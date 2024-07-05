Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 3 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture Season 2 of House of the Dragon focuses on the civil war in Westeros and introduces new characters like Ser Gwayne Hightower.

Ser Gwayne Hightower is the youngest son of Ser Otto Hightower and a skilled knight, initially introduced in Season 1 though we never saw his face.

The show changes Gwayne's role compared to the book, making him a companion to Ser Criston Cole and offering more character development.

After a slow start, season 2 of House of the Dragon is building towards a climactic showdown as Westeros is plunged into civil war. Based on the book Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, it serves as a prequel series to the beloved Game of Thrones, taking audiences to the continent of Westeros during the height of House Targaryen, the noble family known for their ability to ride dragons. With all attempts to find a peaceful resolution to the war having failed, the armies of Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and her half-brother, King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), prepare to march under the wings of soaring dragons. No matter which side wins, the Realm will burn, and men and dragons alike will die. Season 2 has wasted no time in bringing in new characters who will likely play larger roles in the upcoming battles. Among these is Ser Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox), the younger brother of Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Though he hasn't had the chance to accomplish much, he promises to be an intriguing new addition to the cast that could help expand House Hightower even further.

Who Is Ser Gwayne Hightower?

Ser Gwayne Hightower is the youngest son of Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), who served as Hand of the King to King Jaehaerys I (Michael Carter) and Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Befitting a younger son who likely won't inherit, he became a knight. Audiences were first introduced to him in the first episode of Season 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon," when he partook in the tournament meant to celebrate the birth of Viserys' son. He was chosen to be the first opponent of Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who defeated Gwayne by angling his lance low to trip up his horse. This served as a decent bit of visual storytelling to highlight the rivalry between Daemon and Otto, but it didn't tell us much about his character outside the fact that he was skilled enough as a knight to attend the tournament.

Episode 3 of Season 2, "The Burning Mill," re-introduces him as a last-minute companion for the new Hand of the King, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), who is rallying troops to attack Rhaenyra's allies in the Crownlands. He arrives at King's Landing shortly after Otto was fired by Aegon, and his exchange with Cole indicates that the two have not met before. This means that he likely spent his time since the tournament in Oldtown. His sudden addition to the warband is likely a way for the Hightowers to keep tabs on Cole and ensure that their interests are still being fulfilled.

Once outside the city, he proves to be the poster child of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen's (Eve Best) comments about the tourney knights from season 1: he is brash, arrogant, and treats a military campaign as if it were a hunting trip with his friends. While going to stay at an inn as opposed to Cole's fortified camp, he and his men were spotted by Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) and her adolescent dragon, Moondancer, and only saved thanks to Criston Cole. This prompted Gwayne to thank Cole and say that he owes him his life, which might hint that he has the makings of an honorable knight after all.

How Has the Show Changed Gwayne's Role Compared to the Book?

In Fire & Blood, Gwayne is little more than a side character mentioned only a handful of times, meaning that he offers a blank slate for the writers of House of the Dragon to play with. The first change came from the tournament. Instead of Daemon, he jousts against Ser Criston, who still unhorsed him. Changing his opponent to Daemon helps visualize the rivalry between him and Gwayne's father. Though the book offers more of a connection between Cole and Gwayne early in the story, their connection in the show is made stronger by Gwayne's attitude toward Cole after taking his father's job.

Changing it so Gwayne travels with Cole into the Crownlands is much preferable to his book counterpart's role. There, he was assigned to the Gold Cloaks as their second-in-command, mainly to keep tabs on their leader, Luthor Largent, whom Otto believes is still loyal to Daemon. He was also present when the Greens' terms were given to Rhaenyra after Aegon's coronation. While it does make sense for the Hightowers to keep an eye on the city watch, especially after the assassination of Aegon's son by one of their members, removing Gwayne from this position offers someone for Criston to talk to while away from the court of King's Landing. It sets Gwayne up to be another interesting member of House Hightower.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is streaming now on Max in the U.S.

