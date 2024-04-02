The Big Picture Get ready for House of the Dragon Season 2 as the battle between Team Black and Team Green heats up.

Princess Rhaenys and Lord Corlys share a tense moment before the upcoming Dragon battle.

Expect thrilling twists and fiery politics as the Velaryon family and their dragons take center stage.

As time for one of the most divisive battles in TV history nears with House of the Dragon Season 2 the makers have started teasing moments from the series. Previously, two separate trailers, dedicated to Team Black aka Rhaenyra’s side and Team Green aka Queen Alicent’s side, came out that compelled fans to pick a side. Now we have another look at the Velaryons, sharing a quiet moment.

The new image released on the show's Instagram handle sees Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) standing on a wooden bridge, often seen in the Game of Thrones series during the time of war, with their expressions quite stern. Looks like it’s a moment they share before Princess Rhaenys takes flight into the battle. While the image doesn’t give away much, fans know each moment of this season counts for building the thrill and unexpected turns.

Team Black vs. Team Green

From the start of the first season, Princess Rhaenys was dubbed the Queen that Never Was, as her cousin King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) was chosen to sit on the Iron Throne over her, setting the tone of the series. Princess Rhaenyra was then married to her son, Laenor Velaryon, who we saw escaping Kings Landing in a boat, after conspiring with his wife. Rhaenys then came again in the spotlight in the last season as she chose not to kill the Greens when Aegon was being crowned.

In the upcoming season more of the Velaryon children will take part in the Dragon battle when the civil war finally breaks and so will their mother, if things go as per the Fire and Blood books. This is going to be one thrilling season for fans as Rhaenyra, Aegon, their families and their dragons go toe to toe and, as Game of Thrones tradition goes, there will be a lot of fire and bloody politics.

Along with the aforementioned cast the series brings back Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent, Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II, Phia Saban as Queen Helaena, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower and many more. The second season is showrun and created by Ryan Condal.

The first season of House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max, while Season 2 arrives June 16. You can check out the new image above and check out our guide here for more information.