As House of the Dragon introduces new dragonriders in the form of Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew), and Ulf the White (Tom Bennett), the series explores what is required to bond with a dragon. Rather than keeping the dragons limited to the legitimate members of the Targaryen House, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) offers the chance for bastards to claim a dragon, and three do. It's no surprise that there are many of the so-called dragonseed, though the Targaryens never officially acknowledged them. Some cannot say their exact parentage. Despite his Targaryen-silver hair, Ulf is unsure of his own parentage, making him hesitate to claim a dragon. This is common with bastards, as we see in Game of Thrones, but others are sure of their Valyrian blood. Though Corlys (Steve Toussaint) doesn't acknowledge them, Addam and his brother Alyn (Abubakar Salim) are sure of their parentage.

Hugh has no doubts about his Targaryen blood, feeling compelled to answer Rhaenyra's call because of his past. The blacksmith from King's Landing has enough of the Targaryen look to fit in among the dragonseeds, most of whom share the features associated with the Targaryens. But Hugh doesn't base his relation to the Targaryens on looks alone. Huh is sure of this Targaryen blood because it came through his mother. Though he doesn't give a name in his discussion with his wife, Hugh reveals a lot about his mother by touching on one of the biggest disgraces in the Targaryens' history. Though Fire & Blood never confirms who his parents are, Hugh's brief story suggests he is the grandchild of King Jaehaerys through his wayward daughter, Saera.

How Does 'House of the Dragon' Address Hugh's Parentage?

In Season 2, Episode 7, "The Red Sowing," the Blacks are desperate for dragonriders to claim Vermithor and Silverwing. So Rhaenyra notifies the people of King's Landing that anyone with Targaryen blood may try to bond with a dragon, regardless of their birth. Hugh wants to go, seeing a rare opportunity to rise above his station and provide for his family, but worried about what will happen, his wife, Kat (Ellora Torchia), begs him to stay. However, Hugh claims it is worth the risk because of his blood. After years of marriage and having and losing a child together, Hugh finally reveals to Kat the truth of his birth, explaining that his mother was a silver-haired woman who worked in a pleasure house. Her status afforded her some freedom, especially as she brought in a high price.

But what is particularly odd about Hugh's story is that he recalls his mother telling him that he "is no different than her brother's sons," who he says are King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith). While there could be a few explanations for this, Saera makes more sense than the others. For one thing, Jaehaerys' love for his wife, Alysanne, suggests that he would not have many bastard children, and he certainly wouldn't acknowledge them. In fact, the only time Fire & Blood mentions a bastard child of Jaehaerys is during the Great Council of 101, where a hedge knight claims to be his son, and Jaehaerys exposes the claim as a lie. Yet, even assuming this was Jaehaerys' bastard daughter, who knew her father was the king, it would be bold of her to call Baelon her brother. Meanwhile, everything Hugh says fits Saera Targaryen perfectly.

Who Is Saera Targaryen in 'Fire & Blood'?

Saera was King Jaehaerys' disowned daughter and one of the biggest challenges in his rule. As the ninth child to Jaehaerys and Alyssane, Saera was a well-known princess, though her falling out with her family ensured she was not discussed openly by the end of Jaehaerys' reign. Spending much time discussing Jaehaerys, Fire & Blood explores Saera's history as well. She is described as a willful but charming child, though she had a mischievous and occasionally cruel nature. Saera quickly learned the influence she could have over men and enjoyed it, picking three favorites: Jonah Mooton, Roy Connington, and Braxton Beesbury. Only a few years later, she caused a scandal when it became clear that she had slept with all three.

When confronted, Saera claimed she wanted to marry all three, comparing herself to Maegor the Cruel, who had six wives. This enraged Jaehaerys further as he confined her to her room and declared Saera was no longer his child. He punished the three men. Mooton was forced to marry Saera's close friend, who was also involved in the scandal. Connington chose exile, and Beesbury faced the king in trial by combat only to be slain. Alysanne talked her husband down, trying to reconcile the father and daughter, but Saera took matters into her own hands, sneaking out of her room and trying to claim a dragon as a means of escape. She was caught by a dragonkeeper and punished by her father.

Jaehaerys sent Saera away to join the Faith as a silent sister. Yet she did not stay to fulfill her punishment, fleeing to Lys, where she worked in the pleasure houses where she pretended to be a woman of the Faith. Eventually, she moved to Volantis to run an establishment of her own. Though Alysanne supposedly wrote her daughter, Saera never responded, and when the queen begged her husband to bring back their only surviving daughter, he refused. Yet Jaehaerys missed Saera. Fire & Blood claims that the king changed after Saera left, never returning to the man he had been. And when he was old and dying, he mistook the young Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) for Saera when she came to read to him.

Does Hugh's Story Fit With Saera's Book Story?

Hugh is not connected to Saera in Fire & Blood, which leaves his parentage mysterious, yet Hugh being the son of Saera makes sense. Once outside of Westeros, Saera's story is only a rumor, but she did have children. Three men claiming to be Saera's sons pressed their claim to the Iron Throne at the Great Council of 101 (one who was said to look like a young Jaehaerys). However, they were not seriously considered because Jaehaerys had legitimate grandchildren. The only issue with House of the Dragon's assertion that Saera is Hugh's mother is that she never returned to Westeros in Fire & Blood, though that fact could have never made it into the histories. She is said to have stayed in Volantis, boasting that she had made her own kingdom there. But even if that is the case, Hugh could have moved to Westeros to escape the reputation of his mother, whom he admits to being ashamed of.

In some ways, it makes sense that Hugh would be the child of Saera. While Jaehaerys had many children, Saera is the only one known to have bastard children, though certainly her brothers could have. Yet being Saera's child means Hugh has as much Targaryen blood as Jace (Harry Collett), Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), explaining why he is able to claim a dragon when so many of the dragonseed are killed. The illegitimate child on a disowned branch of the family still has the blood of the dragon, which Vermithor recognizes. It also adds irony to Hugh claiming Jaehaerys' dragon because of Saera's volatile relationship with her father. It defies Jaehaerys' attempt to disown Saera, proving that she was always his daughter, whether he liked it or not. A kinder interpretation could be that it highlights Jaehaerys' regret at the end of his life, giving Saera's bloodline a chance to return to her family. Though House of the Dragon may never go deeper into Hugh's history with his mother, they clearly intend him to be the child of Saera, giving him a more direct relationship to Jaehaerys than even Rhaenyra.

House of the Dragon is currently streaming on Max in the U.S. New episodes air every Sunday.

