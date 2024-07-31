Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 7 of House of the Dragon.

All of a sudden, the Targaryen family tree has grown many different branches. In House of the Dragon's latest episode, "The Red Sowing," Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) calls on people who claim to be Targaryen bastards to join the Blacks and try to claim a dragon of their own. One of such candidates is Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew), a blacksmith from King's Landing who claims the dragon Vermithor. When discussing the matter with his wife Kat (Ellora Torchia), Hugh mentions his Targaryen heritage for the first time, reminiscing about his mother in detail. Those might be just memories right now, but, after comparing what he says with House Targaryen's family tree, it may eventually become a problem for Rhaenyra.

How Is Hugh Hammer Connected to House Targaryen?

While some people are pretty much pushed into answering Rhaenyra's call, like Ulf the White (Tom Bennett), for Hugh Hammer it isn't as easy. It's a big decision for him, especially after his daughter died from sickness in the context of the war, with King's Landing suffering from a blockade by House Velaryon's fleet, and Prince Regent Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) refusing to let the smallfolk out of the capital. Kat is rightfully afraid of letting him go and losing another person she loves to a senseless war, but, for Hugh, it's more than a chance to do something about it; it's also a chance to come to terms with his own heritage.

When he is telling Kat about his mother, he says she used to work at a pleasure house in King's Landing. She was granted more liberty than the other people who worked there because of "who she was" and because her silver hair attracted more clients. He also says she used to tell him that he was "no different to her brother's boys, Viserys and Daemon." Silver hair is a mark of House Targaryen, and Hugh says it in a way that heavily implies she was an actual Targaryen royal. Following his account and comparing it to House Targaryen's history and family tree, it's logical to conclude that Hugh's mother was Princess Saera Targaryen, the ninth child and fifth daughter of King Jaehaerys (Michael Carter).

This is the only possible conclusion, given that the alternative would be Jaehaerys fathering a bastard daughter, and that isn't stated anywhere in the book Fire & Blood. In fact, the only time someone claimed to be Jaehaerys' bastard child was during the Great Council of 101, but the king exposed it as a lie immediately. So Hugh's mother can only have been Jaehaery's trueborn daughter, and Saera fits the bill perfectly. Comparing Hugh with Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Daemon (Matt Smith) and working in a brothel matches exactly Saera's history, and being her son puts Hugh in a more prominent position than pretty much every other Targaryen in the war.

Princess Saera Targaryen Was a Major Source of Headache for King Jaehaerys

Targaryens are sometimes known for having fiery tempers, but Saera was on a whole other level. The ninth child of King Jaehaerys and Queen Alysanne, Saera was a bit of a wild child. Although she amused her big brothers, princes Aemon (father of Rhaenys, played by Eve Best) and Baelon (father of Viserys and Daemon), who often treated her as their mischievous little sister, she was hated by her sisters. So she grew up seeking attention and, since she didn't get much, often got angry and frustrated. This made her grow up as a willful young woman, who would often clash with Jaehaerys' orders both as father and king.

There are no registers in Fire & Blood of Saera ever working in a brothel in King's Landing, but she also was no stranger to them. One of her major clashes with Jaehaerys happened because of one: when she was a teenager, she took her best friends (two girls and three boys) to a brothel known as the Blue Pearl. The whole entourage got caught and brought to Jaehaerys, who was furious. Saera defied her father many times, but this was the worst. During her defense, she compared herself to Maegor the Cruel, Jaehaerys' tyranical predecessor, who had three brides, making matters worse in the eyes of her father. To make matters worse, before her punishment was decided upon, she tried to sneak into the Dragonpit to claim a dragon, thinking it would make her father rethink his decision, but was caught in the act by the dragonkeepers. Her friends were all severely punished, and one was even slain by Jaehaerys himself in a trial by combat, and Saera was sent to become a novice in Oldtown with the Silent Sisters.

As one can imagine, Saera was not suited to essentially being a medieval nun, and she managed to escape her confinement and flee to the Free City of Lys. There, she started working in a brothel. Later on, she moved to Volantis, where she made enough money to start her own business and grow rather successful managing it. Despite Alysanne writing to her multiple times, it's said that Saera never answered, and that, after the whole scandal, Jaehaerys was never the same.

How Can Hugh’s Parentage Become a Problem for Rhaenyra?

There are no accounts in Fire & Blood of Saera ever having children in Westeros, but what is fun about House of the Dragon's adaptation is that it fills many gaps left by the book. Saera did have at least three bastard children in Volantis, though, and they even staked a claim to the Iron Throne in the Great Council of 101 — one of them was even said to be look exactly like a young Jaehaerys. They were all met with amusement by the lords of Westeros and not taken into serious consideration. Saera herself didn't stake a claim, saying she "had her own kingdom" in Volantis.

Even though Saera's bastards were seriously considered during the Great Council, it doesn't mean Hugh, as her bastard son, doesn't have a claim. In fact, him being Saera's son puts him closer to Jaehaerys in blood than any living trueborn Targaryens at the time of House of the Dragon. As Jaehaerys' grandson, he would have a similar claim to Viserys, for example, and potentially an even better one than Daemon, who is a second-born son. He is a bastard, and this puts him outside the main bloodline and, technically, removes him from any official consideration for the throne.

But this is a time when bastards are reevaluating their own positions. Two bastards have just claimed Targaryen dragons, which, for lowborns like Hugh and Ulf the White, means more than any official recognition. Meanwhile, highborns like Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), who has had to ignore his own illegitimate status despite Rhaenyra having always supported him as her heir, might start questioning their own legitimacy. Jace's argument is valid: being a dragonrider is what gives him legitimacy, but now, if even bastards can claim dragons, what is it that justifies him being Rhaenyra's heir? If bastards can inherit titles, one could argue that Hugh is actually ahead of Jace in the line. Now, Hugh has the second-largest dragon in Westeros, and a claim to the Iron Throne that may well have become valid. He just hasn't realized it yet, but if Rhaenyra makes the wrong move, this could place Hugh in an opportunistic position.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air weekly on Sundays on Max.

