which are even named the Blacks and the Greens after the colors of each woman's family.

In the Season 1 finale, when Otto delivers a reminder of her friendship with Alicent (Cooke), Rhaenyra (D'Arcy) considers amicably resolving their conflict. Though that waver disappears once blood is spilled, Rhaenyra's hesitation proves their friendship is still relevant to the story. Alicent, on the other hand, is determined about her cause. Spurred by her misinterpretation of Viserys' final words, she fights for her son Aegon's right to sit on the Iron Throne. However, the Season 2 trailer suggests she still has doubts, once again highlighting the relationship between her and Rhaenyra. Because of the lasting impact of their friendship, the series could benefit from exploring it further. Bringing Alcock and Carey back, even briefly, would allow for this despite the adult versions of the characters being distanced from each other. Although the present-day story needs to highlight their children as well, and Aegon in particular as the Greens' king, the fact is that this war is rooted in the rivalry between Rhaenyra and Alicent.

'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Skips Years of Alicent and Rhaenyra's Relationship

Although Season 1 spends a lot of time exploring this connection, the show's structure prevents it from depicting certain moments. With near-constant time jumps, the series fast-forwards through years of Rhaenyra and Alicent's relationship, which could provide more context to the second season. Pivotal moments in their rivalry do not appear on-screen, such as the birth of Rhaenyra's oldest son, when Alicent first suspects Rhaenyra has given birth to a bastard. Though this friction is ongoing in Season 1, by the time Rhaenyra has her third son, its origin is a major milestone in laying the groundwork for the war to come.

Likewise, the first season jumps from Alicent's marriage to her having a two-year-old son who is expected to replace Rhaenyra as heir — another significant part of their conflict. Though House of the Dragon depicts the souring of their relationship, there are important moments that could still be explored. With so many events handwaved or skipped past, there is more than enough that could use an explanation in Season 2, justifying Carey and Alcock's return.

Flashbacks Would Only Benefit 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Close

As the bloody events of the Dance of the Dragons take precedence, there will be few chances for the audience to catch their breath. With two of the series' largest battles promised and plenty of destruction, Season 2 will be intense. Brief interludes with young Alicent and Rhaenyra would help balance the show mix in a few more instances of peace without distracting from the central conflict. The war has grown beyond them, but it can be traced back to their division, making the context of their closer past significant even when they are physically distanced.

House of the Dragon also makes the point that these women were pitted against each other partially against their will, and flashbacks could continue that story. While some blame the war on Viserys' inaction and others on Otto's quest for power, the problem stems from the patriarchy as these two friends are forced into a fight for power, between Rhaenyra defending her claim and Alicent protecting her children. As each section of the Targaryen family faces losses, the chasm between them will only grow, but that makes the root even more critical to reflect on. Flashbacks would highlight the relationship that set the war into motion, never letting us forget the circumstances that led to the war. It's a shame that Carey and Alcock will not be returning, as they were the ones who initially got to define this failed friendship, but who knows? Maybe there's still an opportunity for them to reprise their roles at some future point if House of the Dragon is willing to revisit more of the past.

House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere on June 16. Season 1 is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX