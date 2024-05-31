The Big Picture Emily Carey casts doubt that she will be in House of the Dragon Season 2, crushing fans' hopes for flashbacks.

The young cast of House of the Dragon may have accomplished impressive foundational work at the start of the series, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will recur in Season 2. Emily Carey, who played the young version of Alicent Hightower, told Radio Times exclusively that she doubted she would be featured in any flashbacks. Carey played opposite Milly Alcock as the teenage iteration of Rhaenyra Targaryen, showing the beginnings of the complex relationship. At such a young age, both actors shone in integral scenes that would set up a generational conflict. Fans had been holding out hope that the performers would be able to reprise their roles in some way, but that looks unlikely.

"I'm not sure if I'm allowed to say, but I will say don't get your expectations up!" Carey told the publication. Unless Carey is taking after Andrew Garfield in a highly committed long game of denying their involvement, Carey’s announcement all but confirms that there will be no scenes featuring the young versions of the characters.

Currently, Carey is at the center of a new Netflix series, that is essentially the antithesis to House of the Dragon. She stars in the YA sensation, Geek Girl, which has no political machinations or dragons of any sort. Alcock has also moved on in her own way. Her role as Rhaenyra seemed to factor in James Gunn casting her in his take on Superman. She will be playing the new version of Supergirl in the upcoming film. However, no one wants to forget the actors’ roots in the fantasy series.

Potential For More Content In ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

Carey and Alcock do not appear to have time to film new footage for the season. And while disappointing, it is not exactly unexpected. House of the Dragon was one of the rare series that was able to continue filming throughout the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike. Most of the actors were under the UK’s Equity Union, which was not a part of the dual strike in Hollywood. Scheduling the performers at such a tumultuous time may have been more complex than it was worth.

But there still could be a potential to see them, if the series decides to go in that direction. During Season 1, a few scenes were removed from the final edit of the episodes. One in particular were the preparations before the wedding between Alicent and Viserys (Paddy Considine). If House of the Dragon wanted to cut deep, they could feature some of these scenes in quick flashbacks. While it may seem like a long shot, it would be one way to incorporate missing footage and honor the actors who paved the way for future interpretations. Viewers will have to wait to see if this is the case when House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on Max on June 16.

