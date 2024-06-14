The Big Picture House of the Dragon Season 2 will bring more dragons, intense conflict, and family drama.

Harry Collett and Bethany Antonia discuss their characters' feelings about their extended family and how Jace and Baela feel about Daemon and Rhaenyra.

Jace and Baela will play key roles in the coming war, with a focus on dragonriding and an alliance with the North.

House of the Dragon Season 2's premiere is on our doorstep and with the second season will come more conflict, more family drama, and many more dragons. The Game of Thrones prequel series promises an even more intense second season as we watch the Targaryens split themselves down the middle. Those who support Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) call themselves the Greens, while those who support his older half-sister Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) call themselves the Blacks. While the Greens might have a stronghold on the land in King's Landing and a growing army, the Blacks have the benefit of dragons (though fewer dragonriders) and a naval fleet. As the Dance of the Dragons takes off, war will tear the family and the realm apart.

On Dragonstone, the island where Rhaenyra leads the Blacks, two of Rhaenyra's top dragonriders are also her children. Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) is her son and heir, and he rides the dragon Vermax. Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) rides the dragon Moondancer, and she is betrothed to Jace and the daughter of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), making her also Rhaenyra's step-daughter (among other relations… oy, these Targaryens.) While both Daemon and Rhaenys (Eve Best) ride dragons alongside Rhaeyra, Jace, and Baela will be key players in the war to come.

We spoke with both Harry Collett and Bethany Antonia about the new season of House of the Dragon. We discussed what their characters' relationships are with their step-parents as well as how the two characters developed during the time jumps. Collett also discussed filming at the legendary Wall in the North and working with Tom Taylor who plays Cregan Stark. Antonia discussed getting to dig deeper into her character and officially getting on a dragon. Watch the video interview with Collett and Antonia above or read the full transcript of the interview below.

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

Do Jace and Baela Hold Any Resentment for Daemon and Rhaenyra, Respectively?

COLLIDER: My first question is taking a look back. Daemon and Rhaenyra got married so quickly, and I'm wondering if you guys playing your characters have looked back on that time in between where they're developing as a family and have finally come together. Is there any resentment that your characters hold — Baela for Rhaenyra and Jace for Daemon — for replacing the parent that they lost?

BETHANY ANTONIA: Interestingly, I think it's weirdly the opposite. I like to think that Laena and Rhaenyra had such a close friendship. Obviously, we are in the world of Westeros, so marrying within the family isn't uncommon. I think that from Baela’s perspective, if not Rhaenyra, it would have been somebody else, and so why not somebody that her mum loved dearly and thought really highly of, and somebody who is so caring towards her and her family? So, I don't think there's any resentment there from from Baela’s point of view.

HARRY COLLETT: I think there's no resentment for Jace either with Daemon because he hasn't really had a strong father figure his whole life, anyway. But he does kind of admire Daemon in a way that he respects the way he deals with things and just the way that he doesn't care. I think Jace just looks up to Daemon in a way. So, I don't think there's any resentment there because it's not like there was a father figure his whole life, and then all of a sudden that father figure is gone, and Daemon’s just come along. It wasn't like that. It's just Jace has been tossed about everywhere.

Not just the stepfather, but the father who stepped up, some might say.

COLLETT: Yeah, in a way he's thankful, really. I like the way you put that, actually, yeah.

Bethany Antonia and Harry Collett Fill in the Time Jump Gaps

Close

I'm curious, because there was this gap in time. Do you guys have any ideas of how that time was filled? Obviously, there were a lot of time jumps within Season 1. Do you have any ideas of how your character has developed? Maybe we'll never see it on screen, but do you have any thoughts in your mind about those sorts of things?

ANTONIA: Yeah. For Baela, immediately from when we leave her in the first time jump, little, she goes and spends all of her time with Rhaenys. She goes to ward at Drifmark, and Corlys is gone, and she goes to kind of learn from her what it means to be the matriarch of a family. So, that's what she spent her time doing, which has come in handy now that it's all kicked off and she needs to put that into practice. [Laughs] So, that's what she did.

COLLETT: Well, obviously, we've got the physical change of Jace with his new hair [laughs], but emotionally, I think he's gonna be more determined. He's gonna want revenge. He is angry. I think his all sense of thinking straight has just gone, but not unlike a proper mental side. I think that he's still got his wits about him, but he's just not thinking straight. But he still has a front of being like, “I’m royal. I'm professional. I still do things the right way, but I’m really fuming.”

Harry Collett on How He Bonded With Tom Taylor for 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Image via HBO

We get to see him go to the Wall, which is such a big thing for anybody who's a Game of Thrones fan. That's an iconic location. Can you talk about filming that, and also about working with Tom Taylor, who plays Cregan Stark, and forming that bond between the two characters?

COLLETT: That was obviously pretty exciting because I remember even being at the script read and asking Ryan [Condal], “Have we cast Cregan yet?” He's like, “No.” I was like, “Let me know as soon as you do!” [Laughs] Then he finally came into my trailer one day and was like, “We’ve cast Cregan.” I’m like, “Oh, great. Who is it?” And Tom came in, we filmed the scenes, and it was great, but we were so busy with other stuff and focusing on the scene, we didn't really get a chance to bond. Then, we were going to come back to another scene, but that was in, like, two or three weeks, and I think I had some time off. So, I went on holiday, and Tom was like, “What are you doing next week?” I was like, “I'm going on holiday,” and then I was like, “You can come if you want.” Tom was like, “Yeah, maybe I will.” Then, on the Sunday I was in Spain, he was like, “Oh, I'm gonna get flights out. Is it still alright for me to come?” I was like, “Yeah, go.” So, he came out, and we had a really good bonding session in Spain. We then went back and filmed the rest of the scene, and it really helped because there was a lot of bonding there because we'd just been to Spain! So, that helps. But yeah, it’s a really great scene. I just hope the fans enjoy it, to be honest.

Bethany Antonia Discusses Riding Her Dragon in Season 2

Image via HBO

Bethany, you get to ride Moondancer this time, and I'm very excited to see her on her dragon. What’s the best part of expanding on your character this season and stepping into this role of having a larger part, even in the battle? We see her in the small council chamber alongside all these men, and she's had a lot more power this season, so can you talk about that?

ANTONIA: Well, for me personally, this was my first time doing a second series of anything. I've only ever done a limited series or one-off things before, so just that in itself, having a year in between to really think about what your character is and how they are going to present themselves was amazing. I really found so many things that just came more naturally because we were going again. I just love that we get to see her in all her dimensions and all her different colors, and we get to see her stepping up to the plate for everybody. We get to see how she feels about each of these different characters.

And dragon-riding was just out of this world. There was something so special about being on the actual dragon because it was the first time in filming that I could see all of the crew, like above them. I could see literally how many people it takes to make the show, and I just was so in awe. It was quite literally being above the whole room, and being like, “Wow, yeah, there's a lot of people to do this.” So, it was really special. Really, really special.

Who Would Collett and Antonia Play on Team Green?

Image via HBO

Wrapping up, I have a question that I'm asking everybody. If you could play one character on the other team, so in this case, Team Green, do you have a character that you would play?

ANTONIA: Blasphemous.

COLLETT: I would say the person who is most similar to Daemon — Aemond.

ANTONIA: I'd like to play Helaena. She's the kindest of all the Greens.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres Sunday, June 16 on Max.

Watch on Max