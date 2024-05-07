The Big Picture House Velaryon's allegiance in Season 2 is driven by morality and loyalty to Rhaenyra, not personal gain or protection of the bloodline.

Corlys's emotional arc will be central in Season 2 as he grapples with loss and leans on support from his wife, Rhaenys, says Steve Toussaint.

Corlys's strategic support for the Blacks could be a game-changer in the upcoming war, given House Velaryon's enviable fleet of ships.

As Season 2 of House of the Dragon approaches, everyone must choose a side in the forthcoming war between the Greens and the Blacks. The members in and around House Targaryen all have their reasons for supporting the ascent of either Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) or Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to the Iron Throne, whether it be a genuine belief that their side possesses the rightful ruler or that they stand to gain something from their victory. Regarding House Velaryon, Steve Toussaint believes their choice is because Lord Corlys thinks he's doing the right thing by helping Rhaenyra. He detailed why the Velaryons are in this fight and how they're convinced to fight for the Blacks during a panel at CCXP Mexico City over the weekend.

Season 1 put Corlys and House Velaryon through the wringer emotionally. The death of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) at the hands of Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) in the finale will no doubt elicit a strong reaction from The Sea Snake, who cared greatly for his grandson. In total, he lost three of his family members to the conflict between the Greens and the Blacks thus far and has fair reason to want out of the fight for the crown altogether to protect his bloodline from further devastation. It took an argument with his wife Rhaenys (Eve Best) to convince him to remain on Rhaenyra's side for the good of everyone, including his family.

Toussaint says that, throughout Season 2, much of the reason for House Velaryon's allegiance is not about personal gain or protection of the bloodline, but doing something morally right by helping ensure Rhaenyra's reign. He'd previously teased that vengeance will likely help drive Corlys forward as well, but he sees the lord's new perspective as a change from most of Season 1 and a first for a house that has thus far worked to further the bloodline above all else. He said:

"You know, for the first time, actually, I don't think there is much in it for House Velaryon. All of Season 1, Corlys was trying desperately to forge a legacy for the family and create something that would be to their benefit, to their legacy. But, at the end of Season 1, he was ready to forget everything and just leave. But, his wife convinced him that this was the right cause to support. And so he's doing it for that reason, because it's just the right thing to do and not for any other reason."

Corlys Will Undergo an Emotional Arc in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Corlys's support, no matter the reason, is a big boon for the Blacks in Season 2. Their strategic prowess coupled with the enviable fleet of Velaryon ships could be the key to turning the tides of battle against the Greens, who boast several powerful figures from King Viserys's (Paddy Considine) old court and one of the mightiest dragons around in Aemond's Vhagar.

Beyond the battlefield, however, this season will set Corlys on an emotional character arc as he comes to terms with the deaths of his family members while more of his House is thrust into harm's way. Vengeance may be a part of that, but it also means he'll increasingly lean on Rhaenys for support as he continues to grieve. The lack of a major time jump means he'll open the season confronting the death of Lucerys and charting a course for where House Velaryon must go next after such a tragedy.

House of the Dragon returns to HBO and Max for Season 2 on June 16. Check out our helpful guide here for everything to know before the premiere.