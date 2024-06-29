Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture House of the Dragon references Game of Thrones, connecting characters and themes.

Aegon's lack of responsibility and need for validation make him an unfit king.

Aegon's preference for violence over diplomacy leads to a power struggle and potential downfall.

As a prequel series to the wildly popular Game of Thrones, HBO's House of the Dragon inevitably includes countless connections to the original show. From introducing a new Stark in the North during its first episode to depicting another dynastic struggle over the Iron Throne, showrunner Ryan Condal exposes audiences to even more familiar houses and iconic locations from author George R.R. Martin's source material during House of the Dragon's sophomore season. Some of these references are more obvious, such as Cregan Stark's allusion to White Walkers on the Wall, while others are easy to miss, like this week's passing reference to Dalton Greyjoy. Yet, one of the series’ most recent easter eggs connects directly to one of the original show’s most calculating characters, as House of the Dragon's latest episode calls back to one of Tywin Lannister’s wisest moments from Game of Thrones.

The reference takes place during the opening sequence of House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2, "Rhaenyra the Cruel." Flying into a rage after learning about the death of his son at the end of Episode 1, King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) batters his father's meticulous recreation of Old Valyria while swearing vengeance on the perpetrators, eventually screaming "I am the king!" when his companions try to calm him down. This outburst mirrors a similar scene from Game of Thrones Season 3, Episode 10, "Mhysa." After Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) challenges King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) in the small council, Joffrey attempts to intimidate his uncle by making the same statement, only for his grandfather to declare that "Any man who must say 'I am the king' is no true king." As a quote that can now be applied to both Joffrey and Aegon II, the comment strikes at the heart of what makes House of the Dragon's current ruler unfit for his crown.

Tywin’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Scene Reveals Why Aegon Is a Bad King in ‘House of the Dragon’

In one sense, Tywin's comment can apply to both Aegon and Joffrey literally. Both rulers are only able to make declarations about their royal titles because each of them stole their thrones, with Joffrey taking his after Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was declared regent by the late King Robert Baratheon and Aegon usurping the throne from his half-sister, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). As such, neither is a true king of Westeros in the strictest sense of the word. Yet, the true implication of Tywin Lannister's (Charles Dance) comment is that real kings don't need to talk about their own power, as successful rulers wield power that others recognize on their own. Therefore, kings who scream about their authority without exercising the responsibilities of rulers are weak because they are superficial, emphasizing that Aegon's greatest weakness is his lack of duty.

Instead of tending to the pressing needs of his citizens, Aegon spends most of House of the Dragon Season 2 settling petty scores and pursuing an agenda of irresponsible war. During Episode 1, Aegon pays more attention to the infant Prince Jaehaerys than his own counselors, chiming into his small council meetings only to suggest impractically violent solutions, like risking himself and Prince Aemond to break Rhaenyra's blockade of the Gullet with their dragons. When Aegon does pay attention to his subjects, as he does when he promises Hugh the Hammer more gold for King's Landing's blacksmiths, he fails to follow through on his word. Episode 2's scene with Hugh's family reveals that Aegon has neither given the man his gold nor provided a timeline for when he will, emphasizing Aegon's irresponsibility in managing the realm.

This careless leadership style is coupled with Aegon's desperate need for validation from his subjects, painting the picture of a ruler who is dependent on the love his royal title affords him without earning the crown that supports him. While Aegon compensates for the lack of love his own father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), gave him in House of the Dragon Season 1 by basking in the adoration of the smallfolk during his coronation, the young king also abandons his people as soon as it serves his interest. His murder of dozens of innocent ratcatchers at the end of this week's episode illustrates how Aegon's incessant craving for revenge outweighs his compassion for his own people, confirming Tywin's view that Aegon will never be a real king so long as he feels the need to constantly assert his violent authority instead of learning to govern thoughtfully.

‘House of the Dragon’s Reference to ’Game of Thrones’ Underscores a Historical Struggle in Westeros

Aegon's preference for violence over diplomatic solutions also explains why he chooses a new Hand of the King by the end of the episode, replacing Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) with the more combative Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) in a dramatic reversal of the power structure. The move represents the first time a character has threatened Otto's standing since he was dismissed by Viserys in Season 1, but this confrontation also highlights the historical struggle between young kings and their more experienced advisors throughout the various reigns of Westeros. Time and time again, the hot blood of youth clashes with the more nuanced hand of experienced governance, and the success of a king's reign is determined by his ability to balance his own desires with those of his counselors effectively.

While House of the Dragon's connection to the similar tension between King Joffrey and Lord Tywin continues the legacy of royals feeling stifled by their most vocal supporter, the resemblance between King Aegon and King Joffrey unfortunately bodes poorly for the Greens' current king. But Joffrey doesn't overcome his worst impulses in Game of Thrones. Gleeson's sadistic king still mocks Tyrion at his own wedding and mocks the death of Robb Stark gleefully, reveling in the darkest parts of the same nature that prompts him to be assassinated by Olenna Tyrell (Diana Riggs) and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). With Aegon's selection of Ser Criston indicating that he is also choosing to embrace his impulsive nature in favor of Jaehaerys's wisdom, Aegon seems to be walking the same dark path past his more seasoned advisor.

Father to a murdered son and a man who felt unloved by his own father, Aegon cuts a tragic figure in House of the Dragon's most recent episode. It's gratifying to watch the young king take his revenge on Blood (Sam C. Wilson) by beating him to death in the dungeon and heartbreaking to watch Aegon weep for his losses alone in his bedchamber, unsupported even by his own mother, Alicent (Olivia Cooke). Yet, Aegon's outburst at the start of the episode proves that he doesn't pass Tywin Lannister's test of what makes a good king, and his decision to embrace his worst instincts demonstrates that he resembles Westeros's worst kings rather than the Seven Kingdoms' best. With war now imminent and the stakes higher than ever for Aegon's remaining family, only time will tell if Aegon can overcome his worst impulses to avoid an even darker fate.

House of the Dragon is currently streaming on Max in the U.S. New episodes air every Sunday.

