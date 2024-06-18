Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 and contains minor spoilers for the book Fire & Blood.

The Big Picture Hugh the Hammer might seem like just a blacksmith but he plays a crucial role in the civil war.

Hugh's lineage as a dragonseed grants him the ability to mount a dragon during the conflict.

Despite his lowborn status, Hugh's bravery and ambition make him a significant player in the battle.

With House of the Dragon's Season 2 premiere, the Game of Thrones prequel created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal returns to the Seven Kingdoms with a bloody bang that treats audiences to plenty of new developments for the upcoming season. From exploring Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) grief in the aftermath of Lucerys' death to Daemon's (Matt Smith) grisly assassination attempt, the episode introduces plenty of gut-wrenching scenes and unfamiliar faces, one of which is especially easy to overlook. Overshadowed by the introduction of the long-anticipated Lord of the North, Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor), House of the Dragon's premiere also includes a brief appearance by another character crucial to the source material, Hugh the Hammer, who is far more important than he appears.

Played by actor Kieran Bew, Hugh appears briefly in the episode as a petitioner at the court of King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), where he asks for advanced payments to be made to King's Landing's blacksmiths so that they may be economically secure while making the Crown's weapons for their imminent war. His appearance underscores the tension between Aegon and the King's Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), who tries to steer the young king in a more practical direction when Aegon begins attempting to give each petitioner exactly what they need, but Hugh also disappears just as quickly. This fleeting glimpse at the character makes it easy to believe Hugh is just another briefly-named side character, when, in reality, the smith's personal history and lineage tie directly into House of the Dragon's civil war.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

Hugh the Hammer Is a Commoner With Uncommon Blood in 'House of the Dragon'

Image via HBO

In both House of the Dragon and Martin's prequel novel, Fire and Blood, Hugh the Hammer appears as a lowborn blacksmith of unusual stature. Known for his towering height and almost inhuman strength, the novel reveals that Hugh's hands are said to be so strong he can bend steel bars. The illegitimate bastard of a blacksmith himself, Hugh gets his moniker from his favorite weapon, resembling King Robert Baratheon from Game of Thrones' for his preferred method of killing enemies with a war hammer. Also called Hard Hugh, one of House of the Dragon's newest characters possesses lofty aspirations and a humble birth, but his personal honor is often overshadowed by his love of status and gold, much as the series has already shown.

Yet, House of the Dragon takes some liberties with its portrayal of Hugh the Hammer too. In Martin's book, Hugh lives on the ancient Targaryen seat of Dragonstone instead of operating in King's Landing, a distinction which explains his unique heritage. While the Targaryens have ruled the island since Aenar the Exile fled the ruins of Old Valyria and established the family's stronghold in Westeros, there are many branches in the Targaryen family tree, and some also took advantage of their status on the island to produce plenty of illegitimate lines with the locals. These couplings outside the Targaryens' tradition of marriages within the family produced bastards known as dragonseeds, or commoners with the blood of the dragon pulsing through their veins, and Hard Hugh is one of them.

Hugh Has a Major Role To Play in the Targaryen Civil War To Come

Close

Due largely to his relationship with the dysfunctional royal family, Hugh the Hammer becomes an important piece in the Dance of Dragons as war breaks out in Westeros. In the novel, his heritage is put to the test when Rhaenyra's side finds itself in dire need of more dragonriders for the unclaimed dragons held within Dragonstone's Dragonmont, and the Blacks become willing to knight anyone able to ride a dragon and support Rhaenyra's claim against the Greens. This bloody process of throwing anyone with Targaryen blood at the unclaimed dragons becomes known as the Red Sowing for its high body count, but Hugh proves himself bold enough to claim Vermithor, the dragon Daemon approaches during House of the Dragon's Season 1 Finale and the dragon of Viserys's grandfather, King Jaehaerys.

The ability to claim a dragon would be impressive for anyone, but Hugh's achievement is especially unique because of his lowborn status. As a commoner's bastard with nothing but his hammer to his name, Hugh's mounting of the dragon of an old king demonstrates the fire of his character and the power of his presence. Hugh's accomplishment grants him a prominent place among the Blacks' ranks as they begin to wage war and send their dragons off to battle, though fans of the show will have to wait and see how Hugh's love of fire competes with his devotion to his blood. Given the changes House of the Dragon has made to Hugh's story already, it's unclear how the series will handle his backstory, but regardless of where Hugh the Hammer currently resides, House of the Dragon has just introduced one more key player in the endless struggle for the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon is currently streaming on Max in the U.S. New episodes air every Sunday.

WATCH ON MAX