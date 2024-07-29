The Big Picture George R.R. Martin's face is carved into a Weirwood tree in House of the Dragon.

Fans of the Game of Thrones universe, brace yourselves. Before you get "Dunk and Egg", you're going to get a delightful Easter egg instead. The latest "Behind the Episode" for episode 7 of House of the Dragon on YouTube has given us a glimpse of something truly unique: George R.R. Martin’s face carved into the Weirwood tree at Harrenhal. And yes, you're not misreading this, he is in a tree. Martin, the mastermind behind the epic saga, has been immortalised in wood, much to the delight of eagle-eyed viewers. In the clip, we see Martin being shown the set of the series, where his face is prominently carved into the trunk of the ancient and mystical Weirwood tree. It’s a fitting tribute to the author who created the sprawling world of Westeros and all its intricate, bloody, and beautiful lore. The sight of Martin's likeness in such a significant element of the show's mythology is both a nod to his incredible influence and a fun treat for devoted fans.

But that’s not the only face hidden within the trees of House of the Dragon. The Weirwood tree in the Red Keep carries another personal touch—Miguel Sapochnik’s mother’s face is also carved into its bark. Sapochnik, who has been a key director in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, adds his own family’s legacy to the lore, blending the personal with the fantastical in a way that only this series can.

Why Are Weirwood Trees Important?

The presence of Martin’s face in the Weirwood tree at Harrenhal is especially poignant. Weirwoods are a significant part of Westerosi culture, tied deeply to the old gods and the history of the North. To see Martin’s face watching over the events unfolding in House of the Dragon is a reminder of the roots (get it?) of this epic saga and the man whose imagination planted them. Although, maybe if he wasn't so busy doing set visits and being a tree, we'd actually get to read The Winds of Winter!

So, next time you watch episode 7, keep an eye out for the Weirwood trees and their hidden faces. It's a subtle yet powerful way the creators honour those who have shaped this incredible world. And who knows, there might be even more hidden tributes waiting to be discovered as the series unfolds. Although hopefully not another Starbucks cup.

