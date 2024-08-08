The Big Picture Helaena's power and importance are redefined in the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale.

Helaena abilities have been similar to visions thus far, but in the finale she exhibits supernatural abilities and greenseer traits.

Helaena's abilities resemble those of the Three-Eyed Raven, a character we see during Daemon's weirwood vision.

Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) gets a lot more spotlight in Season 2 of House of the Dragon, and the finale, "The Queen Who Ever Was," may have just redefined how important and powerful she really is. During Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) vision sequence in Harrenhal, Helaena actually speaks directly to the rogue prince, telling him of his role in the prophecy he just saw and in the war that lies ahead. Her part in the finale raises many questions about who she really is, and what the extent of her power is. She was always known to have a sort of perception that went beyond that of a regular person, but, now, she is openly displaying supernatural abilities. So what is she up to, really?

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

Helaena Sets up a Confrontation Between Daemon and Aemond

Daemon's arc may feel a little lackluster in Season 2, since it consists mostly of him facing his ghosts in a haunted castle. The visions given to him by Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) in Harrenhal explore different aspects of his personality and aspirations, and the final one is the most enigmatic. He sees the death of the dragons as a consequence of the war, the rise of the Others north of the Wall, and even Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her three baby dragons in the first season finale of Game of Thrones. And, then, Helaena herself comes in.

Helaena is so clear that it doesn't even seem like she is part of Daemon's vision, but rather that she is there in the godswood with him. That's obviously not possible, though, since we see her talking to her brother, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), on her balcony in the Red Keep in King's Landing in the very next scene. She tells Daemon: "It's all a story, and you're but one part in it. You know your part. You know what you must do." She is alluding to a future confrontation between Daemon and Aemond in Harrenhal. By now, this is no spoiler from Fire & Blood anymore, since Alys has directly told Daemon he will die there, and Aemond also stated his desire to fight Daemon and his plans to march on the Riverlands and take Harrenhal for the Greens.

In fact, Helaena also sets up this confrontation with Aemond himself in the following scene. He tries to convince her to join him in his attack on Harrenhal, but Helaena declines and confronts him about burning Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) in Episode 4, "The Red Dragon and the Gold," saying that she "saw it," even though Aemond knows she wasn't physically there. She also follows up by saying that Aegon will be king again, while Aemond was dead, swallowed by the Gods Eye, and was never seen again — using the past tense to talk about something that hasn't happened yet. How can she know about so many future events, and talk about them in such a strange and confusing way? The answer may be tied to a character from Game of Thrones.

‘House of the Dragon’ Turns Helaena Into a Powerful Greenseer

Close

Daemon's vision and her confrontation with Aemond are hardly the first times Helaena has displayed her prescience in House of the Dragon. In Season 1, she had already predicted young Aemond (Leo Ashton) claiming Vhagar and losing an eye, as well as the assassination of her son, Jaehaerys, by the ratcatchers Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and Cheese (Mark Stobbart). This kind of prescience is extremely rare in Westeros, a power known as greensight. It's so rare, that greenseers are also usually skinchangers (people who have the ability to enter an animal's mind and control its actions), the rate being of one to a thousand people being born a skinchanger, and only one skinchanger in a thousand is born a greenseer, according to the A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

"The Queen Who Ever Was" makes the case for Helaena being a powerful greenseer. Before that, her predictions felt closer to what is known as "dreams" in House Targaryen — members of the family who see flashes of the future. The first known dreamer was Daenys Targaryen, who foresaw the Doom of Valyria and prompted House Targaryen to move to Westeros. Aegon the Conqueror himself is also said to have been a dreamer, predicting the rise of the Others in a prophecy known as the Song of Ice and Fire. Helaena was thought to be a dreamer, but her part in Daemon's vision puts her closer to being a greenseer, since he is interacting directly with him. When she mixes the verb tenses talking to Aemond, she is talking about events that she has already seen and knows will eventually happen.

A typical trait of greenseers is the ability to use a network of weirwood trees (the ones with the faces) to achieve a sort of omnipresence and omniscience. When Helaena tells Aemond that she saw him burning Aegon, this is what she is talking about, having probably used the weirwood tree at Rook's Rest to follow the battle. But she actually interferes with Daemon's vision. She speaks directly to him all the way from King's Landing without using a weirwood tree, meaning she is actually more powerful than the average greenseer, and may even have a connection to another character who shows up in that sequence.

Helaena’s Abilities Resemble Those of the Three-Eyed Raven

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the people in Daemon's vision is a Targaryen descendant of his, a young man with white hair and pale skin, with a blood-red stain on his face, who is sitting inside a weirwood tree. That's Brynden Rivers (Joshua Ben-Tovim), also known as Bloodraven. He is an important Targaryen figure around a century after the events of House of the Dragon, and eventually becomes the mythical entity known as the Three-Eyed Raven. In Game of Thrones, he guides Bran Stark (Isaac Hamstead-Wright) and trains him to become the new Three-Eyed Raven, taking the young Stark on journeys across time and space.

Helaena's mixing of verb tenses and contacting Daemon shows that she can break barriers of time and space, too, and witness events happening in different places and moments in time. In practical terms, this means she may even be the Three-Eyed Raven at the time of House of the Dragon, since Bloodraven is the only known Three-Eyed Raven before Bran in the books. Some of her prophecies may even be theorized as her talking to other individuals who share the burden of the Three-Eyed Raven with her across time and space since they all share a consciousness. If she is indeed that, even Bran may be in contact with her, for example, if we wanted to get really wild with the theories.

To make it clearer for Daemon, though, she only shows up at the end of his vision, leaving the rest to Bloodraven. He is one of his descendants and plays a direct part in fighting the Others in Game of Thrones, so it makes sense for him to show up if the intention is to convince Daemon of his role in the prophecy of the Prince That Was Promised and why it's important that Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) sits the Iron Throne. Unfortunately, it seems that House of the Dragon will only approach Helaena's true powers in Season 3, so, unless anyone can see the future through a weirwood tree, we will have to wait.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is streaming on Max.

WATCH ON MAX