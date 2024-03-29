The Big Picture House of the Dragon Season 2 brings The Greens v The Blacks war, with Luke's death sparking a civil war for the Iron Throne.

New trailers show perspectives from Rhaenyra's Blacks and Queen Alicent's Greens, promising unexpected twists and turns and deaths.

Fans can expect less time jumps and new faces as each house must pick a side, with the highly anticipated season arriving on June 16.

The new trailers for House of the Dragon Season 2 have fans divided, it's officially The Blacks v The Greens and everyone’s picking a side. The highly anticipated second season is still months away, but the marketing material is slowly rolling out to get us all prepped for the war that’s to come. A new image released by the show’s Instagram handle takes us back to King’s Landing where Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) are hovering over a map of Westeros, scheming a war. The image is aptly captioned “challenging kin,” as we have seen in the trailers, the one-eyed prince is eager to clash with his uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith).

It's The Greens vs The Blacks in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

The first season of the Targaryen saga left us on a somber note as Aemond (accidentally) killed Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) son Luke (Elliot Grihault), which will now plunge the entire family into a civil war for the Iron Throne. While the Fire and Blood books used the Greens v Blacks narrative very early on, in the first season we only get a hint of it when a young Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) wears a green dress. However, the upcoming season is going all in with the narrative and the new trailers are only the beginning of it.

Max unveiled two new trailers for the upcoming season, one showing the narrative from Rhaenyra’s side aka The Blacks, and another from Queen Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) side aka the Greens. The new season is expected to hit the ground running after the finale of season 1 as the trailer shows Luke’s funeral. Given the war is on, there will be a lot of unexpected twists and turns and plenty of deaths. We’ll also return to Winterfell and other important locations from the continent as each house will have to ultimately pick a side. Fans can expect less time jumps this season but a lot of new faces as we see this tale unfold.

Along with the aforementioned cast the series brings back Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys, Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II, Phia Saban as Queen Helaena, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower and many more. The second season is showrun and created by Ryan Condal.

The first season of House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max, while Season 2 arrives June 16. You can check out the new image above and check out our guide here for more information.